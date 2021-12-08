Equitas Bank’s web series ‘Circle of Life’ garners 2.5 lakh views on YouTube

Equitas Small Finance Bank celebrates the powerful and empowering journey of its transgender customers with a heart-warming video tribute, which has garnered 2.5 lakh views on its YouTube handle till date. The bank has played a pivotal role in transforming the lives of many in this community by ably supporting them through their many microfinance offerings.

The Circle of Life Series features transformative stories of people who have made a positive change to themselves and people around. This film features a transwoman street drama artist, Dhanalakshmi, who has created an identity for herself through her art and brought people together through the power of entertainment with the support of financial assistance from Equitas. The video shows the power of an artist and proves that art is more than what gender can define.

The video traces her incredible journey, right from her birth in Kasavanallatur village in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu, to her transition from a man ‘Dhandapani’ to a woman ‘Dhanalakshmi’. Having initially been rejected by several banks because of being a transgender while applying for a loan, she was able to fulfil her dreams and grow her drama company through the timely support of Equitas Small Finance Bank.

Dhanalakshmi today has been recognised for her immense contribution to the field of drama and has been felicitated with several awards honouring and celebrating her powerful story. Today, she has transformed from someone who sought opportunities to the one who gives opportunities to others. She is a voice of hope and faith in her community and is leading the way for more and more trans people to spread their light and truth to the world.

Vignesh Murali, Head- Marketing and Communications, Equitas Small Finance Bank says, “Creating such impactful videos gives us immense pleasure to let the world know what we do beyond banking. Dhanalakshmi’s story inspires us to believe in our dreams and gives us the confidence that no matter what, if we strive towards our goal, we will achieve it. This video is symbolic of our quest to power a gender-equal world, as we continue to lend the best fiscal support to the transgender community and help them fulfil their dreams and ambitions. We are incredibly passionate about fuelling countless more success stories like Dhanalakshmi, who is recognised by the world for who she is today and is creating positive change by inspiring many more individuals to embrace who they truly are.”

With a single-minded focus on making banking simpler even for the unbanked and under banked, the institution has been transformative in generating livelihoods for innumerable customers and the video of Dhanalakshmi is one such in those series after the story of Shanthi. By choosing to bank with Equitas, you not only earn higher interest, but also help make a difference in the lives of people. The ‘Circle of Life’ series features such stories of transformation to drive home the point that money can be used as a force for good. The web series is available on the social media platforms of Equitas Small Finance Bank.

