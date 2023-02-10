News Nation Network launches regional channel - News State Maharashtra - Goa
The launch was attended by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other political leaders
News Nation Network has launched its regional channel News State Maharashtra - Goa.
Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis launched the channel at a grand event in Mumbai on 8th February, 2023. In his speech, he said: “Media should be fair and take sides of both the government and the opposition. They must show the mistakes of the ruling party as well.”
The launch was attended by various political leaders from diverse parties like the BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP. The dignitaries included Pankaja Munde, Radheyshayam Mopalwar, Ashok Chavan, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Awhad and Dhiraj Deshmukh.
Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, congratulated the channel for adding a new regional channel to its bouquet. He further said that he was expecting the channel to show objective news and cover the news after knowing it completely. He also mentioned that the channel must also focus on the commendable work done by the government.
Manoj Gairola, Director & Editor-in- Chief, News Nation Network on the success of the launch event said, “We are extremely satisfied as we have been able to again raise the bar for our industry peers in terms of top-notch participation & execution that all News Nation Events are known for. We have been able to create outstanding content for our viewers, what we always strive for. Adding the new channel to our bouquet, we will stand out for true journalism bringing to light the developmental works of the government as well as playing the crucial role of the fourth pillar of democracy through critical analysis.”
Bhuwan Bhatt, Chief Business Officer, News Nation Network, said, “We are aiming to be a leader in the regional channel space. We will make the channel stand competitive & follow the ethics of journalism.”
The channel is presently available across all major DTH and MSOs across the state of Maharashtra and Goa.
Pakistan nervous over News9 Plus expose on human rights abuse in Balochistan
Pakistan government has complained to Twitter about a News9 Plus expose on human rights violations in Balochistan
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 8:04 PM | 2 min read
The Pakistan government has complained to Twitter about a News9 Plus expose on human rights violations in Balochistan.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) objected to the December 25, 2022, docu-series saying the story ‘Balochistan: Bangladesh 2.0’ allegedly violated the laws of Pakistan.
Twitter contacted Aditya Raj Kaul, Executive Editor of News9 Plus on February 5 about the story. Kaul is the director of the docu-series for which a News9 Plus unit traveled across Balochistan braving obstacles from the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps.
The two-part series describes the rise in alleged state-sponsored killings of the Baloch people. Strategic experts and geo-political observers have labeled the restive province a second Bangladesh, a reference to East Pakistan which broke away as an independent country in 1971.
The spike in violence is also attributed to anger by Baloch rebels over China’s investment plans in the province. Beijing continues to expand investments in its China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which passes through the province. As Balochistan’s resentment grows over the Chinese shunning locals, violent attacks against Chinese nationals have seen a surge over the last few years.
“We have been investigating the human rights abuse and persecution of the Baloch people by the Pakistan Army and the ISI. While reporting the story, we spoke to activists, journalists and common people across the province collecting primary evidence of the gruesome torture and its conversion into a virtual Chinese colony. Pakistan’s objection to our Balochistan series is an attack on freedom of expression and only vindicates the questions that we have raised”, said Aditya Raj Kaul.
Twitter has rejected the Pakistan government’s request to gag the News9 Plus story and upheld freedom of journalistic expression on social media.
