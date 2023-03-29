Adani Group refutes The Ken’s claims regarding repayment of loans against shares

The Indian Express Group hosted the 16th edition of the Ramnath Goenka Awards for Excellence in Journalism on March 22, 2023, in Delhi, with Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India, as the Chief Guest. The ceremony honoured journalists from both print and broadcast media who have demonstrated exceptional strength of character and integrity while reporting news under challenging or dangerous circumstances.

Addressing the audience in his speech, the chief guest of the evening, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India, said, “The media is the fourth pillar in the conception of the State, and thus an integral component of democracy. A functional and healthy democracy must encourage the development of journalism as an institution that can ask difficult questions to the establishment – or as it is commonly known, ‘speak truth to power.’ The vibrancy of any democracy is compromised when the press is prevented from doing exactly this. The press must remain free if a country is to remain a democracy. India has a great legacy of newspapers which have acted as catalysts of social and political change. Many journalists, both in our country as well as across the world, work in difficult and unfriendly conditions. But they are relentless in the face of adversity and opposition. It is precisely this quality which must not be lost. As citizens, we may not agree with the approach that a journalist has adopted or the conclusions that they reach. I, too, find myself disagreeing with many journalists. After all, who amongst us agrees with all other people? But disagreement must not distort into hatred and hatred must not be permitted to evolve into violence.”

Adding to this, Viveck Goenka, CMD, Indian Express group, says: “An independent judiciary and an independent press are -- and will remain -- inalienable parts of our democracy. Do what is right irrespective of who is before you, who it’s affecting, and, in this case, who you are challenging” and lauding the CJI’s work, the CMD said “his innovative initiatives to open up court hearings; his use of technology to increase public access to the bench; his moves to bring transparency into the court’s decision-making; his thoughtful, nuanced reflections on the role of the court and its limitations; his acknowledgements of differences. All these are enduring reforms that, I am sure, will strengthen the judiciary and deepen public trust in it.”

Raj Kamal Jha, Editor-in-chief, The Indian Express, said, “The evening was a “very special story”. 37 pieces of powerful reporting from 27 newsrooms, two books that enriched our understanding of what shaped India and a wonderful applause that cuts across party lines.” Thanking the Chief Justice, he said “Your vision for a free media and your notes of caution affirm our faith that the Supreme Court will remain to borrow a metaphor you used in your recent speech, the north star. For journalists and journalism, year after year, case after case, the star light has illuminated the road ahead. From scrapping teh ban of a publication, Romesh Thapar 1950 to protecting the media from executive interference in Indian Express 1984, to extending free speech online, Shreya Singhal 2015 to ensuring journalists personal liberty in Arnab Goswami 2020, the court has kept pushing back at the state to expand our freedoms. That’s why when the lights dim, when a reporter is arrested under a law meant for terrorists, when another is arrested for asking a question, when a university teacher is picked up for sharing a cartoon, a college student for a speech, a film star for a comment, or when a rejoinder to a story comes in the form of a police FIR, we turn to the north star for its guiding light. More so as Chairman Mr Viveck Goenka said a free media and an independent court are kindred spirits. The health of one has serious implications for the health of the other. Both secure an invaluable space. The work we celebrate this evening comes from that space. “Thank you to the winners, we know that an abusive social-media post is more fun to read, summoning righteous rage, needs no effort, being afraid is very easy, but its reporting like yours with fairness and accuracy, with a rigour for detail and a respect for the contrary that best makes the case for journalism.”

The winners of the 15th & 16th Ramnath Goenka Awards for Excellence in Journalism which were felicitate during the event are: