Mad Influence adds Rider Girl Vishakha to its exclusive roster of creators
Vishakha has a wide range of interests like traveling, lifestyle, gaming and automobiles.
Influencer marketing agency Mad Influence has onboarded Rider Girl Vishakha, the first female moto vlogger in India, to their exclusive roster of creators.
A skilled content creator, Vishakha has a wide range of interests and skills, in various fields like traveling, lifestyle, gaming and automobiles. She has established a reputation for being a fearless solo traveller, venturing into new places and engaging in various cultures on her motorcycle. Her distinctive combination of skills and interests, together with her captivating personality and love of exploration, make her a formidable force in the field of content creation.
“We are thrilled to welcome Rider Girl Vishakha to the Mad Influence family,” said Mad Influence Founder and CEO, Gautam Madhvan. “As the first female moto vlogger in India, she has broken gender stereotypes and paved the way for other women to enter this male-dominated field. She is an inspiring role model for women who aspire to follow their passions and achieve their dreams and we feel proud to associate ourselves with such a dynamic influencer.”
Vishakha’s talent and hard work have earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious “5 India Book of Records” award. She has a large following on YouTube, with over 1 million subscribers, and a significant presence on Instagram as well.
“I am excited to collaborate with Mad Influence and create innovative campaigns that showcase my unique blend of interests and talents,” said Rider Girl Vishakha. “I look forward to working with the team to create engaging content and inspiring my followers to pursue their passions fearlessly.”
She is a talented, inspiring, and versatile content creator who has made a significant impact on Moto vlogging and content creation in India. Mad Influence is thrilled to have her on board and looks forward to collaborating with her on exciting new projects.
Being the pioneer in the Influencer Marketing industry Mad Influence also hosted an event, ‘Creators United’, India’s biggest creator festival and awards event, in Goa in January 2023. The two-day event brought together content creators, influencers, brands, publishers, and social media platforms.
IWMBuzz Digital Awards is back with season 5
The awards will honour excellence in content creation in the digital entertainment space
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 1:53 PM | 1 min read
IWMBuzz Digital Awards is back with another starry-eyeing season this year.
Five years to this wholesome journey is going to be a massive showcase. With some stage performance grandeur, grooving music and fun, season 5 will be all in one.
IWMBuzz Media was the first to envision the OTT and web entertainment awards in the country honouring excellence in content creation in the digital entertainment space.
In season 4, we were able to witness some of the biggest and most celebrated artists from the country embracing the night, including Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sonu Sood, Tapsee Pannu, Esha Deol, Huma Qureshi, Sanya Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela, Sahil Khattar, Rakul Preet Singh, Radhika Madan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani and many others.
The winners are decided across jury, popular and editorial categories.
With another bounce back this year, season 5, Siddhartha Laik (founder and Editor-in-chief, IWMBuzz), says, “We have nothing but gratitude filled in our hearts, for we were able to witness ourselves to come such a long way. We started digital entertainment focussed awards night when there were very few takers. Today, the space is buzzing and booming. Each year we have received immense support from fans and fraternity alike, and we hope to do our best in season 5 as well."
Scope3’s assessment reveals key carbon benefits of Teads’ direct inventory
Teads to leverage Scope3 data for internal analysis and to offer solutions for media decisions around carbon emissions
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 1:00 PM | 2 min read
Teads, the global media platform, has revealed key carbon benefits of its direct inventory in an initial assessment by Scope3 analyzing over 500 domains with direct integration. This assessment comes on the heels of Jounce Media’s findings ranking Teads as the leader in directness among omnichannel SSP exchanges. Further maintaining its top position as a category leader in SPO, Teads will utilize Scope3 data for internal analysis to continue to improve its own performance.
Teads will also leverage Scope3 data in its own solutions to help advertisers make easy decisions around decarbonization. In using Scope3 measurement globally, Teads will bring sustainable advertising practices to the forefront of the industry and continue its focus on reducing the environmental impact of digital advertising and promoting transparency in ad delivery.
Brands measuring their full media plan will have access to a greater level of transparency to easily determine the most direct link to supply, and optimize efficiency in terms of carbon emissions compared to other platforms.
