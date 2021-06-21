Features of Central Railways' Yatri App available in first phase activated
The users can download and access the app from Android Playstore and iOS App Store
Features of ‘Yatri’ App available in the first phase was activated during the review meeting on safety and punctuality held by Shri Alok Kansal, General Manager, Central Railway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 17.6.2021.
Principal Heads of Departments and other Divisional Railway Managers were present through weblink. Shri Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division gave a presentation of the “Yatri” app developed at zero cost as a part of non-fare revenue.
Shri Kansal appreciated the efforts of the Mumbai Division in developing this app for the benefit of passengers and announced a cash award of Rs.5000/- for this initiative.
The app is now available on Android Playstore and iOS App Store. The users can download and access the app from these respective platforms. The features of Yatri App available in first phase: station wise amenities, allows booking of E-cart at mainline stations, setting alerts on favorite trains and routes. Information about railway rules and penalties and railway emergency numbers are also available. Real time tracking of local trains will also be made available on the app in future.
This app has been developed under Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) Initiative of Mumbai Division, Central Railway.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube