HM Amit Shah attends birth centenary celebrations of Lokmat's Sh. Jawaharlal Darda
The event also marked 50 years of 'Lokmat Nagpur Edition'
Maharashtra has a great history in the field of journalism, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak started 'Kesari' magazine in 1881, which awakened the consciousness of independence not only in Maharashtra but in the entire country.
It is very important for a newspaper to make a working methodology imbibing the qualities of truth, courage and continuity.
Keeping the magazine popular as well as profitable while managing journalism is a very difficult task, Lokmat group has done it in a very good manner, Congratulations to Lokmat group for this.
In life, the decisions taken by adhering to the values and principles make a person great. Shri Jawaharlal Darda showed his strong determination by standing firmly during the emergency.
Some principles have to be fixed for the continuous running of an organization, however Shri Jawaharlal Darda created high standards for 'Lokmat' from the acts of his own life.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the country has achieved a lot in the last almost 9 years, India stands firmly in front of the world with 70 percent self-reliance and has become a manufacturing hub by realizing the dream of Make in India.
India has proved its potential in front of the world in the last 75 years without any arrogance, it is a matter of pride for every Indian.
When the Government thinks about the country and the people, it does not delay even for a second in taking decisions, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government of India has never taken decisions which are liked by the people, rather has taken decisions which are good for the people.
Today the startups made by our youth have established a unique identity in the world and many of our youth have become multi-millionaires.
Before Shri Narendra Modi came to power, Kashmir, North-East and Left Wing Extremism affected areas were three big hotspots from the point of view of internal security, Government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has reduced violence in these three areas by 80 percent.
The laying of a foundation for the resolution kept by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in front of all of us to take India at the top position in the world by 2047 has been completed, now it is the right time to take this resolution to realization Shri Amit Shah paid tribute to Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar at his Diksha Bhoomi Union Home Minister paid floral tributes to founding Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Dr. Hedgewar ji and second Sarsanghchalak Shri Guruji at Reshim Bagh in Nagpur.
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation wished all the countrymen on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.
BES Expo 2023 begins in Delhi
The event is being held after a gap of two years
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 3:22 PM | 3 min read
Broadcast Engineering Society (India) is the biggest Society of broadcast engineers in India. Established in 1987 with the objective of disseminating knowledge in Radio & TV broadcasting among engineers and scientists in India, the Society encourages education, research and training in broadcast engineering through active cooperation with academic institutions, industry and Govt.
The mega event BES Expo and Conference which is held annually is being held from 16th Feb’ 23 to 18th Feb’ 23 after a gap of 2 years. The event is being held in hall 7D, Pragati Maidan.
The Chief guest for the inaugural function of event was Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of I&B, Guest of Honour Shri DPS Negi Member Finance (Prasar Bharati), Welcome address was given by Shri Sunil, President (BES), Keynote addresses was given by Shri Richard Craig Mc Feely, Head Amazon WW Business Development, Amazon Web Services, (UK) and Dr. Abhay Karandikar, Director (IIT Kanpur).
Addressing the ceremony of BES Expo, Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of I&B said that Prasar Bharati should have its own OTT platform as it has its own archival content which will serve priceless content for its audience. In a bid to increase its footprint, the government is planning a fresh auction of FM radio stations, roll out an OTT platform and conduct trials of direct-to-mobile television broadcast this year. He further added that "We are also working towards an auction of FM radio stations this year. We hope to take FM radio to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities this year," he said addressing the Broadcast Engineering Society Expo here. He said though there were a large number of FM radio stations, the service covered only 60 per cent of the country. He said that the government has made an allocation of Rs.2,500 crore over a four-year period for the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) Scheme to widen the reach of Prasar Bharati, including in the Left wing extremism, border and strategic areas.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri DPS Negi, Member Finance (Prasar Bharati) said that with the opening of 5G Technology the internet is faster than ever. This is changing the way the news is being reported and broadcast. Gone are the days when the cameraman is deputed to cover an event. The system of requisitioning and sending the team to the spot is going to be a distant past. The availability of 5G internet with advanced mobile phones and high resolution cameras are replacing the ENG.
