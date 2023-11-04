This World Cup season, Rishabh Pant and HDFC Life score big on term insurance & savings
Pant shares shares insights from his cricket training days
Listen to This Article
HDFC Life has launched a campaign featuring cricketer Rishabh Pant to drive awareness on the need for regular savings and owning a Term insurance plan to accomplish one’s aspirations.
In the campaign, Rishabh shares insights from his younger days where his discipline and hard work helped him achieve his dream of becoming an accomplished cricketer. For instance, he would travel six hours every day from Roorkee to New Delhi to practice cricket – one of the many steps he took to reach his goals.
The campaign idea is based on the findings of a survey conducted by HDFC Life.
Speaking on the campaign, Vishal Subharwal – Chief Marketing Officer and Group Head Strategy – HDFC Life, commented “Savings & Term insurance are at the very core of financial well-being of every individual. We are pleased that Rishabh Pant, a talented cricketer and role model for many, has aptly highlighted the need to financially protect one’s future. We see so many people around us suffer in the event of loss of the breadwinner or sudden reversals in fortunes due to various reasons including lack of savings and inadequate life insurance. A family’s financial situation could also be adversely impacted due to events that alter one’s earning ability. Hence financial planning is critical.
The penetration of life insurance in India is still in low single digits which necessitates the need for greater awareness on life insurance. We sincerely hope that this campaign will enable us to reach out to a larger audience and encourage more individuals to keep their families’ dreams intact.”
India-Pak World Cup clash: Industry abuzz with ad inventory chatter
Some agencies say 10% ad inventory has been saved for last-minute deals. Others claim TV inventory is sold out but not digital
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 9:23 AM | 2 min read
The excitement around the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup has picked up further pace with the much-hyped and anticipated India vs Pakistan match scheduled for tomorrow (October 14).
This has also generated significant buzz and speculation around the ad inventory for the match, which is expected to garner record viewership across platforms.
Some agencies claimed that nearly 10% of ad inventory had been reserved for last-minute deals for both TV and digital, sources close to Disney Star said the inventory has been sold off for TV but they are still selling some on digital.
An industry insider, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The demand is super high for the India vs Pakistan match, and so are the expectations of all stakeholders. In such situations, broadcasters do keep around 10% of ad inventory free close to the match date and leverage from it by asking for a much higher price. Right now, the price is somewhere around Rs 50 lakh for a 10-second slot on TV.”
However, another source said that before being sold out, the broadcasters charged an extra premium of around Rs 10 lakh from advertisers for the 10% inventory, which was kept on hold for TV.
“The ad spot rates on mobile are around Rs 15-17 lakh and the CTV inventory has been sold out,” sources further said.
Initially, the ad rates for the India-only matches were set at around Rs 35 lakh per 10 seconds for TV, industry experts chimed in. For the India vs Pak game, the figure is higher as we are just one day away from the match.
Asked if brands were usually given the option to purchase ad slots on a single-match basis, an expert said that brands have to choose from several bundles on offer – India-only matches or a combination of India and non-India matches with a minimum number of games.
However, at this point, several brands are lining up to secure a 10-second ad slot as the match is expected to generate record eyeballs and media ROIs, the sources pointed out.
Mphasis named Digital Consulting Partner of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
ICC will be leveraging Mphasis’ global expertise to deliver enhanced and innovative digital experiences for cricket fans
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 3:24 PM | 2 min read
Mphasis an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, has today been named as the Digital Consulting Partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Through the collaboration, ICC will be leveraging Mphasis’ global expertise to deliver enhanced and innovative digital experiences for cricket fans around the world.
The ICC reaches hundreds of millions of cricket fans through its digital platforms and has a relentless focus on being a fan first. The Men’s Cricket World Cup will place those fans at the center of the action bringing them closer to the game than ever before through experiences on the ICC website and app, adopting technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR) and web3 to reach new audiences. At the heart of the ICC’s digital eco-system is the ICC Family which gives tens of millions of fans direct access to exclusive content and experiences.
Finn Bradshaw, ICC Head of Digital added, “We are delighted to welcome Mphasis to our portfolio of partners at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Together, we are focused on fans and their digital journey through this World Cup. It’s set to be one of the most followed sporting events with a truly global audience and we look forward to leveraging Mphasis’ experience as we strive to elevate the digital experience for cricket lovers all over.”
Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director of Mphasis said: ‘We are incredibly excited to become the Official Digital Consulting Partner of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This partnership underscores our commitment to the sport but it’s also a statement about our longer-term intent to drive the future of cricket technology. By working closely with the ICC, we will explore what’s possible in the world of sports and technology and look to shape lasting, valuable experiences for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.”
