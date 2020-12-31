Asianet to telecast Star Singer Season 8 launch event

The event will be held on January 3 from 12 noon onwards

Asianet is all set to telecast the colourful launch ceremony of popular musical reality show Star Singers Season 8 on January 3 from 12 noon onwards.

Youth icon Tovino Thomas is the chief guest of the mega show, which will introduce 40 highly talented contestants and the jury panel.

The 10-hour long marathon launch event will be a mix of programmes. There will be SPB tribute by S P Charan, Mano & judges, Jugalbandi by Sivamani, Stephen Devassy, Mattannoor Sankaran namboothiripad and team, dance fusion ‘Sankharam’ by leading artistes Asha Sarath, Navya Nair, Iniya, Paris Laxmi, Krishnaprabha, Neetha Pillai and others, musical treat by Bollywood singers Benny Dayal, Nikhitha Gandi, Arya Dayal, Harishnakar and Nithya Menon, medley dance by Durga Krishnan, Manikuttan, Saranya Anand, Maneesha & Athira, fusion music by Ramesh Narayan and his daughters Madhusree and Madhuvanthi, skit by Hareesh Kanaran & team and various acts by Arya, Dharamajan & other serial artistes