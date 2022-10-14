BFLIX curates martial arts movie fest 'Furtiley'

BFLIX presents "FURTILEY", a 13-week-long festival featuring the best of Martial Arts, particularly Kung Fu movie titles such as "36th Chamber of the Shaolin", "Five Venoms", "Boxer from Shantung", "Return to the 36th Chamber"… and many more! FURTILEY festival kicks off this Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 9 pm primetime.

The Target Audience, HSM 15+, NCCS ABC, associates Martial Arts with terms like "Furti", "Chusti", and "Taakat". Thus, the Channel OaP team has chosen to deliver the Single-Minded Proposition of "Speed & Power" via a highly differentiated name: FURTILEY!

FURTILEY is essentially a Martial Arts expose with a Unique combination of “Speed and Power”! Not only is this integral to all movies in the 3-month long festival, but the channel content team has also personalised the "Speed & Power Experience" with quality trans-literation and dialect that is native to Hindi-speaking audiences!

Holistic Marketing, Brand & Communication provides edgy promos, OSG[On Screen Graphics viz. Astons, L-Bands, Colcanos, Drop Sliders…etc.] & Digital Social Media Activation with a clear intent to leverage "Speed with Power" in a relevant context to an aspiring young, dynamic audience and become part of the Hearts, Language, Culture & Ethos that levels the difference between Hindi Mainland & Hinterland!

FURTILEY is an Enduring Brand with a Deep Focus to Keep Viewers Glued to the channel and compliment with Distinct Social Media Activation to compliment the Channel Experience with UGC Activities on FURTILEY, e.g., FURTILEY Challenge [https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjnfV2UroZb/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=] and build a popular following with a massive FURTILEY FanDom!

The FURTILEY Challenge is designed to catalyze the brand concept of "Speed & Power", integrating it into day-to-day lives.

The 36th Chamber of Shaolin premiere on BFLIX has already delivered proof of the pudding, garnering an incredible 2.7X increase in viewership [on the Bada Block Buster slot], which has struck a deep chord that resonates with the pulse and hunger for action & adventure… satiated by the concept of "Speed & Power", now furnished as FURTILEY

On this momentous occasion, Akshay Gada, Director, PEN Music, says, "This is risk-free content, aimed towards delivering high viewership to our esteemed planners, buyers, and clients."

"These films are all about Fantasy & The Brand Concept bridges the need to Escape from realism i.e., burden of day-to-day life; overcome through amplified Brand Vitality of a dynamic, conceptual space, where the audience's needs, wants, and desires are fulfilled with a finely curated Personalized Experience of FURTILEY" says consultant to BFLIX Ajay Trigunayat, Founder, MOVIES NOW | Romedy NOW. "The action is choreographed with sculpted lean physiques & techniques; the best the world has ever offered!"

