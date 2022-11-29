FAB Market launches FAB Creators’ Network

FAB Market has launched FAB Creators’ Network, a service studio specializing in Demand Generation Content Solutions (video + audio), Live-Streamed Video Creation and Radio Show Creation. Backed by HT Media, FAB Creators’ Network- a large pool of creators, producers and artists are going to create quality and exclusive content for various brands and platforms.

FAB Market is a B2B content platform from HT Media that hosts an e-commerce website which is a unique and first-of-a-kind content and services marketplace. With a large pool of talented multi-lingual creators from all over the country, FAB Market produces and curates content for Indian and global audio and video platforms. Having delivered 1500+ hours of content across 4 continents in 8 countries, its portfolio of services and products includes an enormous bank of stock audio content, radio shows, live-stream and short-form videos, podcasts, audio services, etc.

According to Yatin Naik, Business Head- Digital & In-store Radio (Fever FM), said, “Short format videos have the highest ROIs of any social media platforms and brands are looking to invest in it!”

The FAB Creators Network caters to the digital content and ad film requirement of brands and platforms by working from conceptualising and scripting of the content, finding the right creator fit to end-to- end production. Online videos are an important part of the digital content strategy of brands and are apt for all stages of sales funnel. These can be developed into different formats to engage, convince, and inspire the customers. Brands can maximum their reach, leverage content across platforms and convert brand value into revenue by being able to track every lead. Coming to the short video apps, they are not only about user generated content but also digital advertising which is likely to be around 10-20% of the average spend and is going to be 6 billion by 2030. The FAB Creator base is about choicest and premium content creators who can feature in these videos to win an audience and build trust for the brands.