In October 2022, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) constituted a team to trace and arrest social media voices and journalists including Aditya Raj Kaul for News9 Plus story ‘Intercontinental Terrorist’ on Mumbai 26/11 attacks mastermind and ISI asset Sajid Mir. Pakistan’s attempts to silence world media only prove Islamabad’s desperation to hide facts and keep Balochistan away from global media glare.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils the 31st anniversary issue of Business Today
Sundar Pichai’s AI Generated Avatar Leads into Exclusive Interview Decoding Google’s India Strategy
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 9:02 PM | 3 min read
Business Today’s 31st Anniversary issue cover is set to establish a new trend – it is the first ever Artificial Intelligence (AI) software-generated cover. Google CEO Sundar Pichai in an AI designed Avatar adorns the cover page for the issue featuring an exclusive interview decoding Google’s India Strategy and how AI will soon get as big as the Internet and mobile. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the special cover and the 31st Anniversary edition of Business Today during the India Today-Business Today Budget Roundtable in Delhi on February 6. Along with the anniversary edition, Ms. Sitharaman also launched BTMag.in, the website's special magazine section. This edition of Business Today titled ‘Mission 2047: The Road to India@100’ examines India's path to 100 years of independence. Business Today has published a 300+ page special anniversary issue, which contains 125+ pages of adverts, to commemorate its 31st year of publication and market leadership. One of the biggest editions ever for the magazine, the 31st Anniversary issue of Business Today, has an impressive line-up of an AI generated cover and includes articles that go into great detail about the prospects of a wide range of sectors, such as production, banking and finance, stock markets, energy and power, information technology services, new ventures, micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and many more. Outlining the vision of India’s path to 100 years the issue features in-depth pieces, and guest posts from the titans of Indian business including Ajay Piramal, Punit Renjen, Naina Lal Kidwai, TV Narendran, Pawan Munjal, Anish Shah, Amitabh Chowdhury, Keki Mistry, SN Subrahmanyan, Anjali Bansal, Sandip Patel, Kris Gopalakrishnan, TV Mohandas Pai, Roshni Nadar, Pawan Goenka, Kunal Shah, Deep Kalra, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, SS Rajamouli, GR Gopinath, KV Subramanian, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and Patu Keswani. BTMag.in, follows the success mantra of Business Today’s leadership with in-depth coverage of business news and insights, one stop destination for news, views, and analysis, one stop destination for in-depth interviews, features, market analysis, and cutting-edge reportage on corporations, economy, sectors, and many more. On the circulation front, Business Today’s distribution reach has extended to new-age platforms such as Milkbasket, Fresh to Home, Amazon, Flipkart, and also non-conventional outlets for magazine sales such as Spencer’s Retail, Patanjali Mega Mart, milk booths, grocery stores, and super markets. This has not only enabled magazine sales to revive in the post-pandemic world but also accelerated growth in circulation. Started in January 1992, Business Today has been witness to the economic growth of post-liberalisation India, meticulously chronicling and analysing every big business event that has shaped
Business Today’s 31st Anniversary issue cover is set to establish a new trend – it is the first ever Artificial Intelligence (AI) software-generated cover. Google CEO Sundar Pichai in an AI designed Avatar adorns the cover page for the issue featuring an exclusive interview decoding Google’s India Strategy and how AI will soon get as big as the Internet and mobile.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the special cover and the 31st Anniversary edition of Business Today during the India Today-Business Today Budget Roundtable in Delhi on February 6. Along with the anniversary edition, Ms. Sitharaman also launched BTMag.in, the website's special magazine section.
This edition of Business Today titled ‘Mission 2047: The Road to India@100’ examines India's path to 100 years of independence. Business Today has published a 300+ page special anniversary issue, which contains 125+ pages of adverts, to commemorate its 31st year of publication and market leadership.
One of the biggest editions ever for the magazine, the 31st Anniversary issue of Business Today, has an impressive line-up of an AI generated cover and includes articles that go into great detail about the prospects of a wide range of sectors, such as production, banking and finance, stock markets, energy and power, information technology services, new ventures, micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and many more.
Outlining the vision of India’s path to 100 years the issue features in-depth pieces, and guest posts from the titans of Indian business including Ajay Piramal, Punit Renjen, Naina Lal Kidwai, TV Narendran, Pawan Munjal, Anish Shah, Amitabh Chowdhury, Keki Mistry, SN Subrahmanyan, Anjali Bansal, Sandip Patel, Kris Gopalakrishnan, TV Mohandas Pai, Roshni Nadar, Pawan Goenka, Kunal Shah, Deep Kalra, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, SS Rajamouli, GR Gopinath, KV Subramanian, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and Patu Keswani.
BTMag.in, follows the success mantra of Business Today’s leadership with in-depth coverage of business news and insights, one stop destination for news, views, and analysis, one stop destination for in-depth interviews, features, market analysis, and cutting-edge reportage on corporations, economy, sectors, and many more.
