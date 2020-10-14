Casa BACARDÍ@Home gets over 4000 consumers moving virtually

After two successful editions in 2019, BACARDÍ brought alive its unique cultural and immersive experience, Casa BACARDÍ, on an interactive virtual platform - Lemonade Social, last Saturday. A digital-meets-experiential festival, Casa BACARDÍ@Home saw over 4,000 attendees who tuned in from their homes to enjoy an evening full of Caribbean vibes through music, dance, fashion, food and mixology.

Launched last year, Casa BACARDÍ, a celebration of the brand’s Caribbean roots, encourages consumers to express themselves freely by giving them a platform to keep doing what moves them by exploring a variety of different genres and experiences. This year, the platform witnessed performances by Nash Jr, O.G. SHEZ, DJ Proof, BLOT!, Zokhuma, Paloma, Emanuel and Raghav Meattle, who gave audiences major beach-party feels with their unique sets. Hosted on two stages, against beachy visual backdrops, consumers grooved to modern adaptations of unique genres like dancehall, afrobeat, baile, house and techno.

The peppy Dancetaria section of the festival featured workshops by UK’s and India’s top dancehall and Afrofusion collectives led by Arthi Nachiappan, Ms. Sheriff and General Zooz, who got nearly 1300 consumers dancing and moving from their homes.

To top it off, ensuring attendees had the entire Casa BACARDÍ festival experience, consumers even had the chance to pre-order exclusive meals by top culinary pop-ups such as Dirty good (Delhi), Francesco’s Pizza (Mumbai), Ben Pramar (Bengaluru), Hman BBQ (Delhi), Sanchez (Bangalore), Tzai Bowls (Shillong), Alexes Texes (Mumbai). For all cocktail lovers, the platform also hosted a special RumTwo3 mixology lab by Hemant Mundkur, BACARDÍ Brand Ambassador, who taught consumers how to make some iconic cocktails in 3 easy steps like Cuba Libre, Orange Mojito, Pina Colada & more the #Rumtwo3 way!

CASA BACARDÍ also featured fashion, apparel and sustainable product pop-ups by brands like Acid Rags, Rangi Apparel, OP Haneen and Naagin Hot Sauce.

Consumers who tuned in enjoyed 9 performances, 2 music stages, 3 workshops, 5 pop-up stores, 6 culinary experiences, all from the comfort of their homes.