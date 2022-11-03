India Today Conclave - Mumbai to bring together luminaries from entertainment to politics

The latest edition is scheduled to be held on November 4 and 5, 2022

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 3, 2022 10:49 AM  | 2 min read
india today conclave

The India Today Conclave - Mumbai, is back with its latest edition scheduled to be held on November 4 and 5, 2022. An extension of the India Today Conclave, this edition will provide a platform for an intellectual and informed exchange of ideas between some of the most powerful voices in the country.    

Branded as the ‘Mumbaikar special’ the conclave offers a full spectrum for the intellectual appetite of Mumbai.  

The India Today Conclave brings together an inspirational array of cutting-edge entrepreneurs, authors, cultural icons, artists and political leaders from across the region to share their ideas on various topics. This year’s edition in Mumbai will feature powerful voices, such as Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Deepak Bagla, Neelkanth Mishra, Pavan K. Varma, Alex Ellis, Swami Gaur Gopal Das and many others.   

The conclave will also touch upon important topics in the entertainment industry, which will be addressed by Yash, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and others.  

Scheduled on November 4-5, 2022, the Mumbai edition of the conclave will have the following speakers:   

 

Politics 

Bollywood 

Nitin Gadkari 

Yash 

Piyush Goyal 

Abhishek Bachchan  

Kiren Rijiju  

Varun Dhawan 

Eknath Shinde 

Rajkummar Rao 

Devendra Fadnavis 

Bhumi Pednekar 

Aaditya Thackeray  

Huma Qureshi  

Tejasvi Surya 

Radhika Apte 

Priyanka Chaturvedi  

Rakulpreet Singh 

Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu 

Neelam Kothari 

Amol Kolhe  

Amit Sadh 

Dinesh Gundu Rao 

Naveen Kasturia 

Praniti Shinde 

Saiyami Kher 

Mayank Sharma 

Vasan Bala 

Prateek Kuhad  

Authors/Thinkers/Diplomats 

Business and New Age Disruptors 

Pavan K. Varma 

Deepak Bagla 

Alex Ellis 

Neelkanth Mishra 

Swami Gaur Gopal Das 

T Koshy 

Devdutt Pattanaik 

N. S.Rajan 

Salvatore Babones 

Devina Mehra 

Vaibhav Purandare 

Ankur Warikoo 

Vikram S. Gandhi 

Aishwarya Sridhar 

Prof Badri Narayan 

Berjis Driver 

A. G. Krishna Menon 

Rohit Kamath and Loveena Sirohi 

J Sai Deepak 

  Chirag Tekchandaney 

Manu S. Pillai 

  Srijan Sharma 

  Atul Suri 

  A. Balasubramanian 

  Prabir Jha 

  Sonal Agrawal 

  Vineet Kaul 

  Mahesh Vyas 

  Ajit Ranade 

  Neha Naikwade 

