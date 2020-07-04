ActiMedia Earth to host LGBTQIA film festival KASHISH 2020

ActiMedia Earth, the newly launched vertical of Actimedia PR & Digital, takes off with its first partnership with KASHISH - South Asia’s largest LGBTQIA film festival slated to go live from July 22.



Actimedia Earth is dedicated to offering brand building, PR and digital expertise to organisations NGOs that are promoting environmental-consciousness and human rights consciousness for a better world for all of us.



KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival is an annual event held in the city since 2010 showcasing a broad range of films with diverse LGBTQIA+ themes. This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the festival, which was to be held in May across three venues in South Mumbai, will now be virtually screened as the 'KASHISH 2020 Virtual' from July 22-July 30, on an international platform.



"We are happy to be collaborating with Actimedia Earth to take ahead the PR communication for KASHISH 2020 Virtual. We have been collaborating with Actimedia for the past 8 years and it has been a truly fruitful and enriching collaboration with the Actimedia team creating a widespread PR reach for the festival. Congratulations to Actimedia on their new vertical," said Sridhar Rangayan, Festival Director, KASHISH 2020.



Actimedia Earth will offer a 360-degree communication support to the festival by organizing and coordinating digitally, all the content, movie schedule and reviews, panelists, media interactions and special interviews for the festival through its teams located in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata.



“The idea behind ActiMedia Earth is to promote those businesses that are working for the greater good – whether it is protection of human rights or promotion of organic products and services or locally sourced and curated small businesses. Our partnership with KASHISH embodies exactly what we envisioned when we launched our new vertical. We are passionate about going the extra mile to get these voices heard by a larger national and global audience and look forward to representing many such initiatives,” said Amitabh Saksena, Director, ActiMedia PR & Digital.