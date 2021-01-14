ABP Ananda curates exclusive line-up for West Bengal Assembly Elections

Under the umbrella branding of ‘Banglar Bidhan 2021’, the channel will be bringing the latest updates about the Bengal to its viewers

As political parties gear up for a high-octane assembly election in West Bengal this year, ABP Ananda has launched an extensive programming line-up for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections under the umbrella branding of ‘Banglar Bidhan 2021’.

With over 100 reporters, 12 anchors, and 2500 hours of programming, ABP Ananda will be providing the latest updates from every corner of Bengal to its viewers. The channel has 7 district studios based out of: Tamluk, Durgapur, Barrackpore, Siliguri, Midnapore City, Baharampur, and Cooch Behar, to ensure the viewers don’t miss out on anything.

ABP Ananda has taken a bevvy of sponsors on-board for Banglar Bidhan such as presenting sponsors Toptech TMT, Rashmi Cement, ABP Weddings, Dabur Red Paste, Ajanta Shoes & Glucon-D. The show is co-powered By Macho Hint & Ganesh Gold Dalia.

There will be a bouquet of 15 plus programming segments on the news channel. Banglar Bidhan 2021 will bring a wide variety of shows under its ambit such as Tarokar Chokhe Taroka Kendra - A highly-acclaimed show wherein Tollywood celebrities will visit key constituencies, acting as ABP Ananda reporters, bringing out two different POVs from each constituency/district. The show will have a travelogue format with a political overview; Chalti Hawa - A travelogue show with a meld of politics and culture, Chalti Hawa will delve into the local folk art, cuisine, and politics of rural Bengal, in one-single potboiler; Voter Baddi – ABP Ananda will also be running parody videos in its news wheels. The parody songs/music will be composed by top bands and singers of West Bengal, and their videos will be produced by the channel itself.

Other shows like Power Meal – a non-political capsule on the campaigners’ diet during the campaign spree, will provide relief to the viewers from the otherwise politically laden news wheel; and Mukho Mukhi - A show which will entail a series of exclusive interviews with political heavyweights.

Furthermore, ABP Ananda will be conducting Opinion Polls and Exit Poll to gauge the electoral pulse of the voters.

On this comprehensive line-up, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network said, “ABP Ananda has always pursued its vision towards responsible & impactful journalism, delivering top-notch content to Bengali viewers worldwide. We have always ensured unique, compelling, and comprehensive coverage when it comes to issues of both local and national importance. We are confident that Banglar Bidhan 2021 will bring all aspects of the election to its viewers, accurately and promptly.”

