India Today Originals ‘Dancing On The Grave’ gets rave reviews

India Today Originals ‘Dancing On The Grave’ is getting rave reviews for its gripping narrative.

Directed by Patrick Graham, Dancing On The Grave, a docu-series presented by India Today Originals, is currently streaming on Prime Video. The film examines the murder of Shakereh Namazi, who went missing in 1991.

Shakereh Khaleeli was married to diplomat Akbar Khaleeli when she was 19 years old. They had four daughters. However, Akbar was mostly out of the country due to his work. Their marriage hit a rough patch and Swami Shradhanand AKA Murli Manohar Mishra, who was introduced to the Khaleeli family in Delhi, slowly made a place in Shakereh's heart through his sweet talks.

Akbar and Shakereh parted ways in 1985 and within six months of the divorce, she got married to Shradhanand. The four daughters shifted to Italy with their father while their mother stayed in Richmond Road, Bengaluru with her second husband. The girls returned to India in 1990 and the second daughter, Sabah, kept in touch with her mom through phone calls.

However, in 1991, the calls stopped coming, which left her in doubt. After listening to Shradhanand's excuses for months., Sabah eventually lodged a missing-person complaint on June 10, 1992. The breakthrough came three years later when Shakereh's body was exumed from her own house's courtyard..

Dancing On The Grave has a compelling narrative, which has a gripping first episode that sets the tone for what to expect next. The ending of the second episode will leave you baffled. Patrick Graham has kept the series open-ended. Patrick Graham has kept the series open-ended. If Shradhanand really killed Shakereh or not is for you to decide. It's a wel-balanced narrative that tells both sides of the story.