Dabur Red Paste cheers for Team India, brings back ChaubeJi to ‘chabao’ rivals
Ogilvy India has executed the World Cup campaign for Dabur
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 12:23 PM | 2 min read
Dabur Red Paste is all set to ignite the World Cup fervour with its electrifying #SabkoChabaaJaayenge campaign.
With this campaign, Dabur Red Paste brings back the iconic character Chaubeyji, who is overflowing with confidence that Team India will "chabao" (overpower) their rivals. This year, Chaubeyji takes centre stage, showcasing his unique talent of effortlessly devouring challenging food items from competing countries while playfully quipping about how Team India will "chabao" anyone who dares to obstruct their World Cup journey.
Chaubeyji's return is a symbol of unwavering support for the Indian cricket team and a testament to Dabur Red Paste's dedication to complete oral care. As a brand deeply rooted in Ayurveda, Dabur Red Paste aligns itself with the spirit of unity and determination that defines Indian cricket.
Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy India (North) said, "This World Cup season, we're bringing back ChaubeyJi. Geared up as a die-hard Indian cricket fan, he's back to his antics and ready to Chabao anything or anyone who comes in the way of our World Cup journey. We're sure the campaign will strike a chord with our audience as our team, chabaos, rival after rival this world cup season."
Abhishek Jugran, Vice President Marketing, Dabur India Limited expressed his enthusiasm for the #SabkoChabaaJaayenge campaign, saying, "Our mission at Dabur Red Paste is not just to provide exceptional oral care but also to celebrate the collective strength and spirit of India. The World Cup is the perfect stage for us to unite as a nation and cheer for Team India. With Chaubeyji leading the charge, we are confident that our Desh Ke Lal will 'chabao' their way to victory."
India vs Pak World Cup match: Will it break past digital viewership records?
With the opening match of India clocking 2.5 crore concurrent viewers on Disney+ Hotstar, fingers are crossed for October 14 as India faces off with arch-rival Pakistan
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 8:36 AM | 2 min read
India vs Pakistan matches are highly anticipated and always attract a lot of attention from cricket fans worldwide.
Whether it's a test match, ODI or T20, a face-off between these two arch-rivals in the world of men’s cricket is always fiercely contested and full of drama.
The intense rivalry between them dates back several decades. The matches are known for their high-pressure situations and exciting gameplay that keep viewers hooked to their television sets or mobile phones.
The opening match of India in the ICC Men’s World Cup clocked 2.5 crore concurrent viewers on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar. Now all eyes are on what the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match holds in terms of viewership.
The last highest viewership for the India vs Pakistan match was during the ICC World Cup 2019 when over 5 crore concurrent users tuned in to watch the match digitally.
During the same series, a high viewership of 2.5 crore was recorded during the semi-final game between India and New Zealand.
This year saw big cricketing events on digital platforms, like IPL and Asia Cup, which garnered huge viewership.
While India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023, which was played on September 11, clocked 2.8 crore concurrent users on Disney+ Hotstar, making it the highest for any India match in the history of digital viewership, IPL 2023 racked up 3.2 crore concurrent viewership during its finale match between CSK and Gujarat Titans.
It will be interesting to see if the upcoming match between the arch-rivals in the men’s cricket world cup, India and Pakistan, to be held on October 14, breaks all previous records.
Past digital viewership of Ind vs Pak matches
*Asia Cup 2023 - The match registered 2.8 crore concurrent users which is the highest for any India match in the history of digital.
*T20 World Cup 2022 – According to reports, over 1.8 crore viewers tuned in to watch the Ind vs Pak match on digital streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.
*Asia Cup 2022 - The match registered 1.3 crore concurrent users in the first Ind vs Pak match and 1.4 crore in the second match.
*ICC World Cup 2019 – The India-Pak match drew in over 5 crore digital-only users.
A look at the IPL viewership
IPL 2023 – Viacom18-owned OTT platform JioCinema pulled in 3.2 crore viewers for its digital broadcast of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final, claiming a global record for the most concurrent views of a live-streamed event.
IPL 2022 – According to reports, the highest concurrent viewership for the series on digital platforms was 1.3 crore in 2022.
ICC World Cup 2023: 2.5 crore viewers watched Ind-Aus match live on Disney+ Hotstar
When the Aussie innings started, there were approx 1.5 crore viewers online, it went up to 2 crore and then to 2.6 crore during the Indian team’s chase
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 8:27 AM | 1 min read
India opened its World Cup 2023 innings on Sunday with a thrilling clash with formidable Australia.
