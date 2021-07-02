Asianet to air all superhit shows from July 5

Asianet is all set to telecast its popular serials from 5th July onwards every Monday to Saturday with new timing (six days a week).

"Kannante Radha" with the love story of Lord Krishna and Radha at 5.30 pm, "Balahanuman" with the adventure of the children's friend Hanuman at 6 pm, "Sasneham" with the lonely life of the old age people at 6.30 pm, super hit family serial "Santhvanam" at 7 pm and followed by “Amma Ariyathe“ with intense love for mother at 7.30 pm, “Kudumbavilakku“ tells the story of Sumithra’s survival at 8pm, popular serial “Padatha Painkili “ at 8.30 pm, “ Maunaragam “ with a rare love story at 9pm, “Koodevide “ the symbol of women power at 9.30 pm and “ Sithakalyanam “ with the story of two sisters at 10 pm

Audiences can enjoy this spring of super hit series without any interruption.