Shri Sunil, President (BES) speaking on the occasion said that “the focus of this year BES Expo and Conference is likely to be on 5G and OTT which are rapidly bringing paradigm shift in broadcasting. Next challenge for the broadcasters is the content. Shifting from analogue to digital has opened up many opportunities. Today consumers are using more and more digital content on a daily basis, on mobile phones, laptops, desktop and other devices. Broadcasters are recognizing this need in order to stay in the business and changing the pace. For this the business models have to be changed”.
There are more than 40 national and international exhibitors who will be showcasing new and emerging broadcast technologies. The event also has conference with multiple sessions on all three days where industry experts from around the globe discuss about emerging broadcast technologies and changes happening in the field. The event helps BES meet its objective of disseminating knowledge in Radio & TV broadcasting among engineers and scientists in India. BES Expo is one of its kind events held in India and especially in Delhi which attracts visitors from radio & TV broadcasters across the country, universities and media institutions. It also attracts visitors from several PSUs and manufacturers engaged in broadcasting.
The Hindu Lit For Life makes on-ground comeback after 3-year hiatus
The Hindu Lit For Life 2023 will have 30+ speakers and over 17 sessions
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 1:09 PM | 2 min read
The Hindu Group’s flagship event Lit For Life will be held at The Music Academy, Chennai, on February 24 and 25. The event is back to its original avatar after a long hiatus caused by the pandemic.
The Hindu Lit For Life 2023 will have 30+ prolific speakers and over 17 sessions. This year the festival journeys beyond the walls of the auditorium and aims to spread the power of words to a varied audience through several meaningful engagements.
Dr. Nirmala Lakshman, Director and Curator, The Hindu Lit For Life, said, “We are delighted to be back on the ground as a vibrant platform with distinguished, creative minds from India and from across the world to discuss new writing and insights on a variety of subjects and themes. Lit For Life reflects the values of The Hindu- delving deep into issues of contemporary importance with talks, panel discussions and presentations bringing rich insights to all those who attend the festival. Over 10 years, the festival has showcased a wealth of work by some of the finest literary minds.”
Themed around knowledge inclusivity, the festival aims not just to host sessions, but to engage the public by encouraging them to cultivate the culture of reading and spread the power of words both on the ground and through our digital platforms.
On the evening of February 24, The Hindu Lit For Life Dialogue will feature the motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das in conversation with Vidhya Singh. This will be followed by ‘Our India’, a panel discussion on Captain G.R Gopinath’s latest book.
The day ends with a curated evening at the ITC Grand Chola and will host some of the most illustrious and esteemed guests of Chennai.
On February 25, the festival will boast a stellar line-up that stretches throughout the day. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Judge, Supreme Court of India, will deliver the inaugural address. The day will witness distinguished speakers like Wasim Akram, Deepti Naval, Geetanjali Shree, Navtej Sarna, P. Sainath, and William Dalrymple who will provide a deep dive into literature, arts and culture.
Speaking about the event, Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer of The Hindu Group, said, “Lit for Life is the most loved event in Chennai. We are happy to bring it back with a more tangible experience that we are sure our readers will enjoy and engage.”
Walplast unveils corporate makeover to become Rs 2000 cr group by Y2025
To achieve this, the company has forayed into new product categories of gypsum products, construction chemicals, admixtures & blocks business
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 3:14 PM | 3 min read
Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of DryChem India Private Ltd has embarked on a new purpose to accomplish a positive change in the ecosystem through innovative and reliable products, services, solutions and partnerships under the leadership of Managing Director, Mr. Kaushal Mehta.
The Group Companies have renewed its business pledge with a new vision to “be a brand of choice for the construction ecosystem by delivering superior customer experience and achieve a topline of INR 2000 Crore by Year 2025.” To achieve this, the company has forayed into new product categories of Gypsum products, Construction Chemicals / Admixtures & Blocks business.
An astute business professional and visionary leader, MD Mr. Kaushal Mehta said “Every drop adds up to make an ocean. In the same vein, every employee is an integral part of the organization. An organization that is driven by all of us, to drive the future!” Mr. Kaushal Mehta advised all stakeholders to imbibe the new Brand Purpose with Innovation, Reliability & Customer-centricity as the cornerstone. He also unveiled a new Corporate Video; the jingle echoing the corporate makeover message.
