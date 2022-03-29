Sh. Bhupender Yadav to unveil BW Businessworld India’s Top Sustainable Companies List

BW Businessworld is celebrating India's largest and most influential gathering of minds, thought leaders, and doers on sustainability, ESG, and the green economy, in association with Sustain Labs Paris.

As we know, more companies are seeing sustainability as an area of competitive advantage and a number of large companies are developing forward-thinking sustainability policies. Companies that stand out in the area of sustainability have evolved from knowing to doing and from compliance to competitive advantage.

The second edition of BW Most Sustainable Companies–study of the most sustainable companies in the country, puts forth best practices in sustainability. The event celebrates the top 200 organizations that believe in going beyond purpose. The rankings follow a framework that assesses the companies across six aspects and thirty-one KPIs.

The rankings were arrived at through an exhaustive jury process. Some eminent names on the jury panel were, Arpita Bose (Washington University), B.Thiagarajan (Blue Star), Debajit Palit (The Energy Institute), Mungo Park (Innovator Capital), Paridhi Adani (Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas), Subhashini Chandran(Yara International), Sandeep Kanda (World Bank), Miniya Chatterji (Sustain Labs Paris)and Dr. Annurag Batra(BW Businessworld) among others.

On Wednesday, March 30, top minds in the industry will gather under one roof to discuss their focus on creating a sustainable future. Trends will be analyzed and concepts will be discussed and debated. Hon’ble Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, and Labour & Employment, Shri. Bhupender Yadav will lead the conversation and felicitate the top 50 Most Sustainable Companies.

