ICC WC: Star Sports expands Hindi feed to US, Canada, Australia, and Middle East
The Hindi coverage will also include Star Sports' pre-match show 'Cricket Live'
Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, has announced the global expansion of its Hindi feed for the marquee tournament.
“Fans in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East can now savour uninterrupted coverage of all the thrilling action in Hindi. This marks the first-ever occasion where the ICC Men’s CWC is being broadcast in Hindi within these regions, accessible through both linear and digital platforms, catering to the vibrant Indian diaspora. This milestone underscores the profound significance of cultural pride—'Hindi Mein Baat Hai, Kyunki Hindi Mein Jazbaat Hai.’ (The language brings out all the emotions),” stated a press release.
The Hindi coverage on these platforms will also include Star Sports' pre-match show 'Cricket Live.
John Lasker, senior vice president of ESPN+, said, “Anchored by ESPNcricinfo, the leading digital destination for cricket news and information around the world, ESPN has a long history covering top-level international cricket for fans in the U.S. Presenting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in both English and Hindi on ESPN+ is part of our continued commitment to growing an established audience of cricket fans in the States and around the world.”
Steve Crawley, Managing Director, Fox Sports, said: “We know there is a large and passionate Australian Indian cricket community so to be able to provide the Hindi feed, powered by an expert team of commentators, during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 for all Indian matches plus the semi-finals and final on FOX SPORTS gives fans more choice and more ways to enjoy the action, and that’s good for cricket and good for fans.”
Sanjog Gupta, Head- Sports, Disney Star, said, ‘’The global response to Disney Star's Hindi coverage for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has been tremendous as we take the excitement of the tournament to hearts and homes of millions worldwide and deepen their engagement. The coverage in Hindi, in addition to the World Feed, not only makes it more accessible to the Indian diaspora but more importantly, galvanises the sense of belonging and deep emotional connection with Indian Cricket. The Hindi feed, with India-focussed storylines, distinctly Indian perspectives on non-India narratives, unique visuals including customised graphics and powered by an incredible line-up of talent, will significantly bolster the unifying experience of watching Cricket for Indians worldwide and hopefully deepen the sense of pride in being an Indian Cricket fan."
Irfan Pathan, T20 World Cup winner who is part of Star Sports "StarCast" for World Cup said, “Cricket has a unique way of uniting people, and with the Hindi feed reaching Indian fans across the globe, we are not just witnessing a tournament; we are celebrating the spirit of cricket in a language that resonates with emotions. It's a fantastic initiative that ensures every passionate Indian fan, regardless of their location, can experience the magic of the World Cup in a language that feels like home.”
India’s Cricket World Cup Winner, Harbhajan Singh, said, “I am proud to be part of StarCast’s Hindi feed that is engaging with fans overseas during the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. This allows our extended family outside our country to revel the thrilling action in their preferred language.”
India’s Cricket World Cup Winner, Gautam Gambhir, said, “I’m excited to see fans from all corners of the world coming together to celebrate this great sport in the language they love. With the Hindi feed now available globally, we are breaking barriers and ensuring that cricket enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds can enjoy all the action from the tournament together with the rest of India.”
Bhojpuri Cinema launches singing reality show 'Sur Sangram'
The show will air on 7th October 2023 at 8 pm on Bhojpuri Cinema.
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 2:13 PM | 3 min read
‘Bhojpuri Cinema’ has announced the launch of a new singing reality show. Bhojpuri Cinema is the first ever 24*7 Bhojpuri movie channel, which has content to connect with all Bhojpuri Cinema lovers nationwide. It telecasts popular Bhojpuri movies and it is the most-watched Bhojpuri channel in the country. It is the No. 1 Bhojpuri channel across the Bhojpuri genre.
‘Sur Sangram’ is the biggest singing reality show which will air on ‘Bhojpuri cinema’ this year and is ready to greet its audience and rekindle their enthusiasm for the singing reality shows. The show will be aired on 7th October at 8 pm every Saturday and Sunday. After 11 years, Sursangram is returning and is one of the most-rated non-fiction shows in Bhojpuri genre. This show has given a wider platform to lots of emerging talents in India. The auditions were conducted in 8 cities in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand with thousands of people turning up at every city . Patna Auditions were held in the presence of Manoj Tiwari. Sursangram is the first singing reality show on Bhojpuri Cinema.
It is a musical conflict between the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, where in the One will be crowned as the champion of ‘Sursangram’. Bhojpuri’s renowned celebrities, Dinesh Lal Yadav, who is the coach for Uttar Pradesh team, Manoj Tiwari who is the coach for the Bihar team, Kalpana Patwari who is the coach for Jharkhand team, are the Judges of this mega show and the show is hosted by everyone’s beloved Pradeep ‘Chintu’ Pandey.
