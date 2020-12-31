New Year festivities: Zee Tamil announces line-up of special programming

From superhit films to special shows, with audiences of the channel will have an enthralling and entertaining start to the New Year

Committed to satiating the diverse entertainment needs of the Tamil audiences, leading Tamil General Entertainment Channel – Zee Tamil has announced its festive line-up to usher in the fresh and exciting spirit around the New Year. From superhit films to special shows with Zee Tamil’s beloved stars, audiences are set to embark on an enthralling and entertaining start to the New Year.

Welcome the New Year with a bang with Tamil Nadu’s Youngest & Trending Mother-in-Law – Thirumathi Hitler’s family that includes the leads Amit Bhargav, Keerthana, Prof. Gnanasambandam, Ambika, BhavyaSree, Subbalakshmi Rangan and Soumiya come together for a 2-hour special celebration – ‘Thirumathi Hitler Sirappu Kondattam’ at 11:30 AM. In lines with the unique show concept that presents ‘Tamil Nadu’s youngest mother-in-law’, this special program will witness a celebration of real-life mother-in-laws & their daughter-in-laws in a never-seen-before avatar.

The celebrations continue with the special program – ‘Gethu Seniors Khiladi Juniors’ at 3 PM– a two-hour bonanza of fun and happiness where ‘Zeelebrities’ from popular fiction shows including Sembaruthi, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Neethane Yenthan Ponvasantham, Suryavamsam, Gokulathil Seethai, Raja Magal and others come together for a lighthearted competition between the veteran stars and the young talent of Zee Tamil. The ‘Seniors’ team will be represented by Poornima Bhagiyaraj, Fathima Babu, Nalini, Gayathri, Asrani, Narasimma raju & Raja while the ‘Juniors’ team will be represented by Chaitra, Asha Gowda, Nanda, Indran, Iraa Agarwal, Kathir & Dharshana.

With the election fever setting in, don’t miss the world television premiere of the Indian political thriller - NOTA, at 5 PM. Starring the heartthrob of South Indian Cinema – Vijay Devarakonda - in his first ever Tamil debut, sharing screen space with Kollywood biggies Sathyaraj & Nassar in pivotal roles The film is an adaptation of the novel ‘Vettattam’ by Shan Karuppusamy and parodies the political stunts which was then the talk of the town. The film revolves around the circumstances that lead a carefree son of a state Chief Minister to don his father’s role, and his iron-willed approach towards transforming the Indian Political Ecosystem.