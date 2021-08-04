Joji set to premiere on Asianet on Sunday

Asianet is all set to telecast the world television premiere of the crime drama film Joji on Sunday, 8thAugust 2021.

Joji is directed by Dileesh Pothan and written by Syam Pushkaran. The story is inspired by William Shakespeare's play Macbeth. The film was produced by Bhavana Studios in association with Working Class Hero, and FahadhFaasil and Friends. Fahadh Faasil plays the title character, while Baburaj, ShammiThilakan, and Unnimaya Prasad play other pivotal roles. The plot revolves around a wealthy family of three sons and a father living in the countryside of Kerala.

