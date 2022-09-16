BFLIX flags off festive season with 'Bada Blockbuster'

The campaign starts on Sunday, September 18 at 9 pm

BFLIX has announced a plethora of blockbuster movie premiers under the "Bada Blockbuster" slot.

The channel flags off the festive season with iconic blockbusters as part of the campaign. Bada Blockbuster will feature the best of BFLIX titles, starting with the evergreen The 36th Chamber of Shaolin.

The movie has received massive universal acclaim and is widely considered to be one of the greatest Martial Arts films ever made. A highly influential entry in the movies category, acclaimed critics a-la Harvard Film Archive state the film as an "exhilarating rendition of the legendary dissemination of the Shaolin Martial Arts".

This Iconic title has inspired a generation of Hollywood and Bollywood blockbusters such as the legendary "Kill Bill Vol. 1&2", "Chandni Chowk to China", "Chennai to China" and many more.

The line-up ahead of the 36th Chamber of Shaolin includes larger-than-life titles such as "RRR", "Gangubai", "Attack"... and many more! featuring stars such as Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Ramcharan, NTR Jr., and many more.

BFLIX caters to a 15+ HSM urban audience and has distinguished itself from other channels by catering to urban audiences in a FTA format.