On the circulation front, Business Today’s distribution reach has extended to new-age platforms such as Milkbasket, Fresh to Home, Amazon, Flipkart, and also non-conventional outlets for magazine sales such as Spencer’s Retail, Patanjali Mega Mart, milk booths, grocery stores, and super markets. This has not only enabled magazine sales to revive in the post-pandemic world but also accelerated growth in circulation.
Started in January 1992, Business Today has been witness to the economic growth of post-liberalisation India, meticulously chronicling and analysing every big business event that has shaped
Dangal TV’s 4 fiction shows go 7 days a week
Bindiya Sarkar, Palkon ki Chhaon Mein 2, Nath Zevar ya Zanzir and Mann Sundar are the shows which will be running 7 days a week
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 11:26 AM | 1 min read
Dangal TV, Enterr10 Television Network’s Flagship HGEC, has extended its original fiction programming from 6 to 7 days a week in core prime time band of 7 to 9pm.
“Dangal TV took this decision after most of its Prime-time shows were consistently leading in their respective time bands and extending these shows to 7 days a week would further strengthen the overall channel performance,” the network said.
Manish Singhal, Managing Director of Enterr10 Pvt Ltd, shared his thoughts on this strategic move that he has made and said “Palkon ki Chhaon Mein 2, Nath Zevar ya Zanzir and Mann Sundar are immensely loved by the audience; Bindiya Sarkar too is promising. Our intent is to offer more fiction related originals to our audiences by going 7 days a week.
“The channel’s performance is creating a buzz among the masses and loyal viewers, this reflects in the Sunday growth numbers. The channel has seen immense growth on Sunday Prime Time band with 61% increase in reach. This itself shows the love showered by the audience for the channel and its shows. The original shows ‘Bindiya Sarkar, Palkon ki Chhaon Mein 2, Nath Zevar ya Zanzir and Mann Sundar’ are the shows which will be running 7 days a week,” the network said.
Ogilvy partners with Kotex, Omnigel, Limca & Fevicol at Rural Olympics
Ogilvy India planned a host of activities with the brands at the 83rd edition of Kila Raipur Rural Olympics
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 4, 2023 4:54 PM | 2 min read
The 83rd edition of Kila Raipur Rural Olympics commenced on Friday, February 3, 2023, and with it rolls out a host of activity by Ogilvy India for some of Ogilvy’s client brands such as Omnigel, Limca Sportz, Fevicol and Kotex.
With more reach and growth being the single-minded agenda for all marketers, a recent study conducted by the NCAER, rural India, highlights the opportunity of targeting 720 million consumers across 627,000 villages.
With approximately 69% of the population still residing in rural areas, this is the next big phase for growth that marketers are seeking – penetration and building affinity with rural consumers. And companies looking to target these markets need to develop appropriate products, sales, business models & most importantly marketing efforts suited to these markets.
Keeping this opportunity and need in mind, Ogilvy India rolled out rural focussed work rooted in culture. One such example has been the work done by Ogilvy India at the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics 2023 in Punjab, India - possibly the biggest Rural Sports Festival of this scale in the world. Initiated in 1933, this sporting event is annually held in the winters around early February. The event takes place at the Grewal Sports Stadium in Kila Raipur village. Competitors and participants range from teenagers to elders and it attracts the attention of huge crowds of tourists and sports lovers worldwide.
“Ogilvy’s branded content and activation wing set up a small core unit at Kila Raipur in September 2022 to work with the local team and identify areas where brands could play a role.
Back in our offices across India, they took stock of brands that had purpose and rural consumers in their DNA and reached out to clients like Pidilite, Coca Cola, Cipla, and others; with ideas in direct response to the direction received from the Rural Olympics management.”
India Today Group’s MP Tak launches its own website
The site was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 3, 2023 6:53 PM | 2 min read
India Today Group’s digital-first channel, MP Tak, has further expanded its online-presence with a newly launched website– www.mptak.in inaugurated today by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Tak is strengthening its presence and is fast establishing itself as a major player in the digital sphere. Tak’s bouquet of regional websites include – www.gujarattak.in , www.mumbaitak.in , www.uptak.in , www.rajasthantak.com ,the website for MP Tak shall also focus on the local news from across the state. The website will feature news articles, videos, and web stories.
