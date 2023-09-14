Anil Agarwal Foundation launches campaign to address hunger & malnourishment amongst kids
The campaign has been designed and executed by McCann Erickson
Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF), the philanthropic arm of Vedanta Limited, has launched a campaign to address the pressing issues of hunger and malnutrition. Beginning with a personal note from Chairman Anil Agarwal that has been released in print media, the multi-media campaign will include video and digital assets as well.
Commencing in the month of September, also observed as the National Nutrition Month or ‘Poshan Maah’, the campaign with the tagline ‘Agar Bachpan Se Puchha Khaana Khaya Toh Desh Ka Kal Banaya’ highlights the importance of basic nutrition and propagates the need for holistic development of children in our country, to nurture their untapped potential and to ensure that they are not devoid of opportunities of growth. The campaign represents the Foundation’s dedication to build a better future for children and youth in India by ensuring balanced nutrition required for growth and development.
Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Director, Vedanta Limited and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., said, “Malnourishment is an issue that is extremely close to our hearts, stemming from my father’s personal journey and experience of hunger in his childhood. Today, as a group, our vision is that no child should go to bed hungry. The launch of this campaign marks the beginning of a movement that will harness the power of communities as we together combat malnourishment. Our Nand Ghars also focus on the dream that every child has the potential to be a leader and take India to new heights. Through our Nand Ghars, we want to give every child the opportunity she/he deserves. This campaign is another step in this direction.”
The campaign, designed and executed by McCANN Erickson (India), in its first phase, strives to spread awareness among citizens to end hunger and malnutrition and provide equal opportunities to our future generation for a better tomorrow. With this launch, Anil Agarwal Foundation has also revealed its new logo, inspired by a growing sapling symbolizing AAF’s philosophy that there is potential in everyone that should be recognized and nurtured to flower to its maturity.
Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Prasoon Joshi, CEO & CCO at McCann Worldgroup India and Chairman, Asia Pacific said, “When campaigns are born out of true-life experiences, they are authentic and strike a genuine chord with people. This is one such campaign which genuinely reflects a felt truth and a true connect. It also tries to shake one out of inertia and move society towards positive action.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Monk Entertainment onboards Aju Philip & Aishwarya Gunjal to bolster its South Division
Both Philip and Gunjal were earlier part of the core team of Fabsquad Media
By e4m Desk | Sep 8, 2023 2:30 PM | 1 min read
Monk Entertainment (Monk-E) expands its footprint in talent representation and digital marketing in South India by onboarding the core team of Fabsquad Media. Aju Philip, ex-COO will now be looking after the creator program and Aishwarya Gunjal, ex-CFO will be looking into the business operations in the South division.
Proficient in four key South Indian languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada), the newly recruited team will ensure a strong presence for the company in those markets.
Viraj Sheth, Co-Founder and CEO of Monk Entertainment says, "Our vision entails a future where creators from South India not only present their unique culture, diversity and skills through their content but are also justly compensated like their peers in Mumbai and Delhi for the value that they create. We also intend to work in tandem with the brands and companies operating in this region to help them unleash the power of content and influencer marketing.”
With this strategic expansion, Monk Entertainment is primed to work with creators to help bridge the gap between regional acclaim and nationwide recognition and with brands in this market to help them unlock the potential of content marketing with the help of creators.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Active Media Innovations executes 2 Guinness World Records in 3 months
In June and in August, the company executed record-breaking campaigns for Star Gold and Star Pravah, respectively
By e4m Desk | Sep 6, 2023 5:07 PM | 2 min read
Within a span of just 3 months Active Media Innovations has successfully executed two Guinness World Records!
In June, 2023 it partnered with Star Gold to create the Guinness World Record for the “Most People Performing the Shah Rukh Khan Pose Simultaneously”. The event was meant to promote the World TV Premiere of Pathaan on the channel. Three hundred people performed the pose in front of Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, Mannat. Active Media Innovations conceptualized and executed the complete event, including the planning, training and choreography involved. Shah Rukh Khan himself made an appearance to motivate and cheer the participants and went on to amplify it on social media.
"It takes a lot of technical expertise, planning and precision to create a Guinness World Record. One cannot afford to fail, especially when superstars are involved. We are proud of our success ... not once, but twice in a row!" says Managing Director Emraan Kureshi.
In August, 2023 Active Media Innovations partnered with Star Pravah to beat the existing Guinness World Record for the “Largest Umbrella Image / Logo” formed with 1012 umbrellas. This was done to promote the World TV Premiere of Ved, the super-hit Marathi movie by Riteish Deshmukh.
