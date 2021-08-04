Joji set to premiere on Asianet on Sunday

Fahadh Faasil plays the title character in Dileesh Pothan's adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 11:28 AM
joji

Asianet is all set to telecast the world television premiere of the crime drama film Joji on Sunday, 8thAugust 2021.

Joji is directed by Dileesh Pothan and written by Syam Pushkaran. The story is inspired by William Shakespeare's play Macbeth. The film was produced by Bhavana Studios in association with Working Class Hero, and FahadhFaasil and Friends. Fahadh Faasil plays the title character, while Baburaj, ShammiThilakan, and Unnimaya Prasad play other pivotal roles. The plot revolves around a wealthy family of three sons and a father living in the countryside of Kerala.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Asianet Fahadh Faasil Joji Dileesh Pothan advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry briefing news advertising industry briefing news marketing industry briefing news ooh industry briefing news te
Show comments
You May Also Like
wrap2earn

Wrap2Earn’s update on funding
17 hours ago

news

News18 UP/Uttarakhand issues note on special programming around Ram Mandir’s
18 hours ago

mathrubhumi

Mathrubhumi’s update on Friendship Day celebration
19 hours ago