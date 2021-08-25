News State UP's 2nd edition of 'Shahar Banaras' witnesses key discussions on development

An event specially carved to discuss the development in Varanasi & how it transformed from the land of mystics to the center of political ecosystem. News State Uttar Pradesh’s flagship Conclave ‘Shahar Banaras’ in its second edition saw a dignified line-up of speakers. The event witnessed the presence of the Minister of Industrial Development, UP State President, Member of Parliament& Minister of Road Transport and Highways, sharing their experience of the city from the past to the present.

The show began with the journey of Minister of Industrial Development, Shri Satish Mahana, drawing attention towards the improvement in the industrial development of the state as well as entering the corridors of power in 2022. He also added, now politics of development and nationalism are given more importance than politics of caste and religion which used to happen before 2014.

Followed by the session with BJP UP State President, Shri Swatantra Dev Singh. Who brought the limelight to the issue of nationalism and development and how the BJP will get back the trust of the public. He said, “In BJP Leaders are not made to make disciples”.

The platform also witnessed another lively session by the Member of Parliament, Shri Manoj Tiwari who has a different connection with the city Kashi. He changed the atmosphere of the conclave by tickling the audience with his wit and sung few lines of his songs. The songs sung by him became law he added. He also put forward that BJP is set to come back to UP.

The event was concluded with the session of the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari - Addressing to the audience about the increased price of petrol& how we can counter it, he said that work is being done to make biofuel from all agricultural products. This will not only provide cheaper fuel but will also reduce pollution. We have spoken to all the vehicle manufacturers about making flex engines that supports Biofuel. We are going to make this engine mandatory soon.

Thanking the event sponsors, Abhay Ojha, President- Sales & Marketing – News Nation Network, added, "We are happy because of the huge success of the initiative and what makes us more contented is that we were able to generate top-notch participation and we had a full house throughout the day following the covid -19 guidelines."

