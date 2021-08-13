Asianet’s update on ‘Comedy Mamangam'

The stage show will be aired on Asianet at 7 PM onwards on 14th & 15th August 2021

Asianet and Mimicry Artists Association (MAA) has joined hands with the mega stage show 'Comedy Mamangam' aired on Asianet.

Famous and prominent celebrities like Suresh Gopi, Dileep, Jayasurya, Director Siddique, Harishree Ashokan, Guinness Pakru, Ramesh Pisharody, Tini Tom, Kalabhavan Shajon, Kalabhavan Prajod, Nadirsha, K S Prasad, Pashanam Shaji, Nobi, Kalabhavan Navas, Sajan Palluruthy, Saju Palakkad , Devi Chandana, Subi Suresh, Priyanka Anoop, Ranjini Jose, Athira, Mirna Menon, Diana, Nayana, Dilsha, Arjun Nandakumar, Aneesh Rahman, Reneesha and other 80 artistes showcased their Dance, Comedy and Music skills.

The mega stage show ‘Comedy Mamangam’ will be aired on Asianet at 7 PM onwards on 14th & 15th August 2021.

