India Today to host Karnataka Roundtable on 22nd April at Ritz-Carlton, Bengaluru

WCIW is a weeklong celebration from April 15-21 that ignites an international community dedicated to encouraging and empowering everyday creativity in companies, homes, schools as well as communities. WCIW exists to inspire and enable everyone to live more creative lives.

Since 2001, World Creativity & Innovation Week/Day has worked to inspire every man, woman, and child to use creativity to make their world and the world around them better.

Laeeq Ali, India Ambassador for WCIW/D 2023 says, “INSPIRE will be at the forefront of everything we do this year. We want each one to inspire the other to do bigger and better things. If we cant change the world at once, let each one of us be the change agents who are taking this on to ourselves, inspiring the other and driving the change. The need of the hour for humanity today, is to create more critical thinkers who can be inspiration points. I encourage each one of you to join hands with WCIW and be the change that you want to see.”

WCIW GOALS:

INSPIRE PEOPLE - People drive change. People are the beginning of creativity & innovation. It starts with you, in your mind, your imagination. INSPIRE the creatives in your town to imagine a bold new future and build momentum.

Invite - others to work with you, Interact - with your community, get involved

& Promote - share the news and spread the word



INSPIRE CONNECTION - Connection means collaboration. It means conversations. It means empathy. INSPIRE people to listen to each other, to understand concerns, to work together developing and reinforcing relationships.

Communicate - prioritize creativity & innovation in your every day, Empathize - listen to the people around you, understand their reality & Collaborate - work with others to impact your community

INSPIRE ACTION - Action means Innovation. INSPIRE imagination, creation, ideation, and innovation to improve your world.

Think – stretch, and come up with lots of ideas, Make – build, prototype, iterate to make new things happen, Improve - question processes, systems, and issues to better our world.