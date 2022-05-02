iTV network launches news broadcast media institute

ITV Media Institute has been set up in New Delhi

iTV network has announced the launch of ITV Media Institute (ITVMI) in New Delhi.

“The educational center that will marry cutting-edge, hands-on journalism instruction with the highest international standards,” the network said in a statement.

“ITV Media Institute (ITVMI) is providing a golden opportunity to all media aspirants to register themselves for one-year full time diploma course in television and digital journalism. This will give entry-level journalists the professional and technical expertise to work across media platforms. This one-year full time diploma course in television and digital journalism will facilitate media aspirants to get knowledge of various aspects of television and digital journalism viz.-script and content writing, reporting, PTC, walk-through, anchoring, voice-over, video-editing, graphic designing, camera, lighting, news production, working of PCR and MCR, mobile journalism, live streaming and nitty-gritty of digital media like news writing for news portals and social media,” it read.

Media aspirants have variety of short-term certificate courses (4 months) to choose from at ITV Media Institute in reporting, anchoring, video-editing, script and creative writing.

Speaking on launch Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, iTV Network, said, “There’s immense competition out there and as a credible media network, it's our responsibility to not get lost in the confusion and deliver news with clarity and integrity. We take pride to warm-heartedly welcome media aspirants to the best academic institute in Delhi.

Sharma added, “With the new concept: ‘Newsroom as classroom’ assisted with highly experienced and professional faculty, the courses at ITVMI will not teach students from books, but from real scenes as the action unfolds”.

