157 films from 42 countries to screen at KASHISH 2020 Virtual

South Asia’s biggest LGBTQIA+ film festival, the 11th edition of KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, is going virtual this year due to the COVID19 lockdown. The festival is coming up with a full-slate of 157 films from 42 countries, making it the first Indian film festival to come up with a slate of new programmes for this year.

The registrations to attend the festival are open now and details can be viewed at the festival website http://mumbaiqueerfest.com/attend/ along with information about the film line-up. Those who wish to attend can buy earlybird full-festival passes at a modest price in India and outside India. The earlybird offer will be open for a week.

“We are extremely delighted to launch the registration for the KASHISH 2020 Virtual with a full slate of films as well as panel discussions, filmmaker Q&As, etc, almost replicating the ground event. Only this year not only Mumbaikars but people across India and the world can participate in the festival and enjoy amazing LGBTQIA+ films, discussions and performances! There will be around 55-60 programs over the 9 days that people can watch! ”, said Sridhar Rangayan, festival director.

“We are thrilled by almost 95% of the filmmakers whose films were selected to screen at the ground festival, agreeing to screen with us at our online festival. We are overwhelmed by the response from the filmmakers, and we are really glad to reach their films out to the world. This speaks a lot about their trust and support towards the festival”, said Saagar Gupta, director of programming.

The slate of films include 30 films from India, as well as films from countries like Belarus, Iran, Iceland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Malaysia, Puerto Rico, Tunisia, etc.

The organizers have mentioned that 60 % of the income from registrations, after deduction of platform expenses, will be donated to LGBTQ organizations in India working for relief of LGBTQ individuals in times of COVID19.

Crowdfunding for the festival is open on Wishberry at https://www.wishberry.in/campaign/kashish-2020-virtual, and everyone who contributes will be rewarded with online incentives.

More details about the list of films can be viewed at the festival website http://mumbaiqueerfest.com