Mad Influence adds Rider Girl Vishakha to its exclusive roster of creators

Influencer marketing agency Mad Influence has onboarded Rider Girl Vishakha, the first female moto vlogger in India, to their exclusive roster of creators.

A skilled content creator, Vishakha has a wide range of interests and skills, in various fields like traveling, lifestyle, gaming and automobiles. She has established a reputation for being a fearless solo traveller, venturing into new places and engaging in various cultures on her motorcycle. Her distinctive combination of skills and interests, together with her captivating personality and love of exploration, make her a formidable force in the field of content creation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rider Girl Vishakha to the Mad Influence family,” said Mad Influence Founder and CEO, Gautam Madhvan. “As the first female moto vlogger in India, she has broken gender stereotypes and paved the way for other women to enter this male-dominated field. She is an inspiring role model for women who aspire to follow their passions and achieve their dreams and we feel proud to associate ourselves with such a dynamic influencer.”

Vishakha’s talent and hard work have earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious “5 India Book of Records” award. She has a large following on YouTube, with over 1 million subscribers, and a significant presence on Instagram as well.

“I am excited to collaborate with Mad Influence and create innovative campaigns that showcase my unique blend of interests and talents,” said Rider Girl Vishakha. “I look forward to working with the team to create engaging content and inspiring my followers to pursue their passions fearlessly.”

She is a talented, inspiring, and versatile content creator who has made a significant impact on Moto vlogging and content creation in India. Mad Influence is thrilled to have her on board and looks forward to collaborating with her on exciting new projects.

Being the pioneer in the Influencer Marketing industry Mad Influence also hosted an event, ‘Creators United’, India’s biggest creator festival and awards event, in Goa in January 2023. The two-day event brought together content creators, influencers, brands, publishers, and social media platforms.

