ET NOW flags off season 9 of Leaders of Tomorrow

Anchored by Mihir Bhatt, Chief Editor – IPs, Times Network and Sunanda Jayaseelan, Editor, Leaders of Tomorrow, the latest season airs every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm on ET NOW

ET NOW launches Season 9 of India’s largest entrepreneurship platform, Leaders of Tomorrow (LoT). Driving the theme ‘Empowering A Billion Dreams’, Season 9 champions the aspirations of every enterprising Indian and help shape a better future by offering the most relevant information and access to the biggest experts. Anchored by Mihir Bhatt, Chief Editor – IPs, Times Network and Sunanda Jayaseelan, Editor, Leaders of Tomorrow, the latest season airs every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm on ET NOW.

With the changing dynamics of the new normal, Leaders of Tomorrow broadens its spectrum to focus on the needs of a wider community of Indians and evolves into a platform that speaks to the next generation of entrepreneurs to inspire and enable them to ideate, problem-solve and get ready for the real world. While retaining its focus on the SME, MSME and Start-up ecosystem in India, the latest season will also address the issues and needs of people from different spheres of life like a graduate, salaried professional, an enterprising housewife, a new-age entrepreneur to any individual looking to secure their aspirations and dreams of a better tomorrow.

Launched with an exclusive conversation with V Vaidyanathan - MD & CEO of IDFC FIRST Bank, Leaders of Tomorrow presents the biggest line-up of world’s most renowned entrepreneurs, business leaders, policymakers and personal finance gurus including Pratap Chandra Sarangi - Minister of State for MSME, Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries, Government of India, K Subramanian - Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India, Rajiv Kumar - Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Zev Siegl - Co-Founder, Starbucks; Sanjeev Sanyal - Principal Economic Adviser, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, Madhu Kela - Founder, MK Ventures, Harsh Mariwala - Founder & Chairman, Marico and Founder, ASCENT Foundation, Nilesh Shah - MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw - Executive Chairperson, Biocon; MD & Chairman, Gautam Singhania - Chairman & MD, Raymond Group amongst others sharing their journeys, insights and learnings.

MK Anand MD & CEO, Times Network said, “Entrepreneurship is the central power source of any Economy. As a nation, India needs to substantially increase its commitment and support for this brave community. With the economy regaining momentum after the unprecedented COVID impact, this is an opportune moment in our history to move our focus and energies to this critical area. Leaders of Tomorrow has been our decade long commitment to enable and energize India’s start-ups, SMEs, MSME sector through invigorating and dynamic conversations with several policymakers and business leaders. Embodying the ET Now ethos - ‘Rise with India’, I firmly believe ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’, India’s most coveted platform for entrepreneurship, will continue to inspire the dreams of Indians and recognise the efforts of those who fuel the momentum which will help India Rise to its true potential."

V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC FIRST Bank said, “Not only is the pre-COVID business bouncing back but to compliment it further, the digital avatar of the pre-COVID businesses will also begin to fire in an accelerated manner. So, you just watch the story, there will be a double-barrel growth. We are happy to be associated with the Leaders of Tomorrow Season 9, which is a theme we like backing.”

Encouraging the dreams and aspirations of every Indian, ET NOW brings a yearlong content series with LoT Season 9 with a focus on three core domains - MSME & Start-up ecosystem, personal finances and millennials, the next leaders of tomorrow. Increasing awareness about the importance of personal finance and banking, Leaders of Tomorrow will also introduce short-format educational video series featuring financial experts.

Leaders of Tomorrow Season 9 will host special digital-first Masterclasses with domain experts from various fields to share their wealth of knowledge and expertise covering relevant topics revolving entrepreneurship and financial growth. With the unique initiative, LoT Mantra of the Month, LoT presents an inspirational thought or idea to motivate and inspire individuals to act today to improve their tomorrow. These quotes from iconic people from different professions, leadership roles will set the tone for the month’s content on the show.

Empowering Start-ups and small businesses with some of the most inspiring stories of businesses and the people behind them, LoT Season 9 will be conducting 12 ground events across various cities in India. This will be a forum to motivate and inspire each and every person, through stories of innovation, determination and drive.

The season will culminate with Leaders of Tomorrow Conclave & Awards, that will showcase, empower and recognise India’s most promising businesses.