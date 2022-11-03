India Today Conclave - Mumbai to bring together luminaries from entertainment to politics

The latest edition is scheduled to be held on November 4 and 5, 2022

The India Today Conclave - Mumbai, is back with its latest edition scheduled to be held on November 4 and 5, 2022. An extension of the India Today Conclave, this edition will provide a platform for an intellectual and informed exchange of ideas between some of the most powerful voices in the country.

Branded as the ‘Mumbaikar special’ the conclave offers a full spectrum for the intellectual appetite of Mumbai.

The India Today Conclave brings together an inspirational array of cutting-edge entrepreneurs, authors, cultural icons, artists and political leaders from across the region to share their ideas on various topics. This year’s edition in Mumbai will feature powerful voices, such as Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Deepak Bagla, Neelkanth Mishra, Pavan K. Varma, Alex Ellis, Swami Gaur Gopal Das and many others.

The conclave will also touch upon important topics in the entertainment industry, which will be addressed by Yash, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and others.

Scheduled on November 4-5, 2022, the Mumbai edition of the conclave will have the following speakers:

Politics Bollywood Nitin Gadkari Yash Piyush Goyal Abhishek Bachchan Kiren Rijiju Varun Dhawan Eknath Shinde Rajkummar Rao Devendra Fadnavis Bhumi Pednekar Aaditya Thackeray Huma Qureshi Tejasvi Surya Radhika Apte Priyanka Chaturvedi Rakulpreet Singh Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu Neelam Kothari Amol Kolhe Amit Sadh Dinesh Gundu Rao Naveen Kasturia Praniti Shinde Saiyami Kher Mayank Sharma Vasan Bala Prateek Kuhad Authors/Thinkers/Diplomats Business and New Age Disruptors Pavan K. Varma Deepak Bagla Alex Ellis Neelkanth Mishra Swami Gaur Gopal Das T Koshy Devdutt Pattanaik N. S.Rajan Salvatore Babones Devina Mehra Vaibhav Purandare Ankur Warikoo Vikram S. Gandhi Aishwarya Sridhar Prof Badri Narayan Berjis Driver A. G. Krishna Menon Rohit Kamath and Loveena Sirohi J Sai Deepak Chirag Tekchandaney Manu S. Pillai Srijan Sharma Atul Suri A. Balasubramanian Prabir Jha Sonal Agrawal Vineet Kaul Mahesh Vyas Ajit Ranade Neha Naikwade

