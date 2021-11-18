Mathrubhumi Group released 16–page tabloid 'Kutty Mathrubhumi' on Children's Day

The colored edition was distributed with the main newspaper, consisting of carefully-woven content to engage kids with topics such as fitness, sports, leisure, gender sensitivity awareness, and more

Mathrubhumi group which has been lately in the news for various path breaking innovations, created yet another first-of-its-kind product intervention, an all colour 16 – page tabloid “Kutty Mathrubhumi” distributed with the main newspaper on Nov 14th.

The special edition consisted of carefully woven content to engage kids at various interest levels and age group with topics ranging from fitness, sports, leisure, art, technology, gender sensitivity awareness, @homes with friends etc. Haier the presenting partner to the initiative also had an interesting contest where the brand called out to the highly imaginative children to design the exteriors of their refrigerator. 5 #HaierInspiredLiving contest winners stood a chance to win premium Haier products and 500 lucky winners, other attractive gifts.

Commenting on the association with Kutty Mathrubhumi, Satish N S, Senior Vice President, Haier Appliances India, said “The concept perfectly sat at the epicenter of our efforts in creating beautiful homes. The association got further accentuated with our contest. The feedback has been satisfying. Team at Mathrubhumi is focused on client delight. Hence doing business with them is always a pleasure. We wish them the very best”

Speaking about the initiative, M V Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Group said “From the encouraging reviews we have been receiving it is well evident that Kutty Mathrubhumi has been very well appreciated by both the children as well as their parents. At Mathrubhumi we are committed to providing value to our readers and our advertisers. There’s a myth that newspaper readership is moving to digital. We believe at least in the context of Kerala this will remain a myth for many more years to come, purely going by the impact our stories are creating. In the last 3 weeks alone, 3 of our stories and the public appreciation/participation around the same resulted in very tangible actions. We remain grateful to our readers and our advertisers”