Manish Singhal, Managing Director of Enterr10 tv network, added, "Yet another initiative by Bhojpuri cinema in its ongoing effort towards bringing endearing and innovative programming to Indian television audiences, 'Sur Sangram' is a show that focuses on finding the nation's next top vocal talent, chosen purely on their singing talent and the quality of their voice. Featuring the country's best unknown artistes and three of the biggest names in Bhojpuri music as coaches, this show is sure to sweep the nation off its feet, in its endeavour to find India's best voices."
Sur Sangram will not only give talented singers a platform to showcase their singing prowess, but also give them a chance to demonstrate their deep understanding of Bhojpuri culture and its values. The Network eagerly looks forward to India’s rich bhojpuri music finding its way to the western audience through Bhojpuri Cinema who has a phenomenal reach in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand belt.
Sur Sangram will air on 7th October 2023 at 8 pm on Bhojpuri Cinema.
IAA Global honors Srinivasan Swamy and Ramesh Narayan
Both have been inducted into the IAA India Chapter Hall of Fame
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 2:02 PM | 1 min read
On the 85th Anniversary of the International Advertising Association (IAA) in New York, special North Star medals were announced for Srinivasan Swamy and Ramesh Narayan for their distinguished service to the IAA.
In addition, Swamy was also commended for his role as the Global President of the IAA.
Swamy and Narayan had also been honoured as Global Champions by the IAA at its inaugural Inspire Awards in London in 2014.
They have both been inducted into the IAA India Chapter Hall of Fame and are the recipients of several other prestigious awards in the Marcom space.
Swamy was the first Indian to be Global President of the IAA.
Narayan has been a Director on the Global Board of the IAA and was its Vice President APAC region. They are both Past Presidents of the India Chapter of the IAA.
Republic partners with JioTV & JioTV+ for its Live Stream & VOD library content
This partnership reinforces the Network’s commitment to bring the Nation-First perspective into the digital news universe.
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 5:10 PM | 2 min read
Republic that operates Republic TV, Republic Bharat & Republic Bangla has partnered with JioTV & JioTV+, thereby adding its Live Stream & VOD library content on the JIO platforms. Through this partnership, the network will add to it’s pan India view base, who watch news current events content digitally.
JioTV, the mobile LIVE TV streaming platform, owned by Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited has 1000+ channels in 15+ languages and 12 genres. JioTV+ is your connected home device. All 3 Republic channels will be streamed live on these platforms providing seamless access to compelling news coverage, analysis & original content. This partnership anticipates rapid growth in the CTV universe. At a time when the CTV universe is expected to grow exponentially to 80 MN households by 2025, Republic News Network is affirmatively on the path to mark its ubiquitous presence in the CTV Sphere.
Tapan Sharma - EVP and Business Head at Republic digital says, “This partnership between Jio and Republic will deliver Live news and library content to millions of viewers across all the four languages and offer advertisers an opportunity to reach the audience across important consumer geographies”.
The strategic availability of Republic channels & content on JioTV & JioTV+ is done keeping in mind the Mobile-First Indians. It is believed that more than 72% of viewers in India rely on their smartphones for news consumption. JioTV has been the go-to-mobile app for watching live TV channels on a smartphone. Leveraging this robust bandwidth, the Republic news network joins the bandwagon to build and create its distinguished Nation First Identity in the mobile-first news consumption market.
This partnership reinforces the Network’s commitment to bring the Nation-First perspective into the digital news universe.
Indigomusic.com launches WhatsApp channel
The platform garnered 3000+ followers in less than a week
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 2:31 PM | 1 min read
IndigoMusic.com is amplifying its digital presence and now has its own WhatsApp Channel.
IndigoMusic.com was one of the first digital brands to offer content on this medium. In less than a week, IndigoMusic.com garnered 3000+ followers.
“WhatsApp Channels is the new hub for content and we are happy to have our own channel. With 3000+ followers in a week, it’s been overwhelming. These are exciting times for content creators and we are excited to share content with the audience on our WhatsApp Channel,” says Kiran Sreedhar, Programming Director at IndigoMusic.com.
Taboola completes a decade in India
According to the company, their growth can be attributed to its robust partnerships with leading brands & advertisers and publications
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 12:16 PM | 2 min read
Taboola, a content discovery platform, has completed 10 years in India.
To celebrate this milestone, Taboola hosted an event where key leaders – Eldad Maniv, President & COO, Ran Buck, SVP Global Revenue, Chanan Fogel, VP, APAC, Brenda Chung, Regional Director, APAC, Kanika Mittal, Country Manager, India, were present along with key partners, advertisers, and publishers.
“The growth of Taboola can be attributed to its robust partnerships with leading brands & advertisers and publications such as NDTV, India Today, Network 18, Zee Media, Indian Express, Jagran New Media, One India, Amar Ujala, Asianet, The Hindu, Hindustan Times, ABP Digital, Dinamalar, Malayalam Manorama, The Print, Lokmat, and Outlook India, to mention a few from the last decade. These partnerships have not only contributed to Taboola's popularity and growth as a preferred platform but have also bolstered its brand leadership in the Indian market, enabling a strong value proposition for partners and advertisers in India, transcending culture, languages, and geographies,” the company stated in a press release.