Australia went to bat first. When the Aussie innings started, there were approximately 1.5 crore viewers online. However, it picked up when the Indian batsmen arrived, taking the number of audiences on the digital platform to 2 crore and then to 2.6 crore.
This is the first time Disney Star - the official broadcaster for both TV and digital - has made the ICC Men’s World Cup free for mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar.
As earlier reported by e4m, Disney Star has roped in 26 sponsors for the ICC World Cup 2023, TV and digital put together. Advertisers include Booking.com, Surf Excel (HUL), Peter England (ABFRL), Thums Up, Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking, Diageo India, MRF Tyres, LendingKart, Haier Appliances, Herbalife and BPCL.
Now, the eyes set are on the next India match when the Men In Blue will be taking on against Afghanistan on October 11, and then with Pakistan on October 14.
The ICC World Cup 2023 is being played at 10 venues across India. The matches are being telecasted exclusively on the Star Sports network and are also being streamed free for mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar.
The tournament kicked off on October 5 with a match-up between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
500 influencers from across India roped in for ICC World Cup
The ‘Super 50’ creators will have access to the field pre- and post-match, to commentators, and ambassadors
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 8:48 AM | 4 min read
Giving a further push to the burgeoning creator economy, the International Cricket Council (ICC) in partnership with Meta has roped in 500 influencers from across India for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which starts Thursday afternoon in Ahmedabad.
Most of them are regional creators, known for their authentic content, and enjoy a huge dedicated fan following. This is believed to be the largest creators' squad in ICC history.
The list includes @manasarora15 of Himachal Pradesh, @Akshay_partha from Chennai and @dasoham_ from Kolkata and @Divyuh Fofani in Pune. Some content from this World Cup's creator squad is already live, a Meta India personnel told e4m.
The financial terms between these influencers, ICC and Meta, are not clear at the moment.
Industry experts say top influencers in India charge anywhere from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore to create and produce a promotional video.
“However, for a long-term deal like for the World Cup where influencers may be putting out dozens of videos for the next one-and-half month, the cost may not be that high. Yet, considering the size of the squad, the entire influencer marketing of the tourney could run into crores,” industry insiders said.
Super 50
Of the 500, creators further shortlisted under “Super 50” will get exclusive access to the field pre- and post-match, to commentators, to ambassadors, pre-match day ground access and more. They will deliver behind-the-scenes content to cricket fans, on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Threads during all 48 matches. Meta has exclusive digital content rights for ICC events in the Indian subcontinent till 2023.
“The remaining 450 creators will get varying degrees of access and opportunities. Some of them will be part of the 'creator squad', the kinds that we've had at other tournaments before, such as Danish Sait and RJ Karishma at the 2022 ICC Cricket T20 World Cup in Australia,” an official at Meta India said.
Creators have already swung into action:
Funcho -
View this post on Instagram
Princy
View this post on Instagram
RJ Praveen
View this post on Instagram
“The ICC is always looking for ways to reach new fans, and Meta’s platforms are a fantastic way to do that. We can’t wait to see the unique perspectives these creators will bring to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and help make it the greatest cricket event ever,” Finn Bradshaw, ICC Head of Digital, said in a statement.
Paras Sharma, Director and Head of Content and Community Partnerships, Meta, India, says, “To give fans unprecedented access to matches, and give creators a chance to be discovered nationally, we’ve kicked off one of our largest creator campaigns for any sporting event to date. We’re glad to work with ICC on this, and to have their support in unlocking the many social and fan experiences on our platforms. At the scale of this campaign, we’re hoping this revolutionizes the way cricket fans engage with the sport.”
Over the past few years, influencer marketing has emerged as a “middle of the funnel” activity, which not only drives branding but also sales for brands, industry experts say. Even for brand launches, more influencers than journalists are invited these days. On an average, brands are spending 7-10 per cent of their overall annual marketing budgets.
The influencer marketing business in the country touched Rs 1,275 crore in 2022, roughly 1.5 per cent of the estimated total ad spends of Rs 90,000 crore. It has been projected to grow by 25% CAGR for the next five years, according to the INCA-e4m Influencer Marketing Report.
More Platforms
ICC is all set with its new broadcast channels on WhatsApp and Instagram.
"This will be a great source of the latest news and videos, making it easier for people to be connected with the World Cup," ICC said.
The ICC Website and app will have individual highlights of the players and after each game fans will be able to catch up on their favourite player’s performances.
The fielding positions will be available real time along with a VR shot tracker.
