Anjani Mashelkar Foundation set to host 12th edition of Inclusive Innovation Award

Instituted by Dr R.A. Mashelkar in 2011, the award aims to recognize and reward innovators

The Anjani Mashelkar foundation is all set to host the 12th year of the Anjani Mashelkar Inclusive Innovation Award.

The award was set up in the memory of R. A. Mashelkar’s late mother. In R. A. Mashelkar’s words: “She always persuaded me to use science and technology for the benefit of the needy – especially the poor.”

Anjani Mashelkar Inclusive Innovation Award was instituted by Dr. R.A. Mashelkar in 2011, under the aegis of International Longevity Centre – India. The aim is to recognize and reward innovators who develop solutions for the excluded members of society.

The 2021 award was given to Subhash Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Sascan Meditech for his passion about intertwining engineering with medicine to produce insights that enhance the clinical experience and benefit society.

Applications are open for this year’s award

For more information, click on the link below

http://mashelkarfoundation.org/amiia-awards/winners/