Since this was a challenge to an existing record, the effort involved was much more than the previous attempt. Active Media Innovations coordinated with the Guinness World Records UK office throughout the planning and production phases. 3D computer simulation was utilised to map virtual umbrellas within the given space in order to work out the placement and number of umbrellas. Additionally, large-format branding and a mega LED screen were deployed to show live feed of the umbrella formation. The entire production involved over 22 tonnes of equipment and a crew of over 135 professionals. 5 ground level cameras and 2 drones were used for videography.
Riteish Deshmukh himself made an appearance and became a part of the Guinness attempt. The record was successfully broken with an image formed by 1446 umbrellas, a whopping 434 umbrellas more than the previous attempt! Over 50 media persons covered the event and it got extensive press, PR and social media coverage.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
PM Modi speaks to Moneycontrol on G20, global issues, economy, and more
It was an hour-long conversation at the PM's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg office with Network 18 Editors
By e4m Desk | Sep 5, 2023 7:28 PM | 4 min read
In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol days before India readies to host the G20 Leaders Summit, PM Narendra Narendra Modi spoke at length on global issues, India’s growth prospects and its role in G20 and the overall economy.
In an hour-long conversation at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg office with Network 18 Editors, the Prime Minister also shared his views on inflation and the dangers of freebies.
Talking about the India growth story, the Prime Minister said, “India’s growth is not only good for Indians but also for the world. India’s growth is clean and green growth. India’s growth is being achieved with a human-centric approach that can be replicated in other countries too. India’s growth helps further the interests of the Global South.”
It’s the Prime Minister first interview to a digital-only publication in his second term. The full interview will be published on Moneycontrol.com at 7:30 am on Wednesday-September 6.
Sharing his views on India’s role in the G20, the Prime Minister said that India has been advancing the interests of the developing world, including the interests of nations not represented in the G20, such as the countries of the African Union.
“Perhaps for the first time in the history of G20, the troika is with the developing world—Indonesia, India, and Brazil. This troika can amplify the voice of the developing world, at a crucial time when there are increased tensions due to global geopolitics.”
The Prime Minister said that India has been proactive in finding solutions for global issues and the same is also reflected in the country’s agenda for G20. “When we laid out our agenda for the G20, it was welcomed universally, because everyone knew that we would bring our proactive and positive approach to help find solutions for global issues.”
The Prime Minister Modi also said that the world is now convinced that India will play a larger role in shaping the global future.
“When global leaders meet me, they are filled with a sense of optimism about India due to the efforts of 140 crore Indians across various sectors. They are also convinced that India has a lot to offer and must play a larger role in shaping the global future. This has also been witnessed in their support for our work through the G20 platform.”
Talking about the G20 events and conferences that took place across the length and the breadth of the country in the last few months, the Prime Minister said, “Our democratization of the G20 Presidency is our investment in the capacity building of the people, especially youth, of various cities across the country.”
Asked about India’s guiding principle for engaging with the world, the Prime Minister said it was no different from what his government followed at home.” We have followed the approach of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas in our country over the last 9 years…. This is our guiding principle in global relations as well.”
Talking about the problem of heightened inflation globally and its impact on India and countries of the Global South, the Prime Minister Modi said, “As far as India is concerned, we have taken a number of steps to control inflation. Even in the face of adversities and global dynamics, India’s inflation was two percentage points lower than the global average inflation rate in 2022. Yet, we are not resting at that and are continuing to make pro-people decisions to boost ease of living. For example, recently on Raksha Bandhan, you saw how we reduced the prices of LPG for all consumers.”
Sharing his views on debt vulnerabilities and damage to the economy from freebies, “The long-term implications of such policies destroy not only the economy but also society. The poor pay a heavy price. Yet again, the good thing is that people are becoming increasingly aware of the problem,” the Prime Minister said.
“In this information age, news about the debt crisis in one country is travelling to many other countries. People are analysing the situation and awareness is spreading. This is helpful for other countries to take precautionary steps to avoid a similar situation in their own countries, with the people’s support. In our own country too, on multiple platforms, I have spoken about the need to be alert against financially irresponsible policies,” he added.
