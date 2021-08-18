MTV India announces 2nd season of Livon MTV Supermodel of the Year

MTV Supermodel of the Year is back with its new season. According to MTV Youth Study 2021, 75% of the people believe that ‘the best dressed people are the ones who are comfortable in their own clothes’ and 78% of them agree that ‘they needn’t look beautiful always’.

“MTV, by tapping into the potential of these insights is all set to bring back the iconic and highly anticipated edition of Livon MTV Supermodel of the Year Season 2 Co-Powered by Olay Retinol, Vanesa Body Deo, Magic Moments Music Studio & Fashion Partner FNGR, with a bold and empowering new theme – ‘Unapologetically You’,” read a statement.

Evolving over the years, Supermodel of the Year Season 2 engages models through a litmus test of style, sass and intent to push boundaries. The second season will see Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar as the panel of judges who will decide the fate of the aspiring models to make their mark in the world of glam and fashion.

Starting 22nd August, every Sunday at 7 PM only on MTV, Season 2 of Livon MTV Supermodel of the Year will give India its next supermodel who is unapologetically herself by making ‘comfortable in your skin’ the new ‘glam’.



Supermodel of the Year S2 will also raise the bar with an impressive repertoire of young, eclectic, and innovative designers such as Bloni, Vaishali S, Verandah, Esse, Melodrama, Papa don’t preach, Abhishek studio & Virsheté etc. The stage will also be graced by a versatile and a diverse bunch of contestants this season. From a cop to a national level boxer, biker, state level sprinter, a hockey player to a transwoman, fashion enthusiasts from every spectrum will create an aura of glam and magic like never before! With environment-friendly fashion being the need of the hour, the show will also see an ethical and sustainable fashion ramp walk segment with designer Akhil Nagpal and espouse the need for change. Amidst all this, a fine blend of challenging and entertaining tasks, segments and photoshoots will promise a visual treat for the audience.



Speaking on this association, Koshy George, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited said, "Livon Serum embodies the values that the young, aspirational, and always on-the-go girl of today seeks to inculcate in her quest to achieve new heights while looking fabulous, anytime, anywhere. The Livon Girl’s vivaciousness and vibrancy are only surpassed by her confidence because she is always ready, dressed up for the job at hand, and equipped with instant salon finish hair to steal the spotlight. The Livon Serum solution neatly resonates with the format of MTV's iconic show Super Model of the Year, which is all about giving a platform to young girls where they can be unapologetically themselves: ever-ready and bursting with confidence. We are delighted to associate with the Season 2 of SOTY and are excited to be part of a journey that will lead to the rise of the next Super Model."



On bringing back MTV Supermodel of The Year back for its second season, Anshul Ailawadi, Business Head - Youth, Music and English Entertainment said, “We are delighted to present another edition of our iconic property - MTV Supermodel of the Year. The show is a celebration of every 'model's' unique identity, even as we test the boundaries of what the word 'model' itself means. Today's young Indians are completely at ease in their skin as they go about being their unabashed selves. SOTY offers them the perfect canvas to do just that."



Inspiring the youth to be “unapologetically you”, this season will skew towards being ‘contemporary’ with high octane and hyper current digital engagement delivered through mini-vlogs, behind the scenes, reels, and nuggets on the lifestyles of the contestants along with the judges, giving a parallel story to the format. Every episode will be an academic interpretation of the modelling world resulting into mini fashion weeks featuring a designer via thematic ramp walks. Breaking stereotypes of a usual TV show, MTV Supermodel of the Year S2 will be a true Fashion Carnival that will celebrate individualism and style.



Viewers are in for a fashion forward visual experience as they will be witness to the making of the ultimate supermodel, at the bold and fearless fashion reality show Livon MTV Supermodel of the Year Season 2 Co-Powered by Olay Retinol, Vanesa Body Deo, Magic Moments Music Studio & Fashion Partner FNGR, starting August 22, every Sunday, 7 pm onwards.

