India Today Conclave - Mumbai to bring together luminaries from entertainment to politics
The latest edition is scheduled to be held on November 4 and 5, 2022
The India Today Conclave - Mumbai, is back with its latest edition scheduled to be held on November 4 and 5, 2022. An extension of the India Today Conclave, this edition will provide a platform for an intellectual and informed exchange of ideas between some of the most powerful voices in the country.
Branded as the ‘Mumbaikar special’ the conclave offers a full spectrum for the intellectual appetite of Mumbai.
The India Today Conclave brings together an inspirational array of cutting-edge entrepreneurs, authors, cultural icons, artists and political leaders from across the region to share their ideas on various topics. This year’s edition in Mumbai will feature powerful voices, such as Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Deepak Bagla, Neelkanth Mishra, Pavan K. Varma, Alex Ellis, Swami Gaur Gopal Das and many others.
The conclave will also touch upon important topics in the entertainment industry, which will be addressed by Yash, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and others.
Scheduled on November 4-5, 2022, the Mumbai edition of the conclave will have the following speakers:
|
|
Politics
|
Bollywood
|
Nitin Gadkari
|
Yash
|
Piyush Goyal
|
Abhishek Bachchan
|
Kiren Rijiju
|
Varun Dhawan
|
Eknath Shinde
|
Rajkummar Rao
|
Devendra Fadnavis
|
Bhumi Pednekar
|
Aaditya Thackeray
|
Huma Qureshi
|
Tejasvi Surya
|
Radhika Apte
|
Priyanka Chaturvedi
|
Rakulpreet Singh
|
Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu
|
Neelam Kothari
|
Amol Kolhe
|
Amit Sadh
|
Dinesh Gundu Rao
|
Naveen Kasturia
|
Praniti Shinde
|
Saiyami Kher
|
Mayank Sharma
|
Vasan Bala
|
Prateek Kuhad
|
Authors/Thinkers/Diplomats
|
Business and New Age Disruptors
|
Pavan K. Varma
|
Deepak Bagla
|
Alex Ellis
|
Neelkanth Mishra
|
Swami Gaur Gopal Das
|
T Koshy
|
Devdutt Pattanaik
|
N. S.Rajan
|
Salvatore Babones
|
Devina Mehra
|
Vaibhav Purandare
|
Ankur Warikoo
|
Vikram S. Gandhi
|
Aishwarya Sridhar
|
Prof Badri Narayan
|
Berjis Driver
|
A. G. Krishna Menon
|
Rohit Kamath and Loveena Sirohi
|
J Sai Deepak
|
Chirag Tekchandaney
|
Manu S. Pillai
|
Srijan Sharma
|
Atul Suri
|
A. Balasubramanian
|
Prabir Jha
|
Sonal Agrawal
|
Vineet Kaul
|
Mahesh Vyas
|
Ajit Ranade
|
Neha Naikwade
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube