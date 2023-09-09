CM Gehlot inaugurates ITV Newtork's new Jaipur editions
The new editions include Good Morning India’s- 'India News', 'The Daily Guardian', and 'The Sunday Guardian'
Jaipur witnessed a significant milestone in its media landscape as Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the Jaipur editions of Good Morning India’s- 'India News', 'The Daily Guardian', and 'The Sunday Guardian' at the Rajasthan International Center this Friday. The launch promises to heighten media trust as it brings not one, but three new publications to the fore.
The launch heralds a new chapter in Rajasthan’s journalistic scene, aiming to bring reliable and grassroots-level news to the people, reinforced by the encouraging words and strong support from the state government.
With the lighting of the inaugural lamp by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot, the stage is set for a vibrant and responsive journalistic environment in Rajasthan, grounded in trust, reliability, and a commitment to social welfare.
During the occasion, the Chief Minister reflected upon his government’s efforts in fostering a conducive environment for journalism in Rajasthan. He mentioned initiating the Hardev Joshi Journalism University and establishing housing and plot schemes for journalists, while vowing to continue efforts to meet the demands of the community.
Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Gehlot acknowledged the crucial role journalists play in a democratic society, especially in times where misinformation is rampant. He called upon the media to foster awareness and to maintain a strong focus on social concerns to combat the threats posed to free speech from different quarters. He highlighted his administration’s resolve in standing with freedom of speech and underscored the necessity for journalists to elevate their role in society. CM recollected the momentous contribution of stalwarts such as Vijay Singh Pathik and Haridev Joshi in journalism during the freedom struggle, urging current journalists to carry forward the legacy.
Chief Minister Gehlot took the opportunity to enumerate the various welfare initiatives undertaken by his government for the journalistic community. From implementing pre and post matric scholarships for children of journalists to providing free insurance and facilitating financial assistance in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, he assured a protective net for those in the field. The event also saw the Chief Minister projecting a prosperous future for Rajasthan under 'Mission 2030', targeting a state GDP beyond 30 lakh crores in the upcoming seven years, spurred by an encouraging GDP growth rate which currently seats Rajasthan as the second-highest in the nation.
CM Gehlot reinforced his commitment to social security through various schemes such as the Minimum Income Guarantee Act and providing financial assistance to underprivileged children, aiming to position Rajasthan as a model state in social security.
ITV Network Founder, Kartikeya Sharma, welcomed the Chief Minister and assured that the new publications would forge a path of trust and reliable journalism, thanking him for the supportive schemes introduced for journalists.
The event was graced by prominent personalities including former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, who conveyed her best wishes for the newly launched newspapers. Education Minister Dr. B.D. Kalla emphasised the remarkable strides Rajasthan has taken in the education sector.
Lodestar UM’s Neeral Trivedi wins bronze at ITF Taekwon-Do World Championships
Trivedi is Lodestar UM’s Business Director
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 6:57 PM | 1 min read
Neeral Trivedi, Business Director at Lodestar UM who is also a Taekwon-Do player, has won a bronze medal at the 22nd ITF Taekwon-Do World Championships 2023 held in Astana, Kazakhstan.
Trivedi won the bronze in Veteran Female 5th Dan black belt category in Individual Pattern event.
The championship is held every two years where more than 100 countries participate across junior, senior & veteran age groups.
Trivedi has been with Lodestar UM for more than seven years now. She joined the company in May 2016. She has earlier worked with Spatial Access and Mindshare.
Nominations open for 'The Jethmalani Prize in Journalism' worth INR 14 lakh
The Jethmalani Prize in Journalism, under the Will of Steel Awards, has been constituted to honour the birth centenary year of Shri. Ram Jethmalani
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 5:52 PM | 2 min read
Nominations have opened for the grandest Prize in Journalism in the world carrying a prize purse of INR 14 lakh. The Jethmalani Prize in Journalism, under the Will of Steel Awards, has been constituted to honour the birth centenary year of Shri. Ram Jethmalani. It is fitting that a pre-eminent global award in the field of service that promotes democracy, public good, information, and transparency should be conferred in the memory of a legendary humanist who was a pillar of jurisprudence, governance & democracy.
The Jury for the Awards includes; Justice Sharad A. Bobde, Former Chief Justice of India (Jury Chair), Dr. Harivansh Narayan Singh, Dy. Chairperson, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Sasmit Patra, Rajya Sabha MP, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Founder, Biocon, Prof Madhav Nalapat, Editorial Director, The Sunday Guardian, Raghu Rai, Photographer, Shekhar Mehta, Former President, Rotary International, Kalyani Shankar, Senior Journalist and Atul Kasbekar, Photographer.
The Awards Ceremony will be held at the NDMC Convention Centre, Sansad Marg, New Delhi on September 15, 2023. The Award is open to individuals and organisations under the following categories:
Category 1 - The Jethmalani Prize for Journalism in Service to Humanity
With Gold Medal & Award Purse of ₹ 14,00,000 ($ 17,000)
To be awarded for ‘rare and noble contribution for the promotion of democracy, good governance in the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakum’ – one world, one family’.
Category 2 – The Jethmalani Prize for Legal Journalism
With Copper Medal & Award Purse of ₹ 1,11,000 ($ 1,400)
For the most effective use of mass media to disseminate accurate information in public interest of legal proceedings, judgements & legislations.
Category 3 – The Jethmalani Prize for Empowerment
With Copper Medal & Award Purse of ₹ 1,11,000 ($ 1,400)
For the most effective promotion of gender empowerment, social upliftment of tribals and marginalised groups.
For Nominations & Details:
India is the world's most populous country, the largest democracy, home to the largest
Deadline for submission of nominations is 10th September 2023.
Nida Anjum Chelat elevated into the ranks of the world's premier endurance riders
Chelat became the First Indian to complete the Equestrian World Endurance Championship
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 2:57 PM | 3 min read
Nida Anjum Chelat, a 21-year-old Malayali from Tirur, Malapuram, Kerala, represented India in the Equestrian World Endurance Championship for Juniors and Young Riders. The championship was held in Castelsegrat, France, on September 2, 2023. Chelat successfully completed the entire 120 km distance in just 7.29 hours.
To qualify for the World Endurance Championship, a rider and their horse must complete a 120 km distance at least twice within a two-year period. Chelat has surpassed this requirement by completing the 120 km distance four times with two different combinations. In addition, she has achieved the 3-star rider status, becoming the first Indian woman to do so by successfully completing the 160 km distance ride more than once.
"I am immensely proud to be the first Indian to complete the World Endurance Riding Championship. I am now embarking on further training for upcoming championships and will continue to strive for more achievements for my country," said Chelat at the venue.
This race covered a total distance of 120 kilometres, with the goal being to complete the course without any harm coming to the horse. The competition consisted of four loops covering distances of 28.6, 29.2, 33.8, and 28.6 kilometres, respectively. After each stage, expert veterinarians examined the health and fitness of the horses. If any compromise to the horse's health was reported, the rider would be disqualified. Thus, one of the challenges was maintaining the horse's health and fitness throughout all four stages.
Chelat participated with her horse, "Epsilonn Salou," alongside 70 competitors from 25 different countries in the championship. During the race, 33 horses were eliminated, while Anjum and her horse successfully completed all four stages, finishing 23rd in the first stage, 26th in the second, 24th in the third, and 21st in the final stage. She maintained an average speed of 16.7 km per hour. Throughout the championship, she wore the Indian flag on her helmet and jersey.
Chelat's passion for horses began during her childhood in Dubai, where she resides with her parents. She entered world championships by winning the Gold Sword at the Abu Dhabi Endurance Championship, conquering deserts, mountains, and streams while studying in the 12th grade. Her mentor, the renowned horse trainer and rider Ali Al Muhairi, played a pivotal role in her journey.
"Nida and her horse displayed exceptional endurance as they conquered each stage of the race, which featured hilly terrain, water bodies, and forest paths. Besides testing the riding skills and expertise of the rider, ensuring the welfare of the horse is also a paramount challenge for the rider," explained Dr. Mohamed Shafi, the Veterinary Consultant.
Chelat competed against countries with extensive histories of success in endurance championships, including Italy, France, Germany, UAE, Bahrain, and Argentina. Additionally, newcomers to the competition like China, Libya, and other countries made their debut. UAE secured individual medals in gold and silver, while Bahrain and France emerged as the team winners.
Completing the FEI Championships has elevated Chelat into the ranks of the world's premier endurance riders. This achievement now permits her to participate in adult horse races, marking a significant milestone in her equestrian career.
Nikhil Kamath brings Ajay Bijli, Sajith Sivanandan & Vijay Subramaniam on his Podcast
This episode delved into the heart of Indian content consumption, unravelling valuable insights
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 7:33 PM | 3 min read
In a world where content is king and the entertainment industry constantly evolves, understanding the dynamics of content consumption becomes paramount. In a recent episode of his podcast, "WTF is" the youngest and brightest investor in India, Nikhil Kamath, engaged in an intriguing conversation with three industry stalwarts, Founder of PVR Cinemas & Managing Director of PVR INOX Ltd. Ajay Bijli and President & Head of Disney+ Hotstar, Sajith Sivanandan. Vijay Subramaniam Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artist’s Network. This episode delved into the heart of Indian content consumption, unravelling valuable insights that shed light on the preferences, trends, and cultural nuances that shape the entertainment landscape of the nation.
One of the key takeaways from the conversation was the pivotal role of vernacular and regional content. Kamath, in his conversation with Bijli and Sivanandan, highlighted the importance of catering to diverse linguistic preferences considering how a lot of the content getting consumed is in vernacular languages. On this Sajith Sivanandan said ''Things that need to happen is more vernacular more regional content that is super key because increasingly we are seeing that a lot of the content getting consumed is in vernacular languages so that's going to be very very key.''
The conversation also touched upon the unique dynamics of Indian cinema culture. In their observation, in India it's not just about watching a film; it's about immersing oneself in an event, donning the role of the protagonist, and enjoying the collective experience with fellow audience members. ''Within the West, it's like you come by uh buy a ticket buy a popcorn Pepsi watch the movie, and get out so I call them ‘shoebox cinemas’ right, whereas in India it's a form of entertainment. People you know dress up, they come it's an event and there's an interval so you again come back to the forest you when you go to the loop you think that you're also the hero a girl so it's like very difficult in a different culture" said Ajay Bijili about this topic.
Moreover, the conversation addressed the role of women in influencing content choices and the integral role that women play in shaping content preferences within families. This insight underscores the need for diverse and inclusive content that resonates with the preferences of women across generations.
The conversation with Nikhil Kamath also highlighted the growing impact of streaming platforms in Indian content consumption. The rise of digital platforms has provided an avenue for individuals to access a wide array of content on-demand, transcending geographical barriers. This has further fuelled the need for content diversity and localization to cater to the vast and varied audience base of the country. ''Women of the house takes a decision which Cinema to go to whether it's your daughter your wife or your mother or your girlfriend", said Ajay Bijili on this.
Nikhil Kamath's eighth podcast episode unveiled a treasure trove of insights into the consumption patterns of Indian content. The episode underscores the importance of crafting content that resonates on a cultural, linguistic, and emotional level, ultimately forging deeper connections with viewers across the nation.
KidZania India completes 10 years
Holds anniversary celebrations capturing the essence of its decade-long journey
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 3:24 PM | 3 min read
KidZania India, an indoor theme park, has completed 10 years.
Talking about the milestone, Xavier Lopez Ancona, President & CEO, KidZania, said, “From observing children worldwide, I marvelled at the commonalities in their behaviours and play. The insatiable curiosity and love for hands-on, experiential learning sparked KidZania's vision. I imagined a realm where education seamlessly blends with entertainment a harmonious fusion. KidZania embodies the belief that learning should be exhilarating; where young minds engage in lifelike scenarios, make choices, and understand the value of teamwork. As we celebrate 10 years of KidZania in India, our mission remains steadfast: to equip future leaders with a platform igniting exploration, nurturing creativity, and unlocking the joy of discovery. In this nurturing space, we empower tomorrow's trailblazers."
Sharing his thoughts on KidZania’s journey in India, Paras Chandaria, Founder and Promoter, KidZania India said, “Our investment choice in KidZania goes beyond finances; it's an investment in the future of education, entertainment, and the next generation of leaders. In a rapidly evolving world, innovative learning approaches are vital to engage young minds while preparing them for tomorrow's challenges. KidZania aptly fulfills this need by offering immersive experiential learning that not only entertains but also imparts essential life skills such as decision-making, collaboration, and problem-solving. This investment is a belief in nurturing young minds for a brighter and more capable future, and we're thrilled to contribute to this transformative journey."
“Throughout its journey, KidZania India has maintained strong brand partnerships that have contributed to collaborative success. Starting with brands like Parle, synonymous with KidZania India for the longest period, has been an integral part of the park's growth. Alongside, KidZania India has welcomed new brand partnerships with industry giants like TVS and Mahindra Lifespaces, enhancing the range of experiences for its visitors. KidZania now boasts 24 purpose partners, each contributing to the diverse and engaging activities children can explore,” read a press release.
“We have seen a gradual recovery after the pandemic, footfalls are returning to pre-pandemic levels across both our centers. Footfalls have presently touched around 7.2 million over the last 10 years. Over the next two years, we will be looking at spreading out in five additional markets starting with Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune. The formats may vary depending on the locations we finalise, wherein we may have smaller centers. In the next 8-10 years, India will become the largest market for KidZania across the world, with atleast 7-8 centers surpassing Mexico with four centers. Similarly, Tier 2 markets and upcoming towns with high density of children will be tapped into”, Chandaria added.
The anniversary celebrations were marked by a series of events that captured the essence of KidZania India's journey. The day commenced with a heartwarming welcome song performance, showcasing the energy and enthusiasm that has defined the park's spirit over the years. The festivities also included a special felicitation ceremony, where old employees, media partners, and promoters who have been integral to KidZania India's growth were honored for their enduring contributions. This gesture aimed to recognize and celebrate the collaborative efforts that have shaped KidZania India's success story.
IWMBuzz.com's India Web Fest Season 5 Redefines Thought Leadership
IWMBuzz Media's India Web Fest, India's Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Conclave, sees brightest minds from the M&E space participate and share viewpoints to shape future of the industry
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 8:23 PM | 1 min read
ndia Web Fest, India’s biggest and one of the most credible OTT and web entertainment conclaves in season 5, ended on a high note with media and entertainment industry’s biggest movers and shakers, including CEOs, CMOs and COOs to digital content bosses to innovative content creators, artists, marketers and media professionals coming under one roof to discuss the future of web entertainment. A stellar lineup of over 50 plus speakers shared their knowledge across topics and subjects.
The Fest was held at The Westin, Mumbai on August 22, 2023, and was curated and executed by IWMBuzz.com.
With the ever so changing and evolving web industry, the India Web Fest saw everyone speak their minds, presenting their creative and entrepreneurial skill set before the audience.
The key takeaways were discussions on SVOD VS AVOD model, impact of influencer marketing, Data vs Guts while commissioning shows by platforms, branded content trends, marketing opportunities in the space and also rise of regional content in OTT.
The day was a full house all day with vibrancy palpable in the air.
For more details log on to: www.indiawebfest.com
Planet Marathi presents India Web Fest Season 5
Co Powered By: Applause Entertainment & EPIC ON
In Association With: News Nine Plus & TVF
Partners: Bobble AI, One Digital Entertainment, PTC Play, Shemaroo Me, Whiteapple, Radiocity, 24 Frames
Director Ram Kamal Mukherjee wins National Award for Ek Duaa
Ek Duaa deals with social ordeals and issues faced by women
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 8:17 PM | 2 min read
Internationally acclaimed filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee won the coveted National Film Award for his short film Ek Duaa at the 69th National Film Award.
The film is produced by Bollywood star Esha Deol, who has also worked as lead cast in Mukherjee's film. "I am extremely happy to receive this prestigious National Award for my film Ek Duaa. It was an overwhelming journey for me, and such recognition encourages me to work on subjects that I believe in," says Mukherjee, who is currently working on post production of his magum opus Binodiini Ekti Natir Upakhyan, and also writing screenplay for his next Draupadi.
Ek Duaa deals with social ordeals and issues that are often faced by women. This is a subject that will make people think and probably change their mentality also. The film fetched many international awards and finally the highest honour from the Government of India makes this film memorable. "I am blessed," says Esha Deol, who produced the film. "When Ram Kamal narrated me the story, I was certain that I would make this film, and this would be my first film as a producer."
Ram Kamal, who is currently working on two Bengali films in Kolkata, says, "Phone has been ringing since the announcement. I am touched by the kind of congratulatory texts and voice messages I am receiving from Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. I am glad that jury members felt this film deserves a special place amongst bigwig winners!"