Remi Cackel, Chief Product Officer, Teads, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Scope3 to drive change in the digital advertising industry. Sustainability is a core value for Teads and this partnership will allow us to make a real impact in reducing the environmental footprint of our industry."
Anne Coghlan, COO and Co-Founder, Scope3, said: "An initial assessment of our data revealed that buying Teads’ direct inventory might be one way carbon-conscious brands can lower the emissions of their campaigns. Our emissions data pinpoints ad selection, which includes the full supply chain between a media buyer and a media seller, as a significant factor in the overall emissions of each ad buy. When analyzing hundreds of domains directly integrated with Teads, we found that ad selection emissions were 99% lower than typical programmatic buying."
Martin Bryan, Global Chief Sustainability Officer, IPG Mediabrands, said: “Teads’ leadership in delivering sustainable business outcomes, combined with Scope3’s world-class emissions modeling, gives us the unique ability to optimally measure and reduce end-to-end for our clients. We’re excited to continue championing this shift in media as part of our commitment to continuous emissions reductions and our broader Media for Good efforts.”
Kantar India wins accolades at MRSI Golden Key Awards 2022
11 Kantar entries made it to the finals in 8 out of the possible 14 award categories; and won the top prize in 3 of those categories
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 6:08 PM | 2 min read
Kantar, a marketing data and analytics company, won multiple accolades at the recently concluded Market Research Society of India (MRSI) Golden Key Awards 2022.
MRSI’s Golden Key Awards celebrate the best of market research, consumer insights and analytics community of India. These awards were instituted in 2019 to recognize the contribution of consumer insights to the growth of businesses and to let the limelight shine on the research professionals of the country.
11 Kantar entries made it to the finals in 8 out of the possible 14 award categories; and won the top prize in 3 of those categories:
Finalists:
Best Client Servicing Team of the Year: 2 out of 3 finalists
Best Operations Team of the Year: 2 out of 3 finalists
Best Researcher under 30: 2 out of 4 finalists
Best Business Impact through Research
Best Business Impact through Analytics
Best Communication Crafting Research
Best Work in Emerging Sectors
The Most Humane Organisation Award
Winners:
Kantar India won accolades in the following 3 coveted categories:
Best Client Servicing Team of the Year
Best Operations Team of the Year
Best Business Impact through Research (the winning entry was in partnership with Piramal Finance)
Commenting on the wins, Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director- South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar said- “We are very proud of our teams here at Kantar India who have had their consumer and client centricity recognised and awarded at GKA 2022. Being recognised as winners across 3 key award categories- client servicing, operations and business impact through research; and the nominations for the most humane organisation and the best researcher under 30 awards only reinforces the message that we bring the best capabilities together to add value to our client’s business”.
Ramakrishnan, Managing Director- South Asia, Worldpanel Division, Kantar added “I congratulate all finalists and winners for putting in a commendable performance this year. A win at MRSI GKA is particularly gratifying because it is a platform that showcases the best and the brightest minds of our industry. These wins inspire us to continue to do high impact work for our clients and keep winning big along the way”.
MRSI Golden Key Awards are judged by a panel of distinguished senior marketing and research experts. The best entries are shortlisted based on a very comprehensive evaluation criteria.
The winners were felicitated at an event at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai; attended by over 300 professionals from India’s marketing, research and analytics fraternity. In addition to this, over 500 delegates viewed the event via live streaming.
The Aalekh Foundation & The Gunjan Foundation To Host Women Achiever's Award 2023
These awards will recognise and celebrate the accomplishments of women from various fields
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 11:11 AM | 2 min read
The Aalekh Foundation, in association with the Gunjan Foundation, is set to host the Women Achiever's Award 2023. This award is designed to recognise and celebrate the accomplishments of women from various fields who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, resilience, and innovation.
Aalekh foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the welfare of women and children in India. They offer various programs such as health, education, and skill development to empower underprivileged youth and women. Aalekh also provides free sponsorship for school children from marginalised communities and has partnered with institutions across North India to provide self-employment opportunities.
In alignment with the G20 initiatives, Aalekh Foundation in association with Gunjan Foundation is celebrating India's G20 Presidency by organising the Women Achiever's Award. This award aims to recognise and honour 20 women across India who have achieved remarkable success and symbolise empowerment in various spheres of life. As well as 3 lifetime achievers award, The nominations for the award were announced on International Women's Day, and they will be active until 31st March 2023.
An eminent jury comprising of Shri KJ Alphons ( former Union cabinet minister for culture & tourism ), Anoop Kumar Mittal( former CMD NBCC), Reva Nayyar( Chairperson Bal Sahyog & former Secretary ),, S Y Quaraishi ( former Chief election commissioner of India ) and Uma Suresh Prabhu( CSR committee ) HEAD IIFCO TOKYO general insurance Co. decided the final award recipients on 30th March in a jury meeting.
The award ceremony will be held on 23rd April 2023, at The Leela Palace Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. It promises to be a grand celebration of the winners and their achievements, with the presence of prominent guests from various fields. The Women Achievers Award is a platform that recognises and celebrates the achievements of women and inspires other women to strive for excellence in their respective fields.
Aditya Raj Kaul gets engaged to TV9’s anchor Divya Kochar
Kaul took to Twitter to announce his engagement
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 8, 2023 3:55 PM | 1 min read
TV9’s Executive Editor Aditya Raj Kaul got engaged to Divya Kochar who is an anchor and producer at the network.
Kaul took to Twitter to announce his engagement.
Kaul has over 15 years experience in breaking news situations and media leadership roles. He is at present the Executive Editor of TV9 Network for National Security and Strategic Affairs where he has launched India’s first OTT platform for News Documentaries - News9Plus
JMF Association announces launch
The body has a member list of more than 200 advertising agencies
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 3:05 PM | 2 min read
The Joint Media Forum (JMF) Association has announced its launch.
“With the economic activity on the rebound, the corporate world is witnessing a lot of tailwinds and the business volumes are growing. This is the perfect time for the JMF association to announce the start of its journey. With a member list of more than 200 advertising agencies, the association is now accelerating its activities,” read a release.
Founded by Gaurav Chopra, Chairman INS (Mag committee), Raman Kumar Chugh and Arun Khurana, the association has got a media veteran Alok Srivastava on board as a Secretary-General to take care of the daily activities of the association.
The website of JMFA is now active and one can log onto www.jointmediaforum.com to learn more about it.
The coming months will see a lot more activity from knowledge sessions by industry experts to social events.
The Joint Media Forum Associations (JMFA) currently represents 206 small and medium size INS accredited agencies who together account for an annual advertising billing of Rs 2500 crore appx. Today it is an apex body of advertising agencies, which represents Print & Electronic Media, and Radio Channels.
The Joint Media Forum (JMF) is working towards the overall growth of advertising agencies by creating a platform where knowledge is shared and resources are utilized optimally. The forum was conceptualized based on an advertising agency’s need for an association that can help it on different fronts. From introducing new industry practices to a partner that can help resolve payment issues with clients, the forum aims to play a multifaceted role.
All India Inter University Cricket Tournament for Women 2022-23 to be live on MyySports
The tournament will be held from April 5 -11
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 1:52 PM | 2 min read
All India Inter University Cricket Tournament for Women 2022-23 will be shown live on MyySports.
The All India Inter University Cricket Tournament for women 2023 is being played in Mysuru between 5 - 11 April. All matches will be of 25 overs each.
Roger Binny, President, BCCI, inaugurated the tournament and commented, "I think women's cricket has come to stay. It has been a fantastic revelation for the BCCI. We almost beat the T20 champions in the world cup, and the players really performed well. WPL was another event where the players came to the forefront. A lot of players come from rural towns where they have the drive to succeed, and with a little bit of assistance from BCCI and organizations like MyySports, who organise so much grassroots cricket, it will take things forward."
Shishir Hattangadi, President, Distribution & Alliances, MyySports added, “MyySports is proud to associate with the prestigious All India Inter University Cricket Tournament for women. Our mission is to democratise sports in India and empower the youth through use of our App. The country will now watch these talented girls compete in the next three days to win the trophy.”
The All India Inter-University Cricket Tournament for Women 2022-23 organized by JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) and the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is streaming LIVE on MyySports. Women’s cricket teams from 16 Universities across the country (4 Universities from each zone) will be participating in this prestigious six day tournament from 5-11 April in Mysuru.
