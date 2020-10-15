Fever Network launches progressive web app, FeverNetwork.FM

Fever Network is the first radio brand to come up with a progressive web page which will urge the listener to interact digitally too

Fever FM network recently launched its Progressive Web App – Fevernetwork.FM - a clutter-breaking strategic initiative to further strengthen their digital first approach to business. Fever Network is the first radio brand to come up with a progressive web page which will urge the listener to interact digitally too.

Fever Web App gives the listeners the chance to interact with the brand in real time and enjoy exclusive deals and prizes that can be won everyday. The listeners have to simply type fevernetwork.fm on their mobile web browsers and tap to participate in the contest. The gratifications include cool T20 merchandise, match party invitations, virtual meet and greet with players and Gold!

Talking about the launch, Harshad Jain, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd. said, “As the world is getting more digitised, we are also gearing ourselves with it. Progressive Web apps are the next best thing as they provide app like functionality without taking any storage space on your mobile handsets! As a first phase of the launch, we’re offering exciting prizes for our listeners to encourage maximum traffic to the Fever Web App!”