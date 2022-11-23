Aval Vikatan successfully hosts 5th edition of Aval Awards in Chennai

Aval Awards, instituted in 2017, celebrates and recognizes the role and contributions of women in various walks of life

Aval Vikatan has recently organized the 5th edition of Aval Awards in Chennai.

Aval Awards, instituted in the year 2017, celebrates and recognizes the role and contributions of women in various walks of life.

The award categories include Social Work, Civil Service, Healthcare, Public service, Eco Warriors, Farming enthusiast, Entrepreneurship and Acting. Some awardees are well recognized in the civic society, while many others had trodden their path but were relatively unknown beyond their fields.

The Aval Vikatan team had done extensive research to identify such personalities and not only recognized their unsung contribution but also celebrated their success and showcased them as a role model to the larger audience.

The awardees included Padma Subrahmanyam, awarded with “Thamizh Annai” (Mother of Tamil), an Indian classical Bharatanatyam dancer andalso a research scholar, choreographer, teacher, Indologist and author. Dr. Renuka Ramakrishnan was awarded “Sevai Devadhai” (Service Angel Award) -A selfless, humble, dedicated doctor who is revered by her patients and referred to as an angel in disguise, a dermatologist based in Chennai who has been treating leprosy patients over the last 30 years.

Similarly, an Indian Playback Singer, Vani Jairam, who was awarded as “Kalai Nayagi”, who had started her carrer in 1971 and has spanned over five decades. She has sung in 18 Indian languages.

Dr. Sudha Seshayyan, who was awarded with “Manbumigu Adhigari” (Most Eminent and Respected Officer) who a Doctor, Professor, Religious/Spiritual orator, Writer/Editor. “Pasumai Pen” was awarded to Ms. Geethalakshmi , who is the Vice chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural university, Coimbatore, is a specialist in Agricultural Meteorology and an internationally acclaimed climatologist, served in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University for more than 32 years in various capacities including Professor and Head, Agro Climate Research Centre and Director, Crop Management.

The versatile actor Meena, who has a huge fan following, was awarded with “Evergreen Naayagi” (Evergreen Actress) for her contributions in Cinema, TV Anchor, social work, and support to the women’s empowerment and freedom of expression. Ms.Indhira Gandhi & Sunitha awarded as “Super Woman” for untiringly working towards getting a job in Government who is from the Nomadic tribal community, who has always been rejected for opportunities may it be education, profession, job opportunities.

These two have managed to get into Government based job. Indhira Gandhi works as a Monitoring officer in Tamil Nadu Forest Department and Suntiha works as an Assistant Engineer in Electricity department.

There are over 19 categories where women of such exemplary qualities and outstanding contributions in various fields were awarded by Aval Vikatan. The other awardees are Kanya Babu as “Seyal Puyal”, Dr.Srimathy Kesanas as “Kalvi Thaaragai”, Revathy & Subha as “Singapenn”, Nagamani as “Best Mom”, Poojitha as “Little Champion”, Anjana Jayaprakash as “Youth Star”, Sivaangi Krishnakumar as ”Viral Star”, Santhala as “Illam Nambikai ”, Trans Kitchen as “Vettri Padai” and Bhama as “Ilakkiya Aalumai

This year’s star-studded award show was anchored and conceptualized by Vikatan crew which comprised of journalists, photographers, researchers, marketing and ad sales, event managers and other support staff is the key highlight of Aval Awards 2021.

The ‘Presenting Sponsor’ was Prithvi Inner Wears, a lingerie brand from TN, while Himalaya Ayurveda Glow Soap, new launch of their Sandalwood soap & Poorvika Mobiles, a premium mobile retail brand in Chennai was the ‘Powered-By Sponsors’ for Aval Awards 2021 , also Special partner as Tamil Matrimony , Wellness Partner as Amrutanjan Comfy, Aval Awards 2021 is scheduled for telecast on Zee Tamil, on Dec 18, Sunday, from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm.

