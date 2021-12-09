News Nation brings ‘Bade Miyan Kahan Chalein’ on UP polls

News Nation TV will be presenting a special show on the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.
The show, named ‘Bade Miyan Kahan Chalein’, will be hosted by journalist Naved Qureshi.
Qureshi announced about the show with a tweet.
Elections in the state will be held from February to March 2022. The term of the 403-member legislative assembly will expire on 14 May 2022.
UP चुनाव 2022 पर Special Show 'बड़े मियां कहां चले', देखिये मेरे साथ @NewsNationTV पर#UttarPradeshElections2022 #UPElections2022— Naved Qureshi (@iamnavedqureshi) December 8, 2021
दिल में मलाल
ज़ुबां पर हैं सवाल
वो क्यों हैं महज़ आंकड़े
और कुछ ख़ास नहीं हैं हाल
मुद्दे उठाइये, तर्क और सवाल कीजिये
बात करेंगे तो ही मिटेंगे फासले pic.twitter.com/bbAWVpOB2O