In addition, Mr. Aniruddha Sinha, SVP & Group Marketing Head released the new Corporate Vision, Mission & Values, reinforcing that the business objectives will be achieved if each individual starts believing in this new vision. “We promise to deliver superior customer experience by remaining agile, competitive and responsive to every stated and unstated need of the customer. The Core Values will be the guiding force towards our new mission as we embrace performance with passion.”
Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of DryChem India Private Ltd. is an Indian Multinational Corporation was founded by visionary Mr. Ashok Mehta in 2004. It is one of the leading and most reputable producers of building materials and 3rd largest manufacturer of Wall Putty in India.
Walplast has 25 manufacturing units that are strategically located across the country. It is also equipped with NABL certified state-of-the-art R&D Labs that are fully equipped with cutting-edge testing equipments that meets international standards. Globally, Walplast exports to more than 14 countries across GCC region & North & Central Africa. It is one of the largest exporters of Wall Putty from India.
Our B2C interface Homesure is a preferred brand for the construction ecosystem that delivers superior customer experience on product performance, solutions and services. We help create strong and sustainable communities, with a network of 800+ active Distributors, 10000 + Dealers & more than 65000+ influencers engaged in our business operation. We also provide direct employment to over 1000 employees.
Our HomeSure product range includes Wall Putty, Tile Adhesives, Gypsum based products, Construction Chemicals, Admixtures, AAC blocks and other building materials in our ever-growing business portfolio
Fandrum partners exclusively with Luv Ranjan’s next ‘Tu Joothi Main Makkar’
Fans will get an opportunity to meet Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the main cast of the movie
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 2:30 PM | 2 min read
No matter what your passion is, there is a place on the internet where people like you gather – a place that celebrates your passions and shares your passions with others. Meet Fandrum, a one-stop destination to find thousands of fan communities across over 40 countries.
Fandrum is a global digital community of millions of people and companies passionate about entertainment, art, and media and ready to redefine the M&E industry.
Fandrum is a platform that celebrates the real fans of all leading artists across Bollywood. Fandrum has captured the official rights to celebrate the super fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.
On March 7, the film ‘Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar’ will premiere in Mumbai on a large scale, where all fans and super fans will get an opportunity to meet their favourite stars, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. These super fans will have the chance to win iconic clothing of their favourite Bollywood stars, Ranbir and Sharddha. Fans can walk the red carpet alongside Ranbir and Shraddha for the first time in Bollywood.
Super fans will also have access to one of the most exclusive opportunities ever. The super fans need to submit their poster designs and get posed with Ranbir and Shraddha on the national hoarding displayed for the promotion of Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar.
Fandrum Founder Samridhi Katyal said, “Fans are essential to the success and growth of the media and entertainment industry. Without fans, the industry would not have the support or resources to create and distribute content. Fans provide support and revenue for the industry through their viewership, purchases, and engagement. Fans drive ratings and box office numbers, which determine the success and profitability of media and entertainment products. They also play a crucial role in promoting and spreading awareness of media and entertainment products through word-of-mouth and social media sharing. In short, the media and entertainment industry relies on the support and engagement of fans to continue creating and delivering content that captivates and entertains audiences.”
Prime Volleyball League’s Kolkata Thunderbolts ropes in The Bridge as associate sponsor
Kolkata Thunderbolts are winners of the first season of the PVL
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 1:41 PM | 2 min read
Kolkata Thunderbolts has signed The Bridge as Associate Sponsor for the 2023 edition of RuPay Prime Volleyball League.
The defending champions began their campaign in the second season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League on a winning note by earning two in two wins over Bengaluru Torpedoes and Hyderabad Black Hawks in Bengaluru. The month-long league will span across 3 cities - Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi and conclude on March 5 2023.
Although volleyball enjoys great popularity across cities, small towns and villages of India, there’s still a gap that needs to be filled when it comes to media coverage of the sport. This association intends to bridge this gap by bringing out key aspects of the defending champions through textual and visual storytelling.