Commenting on the launch of the website, Milind Khandekar (Managing Editor, Tak Channels) says, “MP Tak is a significant player and has been one of the most watched video news platforms in Madhya Pradesh. The idea behind the website launch is to cover the state of Madhya Pradesh in a focused manner with unbiased news reporting. The website will cover not just the local but also the hyper-local news” He further adds, “we have a strong presence in the northen region with three regional websites – UPTak.in, Rajasthan.com and now MP Tak.in”
Vivek Gaur, CEO, Tak channels & The Lallantop, India Today Group says, “With the launch of www.mptak.in, Madhya Pradesh will be our fourth regional market with its own destination. On YouTube and Facebook, MP Tak has already crossed over 200M+ video views between April ‘22 and December ‘22. The launch of the own destination is a part of our effort to connect with more people and reinforce the trust of the viewers who have supported us on this journey”.
Zee presents AdClub’s M.AD Quiz
Derek O’Brien will be the Quiz Master for participants from the media, advertising and marketing industry
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 3, 2023 10:51 AM | 1 min read
The Advertising Club's M.Ad Quiz, presented by ZEE, will be held on 3rd February, 2023 in Mumbai.
The biggest attraction of the show is Derek O’Brien who will don the role of the Quiz Master.
The participants in the M.Ad Quiz are from the world of Media, Advertising and Marketing Industry, bright individual professionals, and even students at the B-School.
Dr. Bhaskar Das, Chairperson, M.Ad Quiz Committee said, “There is a lot more to The Ad Club than organizing the most pre-eminent Awards of the country. We also conduct events like D-CODE, VICE & VERSA, and the M.Ad Quiz which are high on interactive experience and high-octane live fun. Participation in M.Ad Quiz merits skill, curiosity, and the fun of contesting. Derek O’Brien, the best in the business of conducting Quiz shows, is all set for this Friday, 3rd February, 2023 to Quiz the best brains from the field of Advertising, Media, and Marketing. Go for it, partake as teams, and also attend as an audience.”
The Hindu Group bags four awards at WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2022
The Hindu e-paper won gold for ‘Best ePaper’
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 11:18 AM | 2 min read
Products and services created by The Hindu Group bagged four awards at the WAN-IFRA Digital Media South Asia Awards 2022.
TH Newsletters won silver in Best Digital Subscription Initiative. The Hindu e-paper won gold in Best ePaper-concept. In Trending and Current Affairs, The Hindu won gold in Best Use of Short Form Video.
Further, Coimbatore Unlimited- Collaborate, Co-create and Celebrate, an event initiative that hosted curated series of panel discussions on Coimbatore won silver in Best Native Advertising/Sponsored Content Campaign.
Speaking about the win, Pundi S Sriram, Chief Product Officer of The Hindu Group, said, “We are really excited to receive this recognition! We are striving every day to provide a better user experience on our sites and to engage our readers and subscribers in new and innovative ways. Our newsletters, videos and interactives are changing the way we are bringing our best journalism to a younger, mobile-first audience.”
Pradeep Gairola, Business Head- Digital Media of The Hindu Group, said, “It feels honoured and good to do work that makes a difference and adds value to the lives of our readers, who are helping us build a sustainable business model for the news industry.”
Sriram Srinivasan, Group Digital Editor of The Hindu Group, “We always try to use newer platforms to reach our readers or attract new readers without compromising on our journalistic values. Our social media and video teams have done wonderfully well in creating short-form videos. They have adhered to what works for the format while relying on our strengths in explainers and analysis. We are very happy that this effort has been recognised.”
WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2022 recognise the outstanding digital media projects delivered by South Asian news publishers. Over 100 entries were received from new publishers across South Asia for the awards. The Quint, The Hindu, Prothom Alo, and Indian Express emerged as the 2022 South Asian Digital Media Awards winners.
