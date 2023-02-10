News Nation Network launches regional channel - News State Maharashtra - Goa

News Nation Network has launched its regional channel News State Maharashtra - Goa.

Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis launched the channel at a grand event in Mumbai on 8th February, 2023. In his speech, he said: “Media should be fair and take sides of both the government and the opposition. They must show the mistakes of the ruling party as well.”

The launch was attended by various political leaders from diverse parties like the BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP. The dignitaries included Pankaja Munde, Radheyshayam Mopalwar, Ashok Chavan, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Awhad and Dhiraj Deshmukh.

Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, congratulated the channel for adding a new regional channel to its bouquet. He further said that he was expecting the channel to show objective news and cover the news after knowing it completely. He also mentioned that the channel must also focus on the commendable work done by the government.

Manoj Gairola, Director & Editor-in- Chief, News Nation Network on the success of the launch event said, “We are extremely satisfied as we have been able to again raise the bar for our industry peers in terms of top-notch participation & execution that all News Nation Events are known for. We have been able to create outstanding content for our viewers, what we always strive for. Adding the new channel to our bouquet, we will stand out for true journalism bringing to light the developmental works of the government as well as playing the crucial role of the fourth pillar of democracy through critical analysis.”

Bhuwan Bhatt, Chief Business Officer, News Nation Network, said, “We are aiming to be a leader in the regional channel space. We will make the channel stand competitive & follow the ethics of journalism.”

The channel is presently available across all major DTH and MSOs across the state of Maharashtra and Goa.