Making Olympic sports like Volleyball popular in the country and giving upcoming stars a platform to reach a wider audience is a vision which both Kolkata Thunderbolts and The Bridge share.
“We are extremely proud to support Kolkata Thunderbolts in their journey. This partnership has brought The Bridge one more step closer to our vision of bridging the gap in Indian sports. This partnership will bring about an extensive and deeper coverage of Kolkata Thunderbolts as well as the Prime Volleyball League,” said Arshi Yasin, CEO & Founder, The Bridge.
In the past, Austin Plywood, Decathlon, Soulfuel and Radio Mirchi have been the sponsors of the team. Kolkata Thunderbolts are winners of the first-ever season of the PVL and are owned by Kolkata Sports Ventures. The team was founded in 2021 and is captained by Ashwal Rai.
Red FM announces 5th Edition of Swag Fest
The event will be hosted on March 11th, 2023, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 4:44 PM | 2 min read
93.5 Red FM has announced the biggest Punjabi-Pop Music Festival, Season 5, of Swag Fest. The event will be hosted on March 11th, 2023, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.
‘Swag Fest’ is an established IP of RED FM that has showcased the most prominent Punjabi artists like Diljit Dosanjh, Parmish Verma, Guru Randhawa, Neha Bhasin, B Praak, Jassi Gill, Babbal Rai, Milind Gaba, Bohemia, Jas Manak and many more heartthrobs of the Punjabi music world.
Running successfully in its 5th year, the event promises a larger-than-life line-up of the best Punjabi musicians. Keeping the energy quotients of Delhiites high, this year Red FM brings a day-long musical extravaganza headlined by the trailblazer of Indie Punjabi Music, rapper, and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh. Joining him in the rage will be MC Square, Milind Gaba, Sid K, Naveen Koomar and DJ Tarun. Furthermore, Swag Fest will offer a well-curated flea market offering a myriad of shopping choices and different cuisines and drinks to keep the audience high in spirit.
Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM & Magic FM, said, “Punjabi Music occupies the largest share of the independent music industry in India. This regional music industry has carved its space like none other and Punjabi singers have now become mainstream movie singers clearly cutting across linguistic barriers. As formats of the music industry evolve and become more experimental, Red FM embraces inclusion and diversity to bring forward music that really cuts through. Swag Fest season 5 is the amalgamation of Indie-Punjabi music and Hip-Hop to ace the swag quotient as the Hip-Hop and Punjabi music segments are thriving in the country. We are expecting a massive turnout for the mind-blowing line-up of Swag Fest. We hope for the continued support of our audiences.”
News Nation Network launches regional channel - News State Maharashtra - Goa
The launch was attended by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other political leaders
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 1:50 PM | 2 min read
News Nation Network has launched its regional channel News State Maharashtra - Goa.
Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis launched the channel at a grand event in Mumbai on 8th February, 2023. In his speech, he said: “Media should be fair and take sides of both the government and the opposition. They must show the mistakes of the ruling party as well.”
The launch was attended by various political leaders from diverse parties like the BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP. The dignitaries included Pankaja Munde, Radheyshayam Mopalwar, Ashok Chavan, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Awhad and Dhiraj Deshmukh.
Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, congratulated the channel for adding a new regional channel to its bouquet. He further said that he was expecting the channel to show objective news and cover the news after knowing it completely. He also mentioned that the channel must also focus on the commendable work done by the government.
Manoj Gairola, Director & Editor-in- Chief, News Nation Network on the success of the launch event said, “We are extremely satisfied as we have been able to again raise the bar for our industry peers in terms of top-notch participation & execution that all News Nation Events are known for. We have been able to create outstanding content for our viewers, what we always strive for. Adding the new channel to our bouquet, we will stand out for true journalism bringing to light the developmental works of the government as well as playing the crucial role of the fourth pillar of democracy through critical analysis.”
Bhuwan Bhatt, Chief Business Officer, News Nation Network, said, “We are aiming to be a leader in the regional channel space. We will make the channel stand competitive & follow the ethics of journalism.”
The channel is presently available across all major DTH and MSOs across the state of Maharashtra and Goa.
