News Nation brings ‘Bade Miyan Kahan Chalein’ on UP polls

News Nation TV will be presenting a special show on the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

The show, named ‘Bade Miyan Kahan Chalein’, will be hosted by journalist Naved Qureshi.

Qureshi announced about the show with a tweet.

Elections in the state will be held from February to March 2022. The term of the 403-member legislative assembly will expire on 14 May 2022.

