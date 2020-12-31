ABP News kicks in 2021 with diverse line-up of year-ender shows

The channel is reflecting on the best and the most memorable moments of 2020, while also giving the viewers a look into what 2021 is going to be like

As 2020 comes to an end, ABP News is all set to light up the annual celebrations with a special programming line-up on New Years’ Eve. After a year like no other, the channel is reflecting on the best and the most memorable moments of 2020, while also giving the viewers a look into what 2021 is going to be like.

ABP News has been a strong ally to the viewers worldwide, during the tumultuousness of this year. This special line-up is another effort of the news channel to keep the viewers engaged, as many of them stay in this New Year’s Eve.

To bring alive the excitement of 2021, ABP News’ special line-up will include an astrology-based show called 2021 का राशिफल, which will be hosted by renowned Astrologer, Shri Pawan Sinha Ji. This show will delve into how 2021 will be for different zodiac signs; another special show called बड़े लोगों के लिए कैसा रहेगा साल 2021 will have different astrologers & numerologists predicting how the year 2021 will turn out to be for 10 big personalities of the country.

Bringing cheer to the viewers whilst bidding adieu, the diverse line-up will include a Comedy Special show which will have the ‘Best of Comedy by Kapil Sharma’ and a discussion with other renowned guests; Kavi Sammelan - another unique show, will mark the presence of Kumar Vishwas & other renowned poets.

Other interesting shows like कोरोना की जुबानी 2020 की कहानी - will talk about the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on 2020; 100 Khabrein 100 Reporters will entail 100 reporters of ABP Network, narrating different stories of the year 2020; Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan will be a New Year Special Show on the soldiers and farmers of the country, highlighting their contribution & service to the nation; 2020 और मोदी will talk about the journey of Prime Minister Modi and how he navigated through 2020; 10 बड़ी तस्वीरें - a show which will talk about the different aspects of 2020 through 10 big stories; Top Viral – a Special Show featuring viral stories of 2020; and Vyakti Vishes – a show which will nominate the personality of the year through a 5-day Viewer Engagement Poll on social media.

Through a myriad of gripping shows, ABP News is all set to ring in 2021 with a bang – spreading cheer and positivity all around!