Commenting on this milestone, Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO, Taboola, said, “A decade ago, we embarked on a journey to redefine content discovery in India, and today, as we celebrate our 10-year anniversary, we take immense pride in the strides we have made. Over these ten years, we have had the privilege of becoming an integral part of India’s digital advertising landscape, helping our partners, publishers, and advertisers connect with audiences in meaningful ways. Our enduring commitment to fostering discovery and engagement has not only driven our success but also contributed to the broader digital transformation of this vibrant nation. We look forward to many more years of partnership and growth in India as we continue to shape the future of content discovery together for audiences and our customers.”
At Taboola's grand 10th-year anniversary celebration, the event began with an auspicious lamp lighting by Taboola's Vice President of APAC, Chanan Fogel. The hallmark of this milestone gathering was a fireside chat on ‘Leadership in an Era of Rapid Digitization and AI’, chaired by Kanika Mittal and the panel comprised Eldad Maniv and Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer of ONDC.
The discussion covered the changing paradigms of the digital landscape with a key focus on the impact and possibilities of AI for publishers and brands. It also delved into the profound transformation brought about by generative AI and recommendation engines, underscoring innovative technologies that have eclipsed traditional mediums.
Bipin R Pandit’s Khumaar takes new avatar this time
The show, to be held on November 4, 2023, will feature songs from 1990 onwards
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 11:03 AM | 1 min read
Bipin R Pandit’s Khumaar will be presented in a new avatar this year, featuring songs from 1990 onwards. This is happening for the first time in 18 years as the previous shows centered around the songs of Rafi Sahab, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, Lata, Asha, Hemant Kumar and Manna De.
This year Khumaar will render songs of Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Suresh Wadkar, SP Balasubramanium, Alka Yagnik, Anuradha Paudwal, with a separate segment devoted to Sufi numbers.
Talking about the show, Bipin R Pandit, owner and founder of Khumaar, says “I am happy that my event will be graced by some big names from the world of Advertising Media Marketing who have confirmed their presence. Since I am changing the format of my show and moving towards songs of 1990, I have carefully chosen the artists who will sing songs of SP Balasubramanium, Suresh Wadkar, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Sonu Nigam. Two singers will be flown from Ahmedabad and Bangalore, and one will travel from Nasik (Malegaon) The established singers will of course continue to be an essential part of the setup. Khumaar today has become a PAN India brand and has firmly established itself as a musical show of great merit.”
The event will take place on 4th November, 2023 at 5.30 pm at the St. Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra West, Mumbai- 400050.
India Gaming Awards Season 2: Watch The Gala Awards Entertainment Night on Loco
Viewers can tune in to Loco on 17th October 2023 to watch the event live
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 6:29 PM | 2 min read
Get ready for the most thrilling night in gaming as India Gaming Awards Season 2 takes center stage! Exclusively on Loco, India's leading esports and live streaming platform, promises an unforgettable celebration of the gaming industry. India Gaming Awards is India's first holistically integrated gaming awards, and is set to take the nation by storm once again, featuring a red carpet event, mass voting for fan-favorite games, electrifying performances, and the who's who of the gaming world in attendance.
India Gaming Awards, an initiative by IWMBuzz Live, aims to recognize and celebrate outstanding talent within the gaming community. By joining forces with Loco, a platform known for its unwavering support for gaming talent, the event is poised to reach epic proportions. This event is designed to unite gamers, content creators, industry leaders, and gaming enthusiasts, providing them with an occasion to collectively celebrate their passion for esports and gaming.
Commenting on this partnership, Mr Ashwin Suresh, Founder, Loco, said, "We at Loco are excited to renew our partnership with the IWMBuzz Gaming Awards for the second consecutive year. Our commitment to championing the best in gaming aligns perfectly with the vision of IWMBuzz. Together, we look forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible talents in the gaming world and elevating the celebration to new heights. Cheers to another year of gaming excellence!"
"We're thrilled to partner with Loco for India Gaming Awards Season 2" Siddhartha Laik, Editor and Founder IWMBuzz. He added, "Loco has been a driving force in India's gaming journey, and their commitment aligns perfectly with our vision for this event."
After an outstanding turnout in 2022, featuring captivating live performances and presence of celebrities such as Neha Bhasin, Akansha Puri, and Arjun Kanungo, this year's award ceremony promises to be even more grand and glittering with some star-studded appearances.
This year’s event will have some exciting nomination categories such as Esports Tournament Of The Year, Streamer Of The Year (Male & Female), Rising Gaming Creator Of The Year, Stylish Gamer, Gaming Personality of the year among others. The distinguished jury panel for these categories comprises a diverse and accomplished group of industry luminaries, including Ashwin Suresh, Founder, Loco, Anurag Batra, Chairman & Editor In Chief, BWBusinessworld, Nishant Patel, CEO, AFK Gaming to name a few.
Viewers can tune in to Loco on 17th October 2023 to watch the event live