The Prime Minister said that India’s political stability is the main reason why every sector could see deep reforms which led to stronger economic prospects for the country. “Due to this political stability, every other sector could see deep structural reforms. The economy, education, social empowerment, welfare delivery, infrastructure – I can keep on mentioning sectors that have seen reforms.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Lodestar UM’s Neeral Trivedi wins bronze at ITF Taekwon-Do World Championships
Trivedi is Lodestar UM’s Business Director
By e4m Desk | Sep 5, 2023 6:57 PM | 1 min read
Neeral Trivedi, Business Director at Lodestar UM who is also a Taekwon-Do player, has won a bronze medal at the 22nd ITF Taekwon-Do World Championships 2023 held in Astana, Kazakhstan.
Trivedi won the bronze in Veteran Female 5th Dan black belt category in Individual Pattern event.
The championship is held every two years where more than 100 countries participate across junior, senior & veteran age groups.
Trivedi has been with Lodestar UM for more than seven years now. She joined the company in May 2016. She has earlier worked with Spatial Access and Mindshare.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nominations open for 'The Jethmalani Prize in Journalism' worth INR 14 lakh
The Jethmalani Prize in Journalism, under the Will of Steel Awards, has been constituted to honour the birth centenary year of Shri. Ram Jethmalani
By e4m Desk | Sep 5, 2023 5:52 PM | 2 min read
Nominations have opened for the grandest Prize in Journalism in the world carrying a prize purse of INR 14 lakh. The Jethmalani Prize in Journalism, under the Will of Steel Awards, has been constituted to honour the birth centenary year of Shri. Ram Jethmalani. It is fitting that a pre-eminent global award in the field of service that promotes democracy, public good, information, and transparency should be conferred in the memory of a legendary humanist who was a pillar of jurisprudence, governance & democracy.
The Jury for the Awards includes; Justice Sharad A. Bobde, Former Chief Justice of India (Jury Chair), Dr. Harivansh Narayan Singh, Dy. Chairperson, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Sasmit Patra, Rajya Sabha MP, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Founder, Biocon, Prof Madhav Nalapat, Editorial Director, The Sunday Guardian, Raghu Rai, Photographer, Shekhar Mehta, Former President, Rotary International, Kalyani Shankar, Senior Journalist and Atul Kasbekar, Photographer.
The Awards Ceremony will be held at the NDMC Convention Centre, Sansad Marg, New Delhi on September 15, 2023. The Award is open to individuals and organisations under the following categories:
Category 1 - The Jethmalani Prize for Journalism in Service to Humanity
With Gold Medal & Award Purse of ₹ 14,00,000 ($ 17,000)
To be awarded for ‘rare and noble contribution for the promotion of democracy, good governance in the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakum’ – one world, one family’.
Category 2 – The Jethmalani Prize for Legal Journalism
With Copper Medal & Award Purse of ₹ 1,11,000 ($ 1,400)
For the most effective use of mass media to disseminate accurate information in public interest of legal proceedings, judgements & legislations.
Category 3 – The Jethmalani Prize for Empowerment
With Copper Medal & Award Purse of ₹ 1,11,000 ($ 1,400)
For the most effective promotion of gender empowerment, social upliftment of tribals and marginalised groups.
For Nominations & Details:
India is the world’s most populous country, the largest democracy, home to the largest
Deadline for submission of nominations is 10th September 2023.
Deadline for submission of nominations is 10th September 2023.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nida Anjum Chelat elevated into the ranks of the world's premier endurance riders
Chelat became the First Indian to complete the Equestrian World Endurance Championship
By e4m Desk | Sep 4, 2023 2:57 PM | 3 min read
Nida Anjum Chelat, a 21-year-old Malayali from Tirur, Malapuram, Kerala, represented India in the Equestrian World Endurance Championship for Juniors and Young Riders. The championship was held in Castelsegrat, France, on September 2, 2023. Chelat successfully completed the entire 120 km distance in just 7.29 hours.
To qualify for the World Endurance Championship, a rider and their horse must complete a 120 km distance at least twice within a two-year period. Chelat has surpassed this requirement by completing the 120 km distance four times with two different combinations. In addition, she has achieved the 3-star rider status, becoming the first Indian woman to do so by successfully completing the 160 km distance ride more than once.
"I am immensely proud to be the first Indian to complete the World Endurance Riding Championship. I am now embarking on further training for upcoming championships and will continue to strive for more achievements for my country," said Chelat at the venue.
This race covered a total distance of 120 kilometres, with the goal being to complete the course without any harm coming to the horse. The competition consisted of four loops covering distances of 28.6, 29.2, 33.8, and 28.6 kilometres, respectively. After each stage, expert veterinarians examined the health and fitness of the horses. If any compromise to the horse's health was reported, the rider would be disqualified. Thus, one of the challenges was maintaining the horse's health and fitness throughout all four stages.
Chelat participated with her horse, "Epsilonn Salou," alongside 70 competitors from 25 different countries in the championship. During the race, 33 horses were eliminated, while Anjum and her horse successfully completed all four stages, finishing 23rd in the first stage, 26th in the second, 24th in the third, and 21st in the final stage. She maintained an average speed of 16.7 km per hour. Throughout the championship, she wore the Indian flag on her helmet and jersey.
Chelat's passion for horses began during her childhood in Dubai, where she resides with her parents. She entered world championships by winning the Gold Sword at the Abu Dhabi Endurance Championship, conquering deserts, mountains, and streams while studying in the 12th grade. Her mentor, the renowned horse trainer and rider Ali Al Muhairi, played a pivotal role in her journey.
"Nida and her horse displayed exceptional endurance as they conquered each stage of the race, which featured hilly terrain, water bodies, and forest paths. Besides testing the riding skills and expertise of the rider, ensuring the welfare of the horse is also a paramount challenge for the rider," explained Dr. Mohamed Shafi, the Veterinary Consultant.
Chelat competed against countries with extensive histories of success in endurance championships, including Italy, France, Germany, UAE, Bahrain, and Argentina. Additionally, newcomers to the competition like China, Libya, and other countries made their debut. UAE secured individual medals in gold and silver, while Bahrain and France emerged as the team winners.
Completing the FEI Championships has elevated Chelat into the ranks of the world's premier endurance riders. This achievement now permits her to participate in adult horse races, marking a significant milestone in her equestrian career.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nikhil Kamath brings Ajay Bijli, Sajith Sivanandan & Vijay Subramaniam on his Podcast
This episode delved into the heart of Indian content consumption, unravelling valuable insights
By e4m Desk | Aug 31, 2023 7:33 PM | 3 min read
In a world where content is king and the entertainment industry constantly evolves, understanding the dynamics of content consumption becomes paramount. In a recent episode of his podcast, "WTF is" the youngest and brightest investor in India, Nikhil Kamath, engaged in an intriguing conversation with three industry stalwarts, Founder of PVR Cinemas & Managing Director of PVR INOX Ltd. Ajay Bijli and President & Head of Disney+ Hotstar, Sajith Sivanandan. Vijay Subramaniam Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artist’s Network. This episode delved into the heart of Indian content consumption, unravelling valuable insights that shed light on the preferences, trends, and cultural nuances that shape the entertainment landscape of the nation.
One of the key takeaways from the conversation was the pivotal role of vernacular and regional content. Kamath, in his conversation with Bijli and Sivanandan, highlighted the importance of catering to diverse linguistic preferences considering how a lot of the content getting consumed is in vernacular languages. On this Sajith Sivanandan said ''Things that need to happen is more vernacular more regional content that is super key because increasingly we are seeing that a lot of the content getting consumed is in vernacular languages so that's going to be very very key.''
The conversation also touched upon the unique dynamics of Indian cinema culture. In their observation, in India it's not just about watching a film; it's about immersing oneself in an event, donning the role of the protagonist, and enjoying the collective experience with fellow audience members. ''Within the West, it's like you come by uh buy a ticket buy a popcorn Pepsi watch the movie, and get out so I call them ‘shoebox cinemas’ right, whereas in India it's a form of entertainment. People you know dress up, they come it's an event and there's an interval so you again come back to the forest you when you go to the loop you think that you're also the hero a girl so it's like very difficult in a different culture" said Ajay Bijili about this topic.
Moreover, the conversation addressed the role of women in influencing content choices and the integral role that women play in shaping content preferences within families. This insight underscores the need for diverse and inclusive content that resonates with the preferences of women across generations.
The conversation with Nikhil Kamath also highlighted the growing impact of streaming platforms in Indian content consumption. The rise of digital platforms has provided an avenue for individuals to access a wide array of content on-demand, transcending geographical barriers. This has further fuelled the need for content diversity and localization to cater to the vast and varied audience base of the country. ''Women of the house takes a decision which Cinema to go to whether it's your daughter your wife or your mother or your girlfriend", said Ajay Bijili on this.
Nikhil Kamath's eighth podcast episode unveiled a treasure trove of insights into the consumption patterns of Indian content. The episode underscores the importance of crafting content that resonates on a cultural, linguistic, and emotional level, ultimately forging deeper connections with viewers across the nation.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube