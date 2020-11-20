Filmfare announces inaugural Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards

OTT platforms have become one of the staple mediums of entertainment for digital India. Further proliferated by the pandemic induced lockdown, the platforms with bold, gripping and innovative narratives have captured the hearts and attention of millions across the country. Following the soaring rise of the industry and with an aim to serve its audiences with all things entertainment, Filmfare embarks on the next journey of celebrating excellence and honouring talent with its beau ideal. Extending the honour of bestowing the Black Lady to the best of the Indian streaming industry, India’s leading entertainment brand introduces the first-ever edition of Filmfare OTT Awards in association with Flyx as its title partner. Having lauded and recognized cinematic brilliance of the mainstream film industry with the prestigious Filmfare Awards for over six decades, the announcement sees the brand take forward its legacy on the digital entertainment space for the very first time.

Speaking on the marquee announcement, Mr Deepak Lamba, CEO, Worldwide Media said, “It’s been exciting to see the remarkable rise of the streaming industry in our country over the past few years. With the exponential rise in adoption of digital consumption of content, the OTT platforms in India have become an important and critical platform for audiences and content producers alike. Filmfare has played an instrumental role over the last 6 decades in recognizing cinematic brilliance at its finest, and we believe that the launch of the Flyx Filmfare OTT awards was the right step in keeping up with our objective of recognizing the best of entertainment content and talent. The ascendancy of the OTT industry is a new chapter for India’s entertainment industry, and we along with the Black Lady are here to celebrate it.”

Sharing his thoughts about the very-first Filmfare OTT awards, Jitesh Pillaai, Editor, Filmfare said, “While it’s been a year to remember, it’s also been one with many firsts for Filmfare. The start of the year saw the prestigious Filmfare Awards being held outside Mumbai for the first time in 64 years. The end of the year will mark another milestone moment for us as we celebrate the finest in the OTT industry. One can only marvel at how the OTT space has been brimming with innovative and gripping narratives, riveting characters and new talented actors breathing life into these tales. This year, the idea of extending the legacy of Filmfare Awards to streaming platforms seeks to recognize and thank the best of content creators and artistes who have given us constant entertainment even during these trying times.’’

Sharing his thoughts about the collaboration with Filmfare, Mr. Shashank Singh, CEO & Co-founder, Flyx said, “We at Flyx are super excited to partner with Filmfare on this exciting journey, this is a historic moment for the Indian streaming industry. Filmfare has a strong legacy and Flyx brings modern age technology to digital entertainment. Flyx is a fast-growing community of movie and show lovers who love to share their excitement and enthusiasm with their friends and family. With streaming wars at its peak, Flyx helps you to find the best content that you will absolutely love.”

With Filmfare and Flyx coming together, honour your favourite stars, movies and shows by voting in this historic event. The Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards will put up entries received from various OTT platforms for voting, starting 23rd November 2020. Fans can vote for their favourite shows and actors from across 18 categories. Audience can log on to Filmfare.com and Flyx app to cast their vote.

Link: https://www.filmfare.com/awards/filmfare-ott-awards-2020/