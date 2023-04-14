aha introduces Rs 99 mobile pack for Telugu-speaking audiences across India

Kantar, a marketing data and analytics company, won multiple accolades at the recently concluded Market Research Society of India (MRSI) Golden Key Awards 2022.

MRSI’s Golden Key Awards celebrate the best of market research, consumer insights and analytics community of India. These awards were instituted in 2019 to recognize the contribution of consumer insights to the growth of businesses and to let the limelight shine on the research professionals of the country.

11 Kantar entries made it to the finals in 8 out of the possible 14 award categories; and won the top prize in 3 of those categories:

Finalists:

Best Client Servicing Team of the Year: 2 out of 3 finalists

Best Operations Team of the Year: 2 out of 3 finalists

Best Researcher under 30: 2 out of 4 finalists

Best Business Impact through Research

Best Business Impact through Analytics

Best Communication Crafting Research

Best Work in Emerging Sectors

The Most Humane Organisation Award

Winners:

Kantar India won accolades in the following 3 coveted categories:

Best Client Servicing Team of the Year

Best Operations Team of the Year

Best Business Impact through Research (the winning entry was in partnership with Piramal Finance)

Commenting on the wins, Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director- South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar said- “We are very proud of our teams here at Kantar India who have had their consumer and client centricity recognised and awarded at GKA 2022. Being recognised as winners across 3 key award categories- client servicing, operations and business impact through research; and the nominations for the most humane organisation and the best researcher under 30 awards only reinforces the message that we bring the best capabilities together to add value to our client’s business”.

Ramakrishnan, Managing Director- South Asia, Worldpanel Division, Kantar added “I congratulate all finalists and winners for putting in a commendable performance this year. A win at MRSI GKA is particularly gratifying because it is a platform that showcases the best and the brightest minds of our industry. These wins inspire us to continue to do high impact work for our clients and keep winning big along the way”.

MRSI Golden Key Awards are judged by a panel of distinguished senior marketing and research experts. The best entries are shortlisted based on a very comprehensive evaluation criteria.

The winners were felicitated at an event at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai; attended by over 300 professionals from India’s marketing, research and analytics fraternity. In addition to this, over 500 delegates viewed the event via live streaming.