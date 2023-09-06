Active Media Innovations executes 2 Guinness World Records in 3 months

Nida Anjum Chelat, a 21-year-old Malayali from Tirur, Malapuram, Kerala, represented India in the Equestrian World Endurance Championship for Juniors and Young Riders. The championship was held in Castelsegrat, France, on September 2, 2023. Chelat successfully completed the entire 120 km distance in just 7.29 hours.

To qualify for the World Endurance Championship, a rider and their horse must complete a 120 km distance at least twice within a two-year period. Chelat has surpassed this requirement by completing the 120 km distance four times with two different combinations. In addition, she has achieved the 3-star rider status, becoming the first Indian woman to do so by successfully completing the 160 km distance ride more than once.

"I am immensely proud to be the first Indian to complete the World Endurance Riding Championship. I am now embarking on further training for upcoming championships and will continue to strive for more achievements for my country," said Chelat at the venue.

This race covered a total distance of 120 kilometres, with the goal being to complete the course without any harm coming to the horse. The competition consisted of four loops covering distances of 28.6, 29.2, 33.8, and 28.6 kilometres, respectively. After each stage, expert veterinarians examined the health and fitness of the horses. If any compromise to the horse's health was reported, the rider would be disqualified. Thus, one of the challenges was maintaining the horse's health and fitness throughout all four stages.

Chelat participated with her horse, "Epsilonn Salou," alongside 70 competitors from 25 different countries in the championship. During the race, 33 horses were eliminated, while Anjum and her horse successfully completed all four stages, finishing 23rd in the first stage, 26th in the second, 24th in the third, and 21st in the final stage. She maintained an average speed of 16.7 km per hour. Throughout the championship, she wore the Indian flag on her helmet and jersey.

Chelat's passion for horses began during her childhood in Dubai, where she resides with her parents. She entered world championships by winning the Gold Sword at the Abu Dhabi Endurance Championship, conquering deserts, mountains, and streams while studying in the 12th grade. Her mentor, the renowned horse trainer and rider Ali Al Muhairi, played a pivotal role in her journey.

"Nida and her horse displayed exceptional endurance as they conquered each stage of the race, which featured hilly terrain, water bodies, and forest paths. Besides testing the riding skills and expertise of the rider, ensuring the welfare of the horse is also a paramount challenge for the rider," explained Dr. Mohamed Shafi, the Veterinary Consultant.

Chelat competed against countries with extensive histories of success in endurance championships, including Italy, France, Germany, UAE, Bahrain, and Argentina. Additionally, newcomers to the competition like China, Libya, and other countries made their debut. UAE secured individual medals in gold and silver, while Bahrain and France emerged as the team winners.

Completing the FEI Championships has elevated Chelat into the ranks of the world's premier endurance riders. This achievement now permits her to participate in adult horse races, marking a significant milestone in her equestrian career.