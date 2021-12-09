News Nation brings ‘Bade Miyan Kahan Chalein’ on UP polls

The show will be hosted by Naved Qureshi

Updated: Dec 9, 2021 1:13 PM
news nation

News Nation TV will be presenting a special show on the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

The show, named ‘Bade Miyan Kahan Chalein’, will be hosted by journalist Naved Qureshi.

Qureshi announced about the show with a tweet.

Elections in the state will be held from February to March 2022.  The term of the 403-member legislative assembly will expire on 14 May 2022.

