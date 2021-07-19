CNN, Kirloskar enter 13th consecutive year of partnership over 'Going Green'

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) and Kirloskar are entering their 13th consecutive year of partnership around the continued success of CNN’s ‘Going Green’ to engage audiences around the world about a more sustainable future.

This long-standing partnership is focused on Kirloskar being the exclusive sponsor of Going Green as part of a long-term campaign designed at reaching global audiences, particularly business decision-makers. Over the years the campaign has reached influential audiences across the globe including 500millon+ environmentally conscious viewers and over 250million business decision-makers to raise worldwide awareness around green innovations.

The 2021 advertising campaign includes Kirloskar’s sponsorship of upcoming ‘Going Green’ shows and a range of digital content focused on the green agenda. The two 30-minute ‘Going Green’ episodes will air on CNN International in July and November, exploring green technology solutions for a sustainable future along with additional content across TV, digital and social platforms. Content across all platforms is focused on topics that pose ecological challenges and bring into focus innovators that are curating solutions to mitigate them.

Rob Bradley, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial, said “It is incredibly positive to see many large companies embrace sustainability and the future of our planet in both their business operations and their external messaging. In this context, we must admire a partner such as Kirloskar for their long-term commitment to this topic that impacts every one of us. We have long been proud of the stories told as part of CNN’s Going Green programming, and I am equally proud of our continued relationship with Kirloskar as exclusive sponsor for this important part of CNN’s output.”

Madhav Chandrachud, President, Kirloskar Proprietary Limited said ‘’Kirloskar strongly supports sustainable initiatives that help create an eco-conscious lifestyle. Our engineering solutions help create products that foster an environment of green living among our consumers. Partnering with CNN, a global media leader that upholds the same values as Kirloskar, is a demonstration of our commitment to drive home this objective and be aligned with compelling stories that enable people to visualize the sustainability revolution.”

