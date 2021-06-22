Another Idea Productions announces partnership with Paatal Lok director Prosit Roy

Mumbai-based ad film production company Another Idea Productions has inked a deal with the award-winning Paatal Lok and Pari Director Prosit Roy to exclusively direct its commercials. Roy has been the recipient of the prestigious Filmfare OTT Awards for Best Director.

Speaking on the association, Gaurav Gandhi, Founder of Another Idea Productions says "This association is truly overwhelming for us. Prosit's passion for good quality content is what drives us to create better films each day. There is an infectious vibe with him being on set that drives each and everyone to perform at their best. Prosit is not just an amazing director but also an amazing friend and mentor. We look forward to growing together.’ While Prosit says ‘Another Idea Productions is a young and charismatic company. It brings me the challenge and satisfaction of creating clutter-breaking content in ad films. I entertain the same audience as the big screen, in just a fraction of the time. For me, that’s a refreshing thought."

Another Idea Productions includes reputed advertising agencies such as Dentsu, McCann, Leo Burnett, FCBUlka and Network as clients on its roster.

