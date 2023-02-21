HM Amit Shah attends birth centenary celebrations of Lokmat's Sh. Jawaharlal Darda

Maharashtra has a great history in the field of journalism, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak started 'Kesari' magazine in 1881, which awakened the consciousness of independence not only in Maharashtra but in the entire country.

It is very important for a newspaper to make a working methodology imbibing the qualities of truth, courage and continuity.

Keeping the magazine popular as well as profitable while managing journalism is a very difficult task, Lokmat group has done it in a very good manner, Congratulations to Lokmat group for this.

In life, the decisions taken by adhering to the values and principles make a person great. Shri Jawaharlal Darda showed his strong determination by standing firmly during the emergency.

Some principles have to be fixed for the continuous running of an organization, however Shri Jawaharlal Darda created high standards for 'Lokmat' from the acts of his own life.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the country has achieved a lot in the last almost 9 years, India stands firmly in front of the world with 70 percent self-reliance and has become a manufacturing hub by realizing the dream of Make in India.

India has proved its potential in front of the world in the last 75 years without any arrogance, it is a matter of pride for every Indian.

When the Government thinks about the country and the people, it does not delay even for a second in taking decisions, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government of India has never taken decisions which are liked by the people, rather has taken decisions which are good for the people.

Today the startups made by our youth have established a unique identity in the world and many of our youth have become multi-millionaires.

Before Shri Narendra Modi came to power, Kashmir, North-East and Left Wing Extremism affected areas were three big hotspots from the point of view of internal security, Government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has reduced violence in these three areas by 80 percent.

The laying of a foundation for the resolution kept by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in front of all of us to take India at the top position in the world by 2047 has been completed, now it is the right time to take this resolution to realization Shri Amit Shah paid tribute to Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar at his Diksha Bhoomi Union Home Minister paid floral tributes to founding Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Dr. Hedgewar ji and second Sarsanghchalak Shri Guruji at Reshim Bagh in Nagpur.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation wished all the countrymen on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.

