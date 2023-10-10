Dabur Red Paste cheers for Team India, brings back ChaubeJi to ‘chabao’ rivals
Ogilvy India has executed the World Cup campaign for Dabur
Dabur Red Paste is all set to ignite the World Cup fervour with its electrifying #SabkoChabaaJaayenge campaign.
With this campaign, Dabur Red Paste brings back the iconic character Chaubeyji, who is overflowing with confidence that Team India will "chabao" (overpower) their rivals. This year, Chaubeyji takes centre stage, showcasing his unique talent of effortlessly devouring challenging food items from competing countries while playfully quipping about how Team India will "chabao" anyone who dares to obstruct their World Cup journey.
Chaubeyji's return is a symbol of unwavering support for the Indian cricket team and a testament to Dabur Red Paste's dedication to complete oral care. As a brand deeply rooted in Ayurveda, Dabur Red Paste aligns itself with the spirit of unity and determination that defines Indian cricket.
Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy India (North) said, "This World Cup season, we're bringing back ChaubeyJi. Geared up as a die-hard Indian cricket fan, he's back to his antics and ready to Chabao anything or anyone who comes in the way of our World Cup journey. We're sure the campaign will strike a chord with our audience as our team, chabaos, rival after rival this world cup season."
Abhishek Jugran, Vice President Marketing, Dabur India Limited expressed his enthusiasm for the #SabkoChabaaJaayenge campaign, saying, "Our mission at Dabur Red Paste is not just to provide exceptional oral care but also to celebrate the collective strength and spirit of India. The World Cup is the perfect stage for us to unite as a nation and cheer for Team India. With Chaubeyji leading the charge, we are confident that our Desh Ke Lal will 'chabao' their way to victory."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Disney+ Hotstar bats for self-love ahead of World Cup
The campaign has been conceptualized by the internal Disney+ Hotstar team and directed by Nikhil Rao
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 1:07 PM | 2 min read
Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming partner for the tournament, has released a new ad film as a part of their #FreeLoThodaJeeLo campaign. Starring Abhishek Banerjee and Jameel Khan, the film captures the anticipation for the upcoming tournament and highlights its ‘free on mobile’ offering this year along with free first-class entertainment such as Freddy, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and many others.
View this post on Instagram
Conceptualized by the internal Disney+ Hotstar team and directed by Nikhil Rao, the latest ad film is a play on the importance of prioritizing one’s own needs alongside those of one’s family. In the video, a man is denied entry into heaven because, in an effort to ensure the comfort of his wife, son, and mother, he forgets to enjoy pleasures of life like cricket and entertainment, made even easier through Disney+ Hotstar’s free offerings.
Team India begins their Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign on October 8, 2023, with an epic showdown against Australia at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium. The hosts will then lock horns with Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The anticipation builds as India’s path leads them to a highly anticipated clash with arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14th, adding another thrilling chapter to the ‘Greatest Rivalry’."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Cadbury Dairy Milk cheers for joy and generosity in the cricket season
#SitTogether is a campaign conceptualised by Ogilvy India
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 12:47 PM | 3 min read
As the excitement surrounding the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 begins, Cadbury Dairy Milk has unveiled a campaign, #SitTogether. Bringing alive the brand’s purpose of generosity and rooted in the profound belief that the joy of cricket should be a shared experience, the campaign invites everyone to extend a hand of camaraderie and togetherness. In a world where power distance often separates individuals, #SitTogether encourages people to transcend these divides by embracing the simple act of sharing the love for cricket. It is a poignant reminder that a match day holds equal significance for everyone, regardless of their roles.
Nitin Saini, Vice President of Marketing at Mondelez India said, “We are excited to launch our campaign #SitTogether ahead of the World Cup, inspiring people to experience the joy of cricket together and foster a sense of togetherness and shared happiness. We truly believe that the excitement of big match days is universal, regardless of people's backgrounds or jobs. With this campaign, we urge consumers to join us and make this year's match viewing moments truly inclusive and meetha (sweet) for all.”
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India mentioned "The love for cricket unites us all, when we are down, we pray together, when we win, we celebrate together. So then, why not watch it together too? Building on our generosity platform, we are very excited to have created #SitTogether, a digital platform to enable people to watch the match from the stadium with a member of their staff. This is a human idea that will help foster a true sense of togetherness and happiness this Cricket World Cup.”
Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head: North, West and East, Wavemaker India further added, “With cricket world cup happening in India, we have been able to unlock an unprecedented opportunity that will help us melt the implicit power distance in India. In partnership with ICC and Star Sports, we have created a platform for audiences to #SitTogether and experience the game live. This platform is helping us create a symbolic gesture that can inspire the population to inculcate a sense of togetherness.”
Additionally, Anurag Dahiya, ICC Chief Commercial Officer said, “ICC is thrilled to collaborate with Cadbury Dairy Milk for the Cadbury #SitTogether campaign, which combines the unique India passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations to create an unrivalled global sporting occasion. This partnership celebrates the incredible power that the World Cup has in uniting nations and fans across different cultures.”
#SitTogether will also be amplified via multiple media touchpoints, including TV, OOH advertising, social media, and influencer partnerships. The brand will also leverage cricketing platforms and mobile publishers to engage the audience in unique and memorable ways. Additionally, Cadbury Dairy Milk will enable and facilitate #SitTogether experiences at stadiums, fan parks, live screenings in societies, et al.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Advertisers tap into new tech for World Cup & festive season
Industry watchers share that in this busy market, the increasing penetration of AI is helping brands stand out in the clutter and is pivotal in transforming the way ads are being bought
By Shantanu David | Oct 3, 2023 8:42 AM | 4 min read
The last quarter of 2023 is turning out to be a busy one, courtesy the coinciding of the much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup and the traditional festive season. It’s not a situation (this double event) that is new, or even rare, but this particular instance comes at a time when India is the one bright spot in an otherwise drab global economy. It comes at a time when sweeping technological innovations are providing brands and the agencies that serve them with a unique opportunity to try out these emerging tech solutions.
“2023 has been the biggest year for cricket online, where dual-screen activity is the new norm with 50% high interaction during game time. 60% of WC matches will be played on weekdays shifting viewership online for many,” remarks Mohammed Bangi, Associate Director - Media Planning, Dentsu Creative India, adding, that with the ICC World Cup being the tent pole event this festive season, many brands are looking at riding on it and incorporating new tech to capture consumer attention during this double event.
With the aid of new tech offerings and the increasing penetration of AI, brands can now stand out in the clutter, says Bangi, adding, “CTV advertising by brands too is growing, as bigger screens make a stronger impact. It is an ideal platform to reach the specific target audience to deliver the right message to captive premium audiences and cord-cutters.”
According to the Google Consumer Survey, 84% of Indians feel it is important to research all relevant information about products and services before making a purchase. This is where AI-based solutions will help deliver the right message to the right consumers at the right point in the purchase journey.
Tejinder Gill, General Manager, The Trade Desk, notes that the Third Festive Pulse survey by The Trade Desk reveals a striking 35 per cent year-on-year increase, with a substantial 70 per cent of Indians ready to boost their Diwali spending. “While the upcoming Cricket World Cup and Indian festive season presents immense opportunities for brands, marketers will have to ensure that their ads are reaching the right audience, at the right time.”
Gill says many marketers continue to use the traditional manual insertion order process for ad pricing negotiations with media owners, whether it's an OTT channel, music streaming platform, or news website. However, AI is now pivotal in transforming the way ads are bought, due to the proliferation of media channels and the complexity of data in today’s digital-centric landscape.
And speaking of complexity, many might wonder why we’re conflating the World Cup and Puja-Diwali celebrations, but their concurrent occurrence allows advertisers to test and tweak ideas and strategies and see what works best.
In a retail landscape that is going to be extremely loud, all-prevailing and incessant, this is the perfect time to throw things at the soft board and see what lands hard.
Mithun Mukherjee, ECD, FCB Kinnect, agrees that advertisers are warming up more and more towards newer ways to reach out to audiences. “From finding placements in properties that are created exclusively for the season, to investing in newer technologies that provide better connection with the audiences, there are enough ways that consumers are latching on to them. Rephrase.ai continues to be in vogue with advertisers, as newer campaigns continue to come to the forefront. Other AI based advertising solutions, like Bobble are also starting to attract a lot of attention. More and more players continue to offer custom targeting, ensuring that marketing spends are more streamlined,” he says.
“Our industry is brimming with innovation, as can be seen with brands heavily leveraging not only television commercials but also social commerce, e-commerce integrations, and games that make use of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, CGI and AI-driven content marketing, to name just a few innovations,” says Swati Nathani, Co-founder and CBO Team Pumpkin.
“At present, mixed reality advertisements have been taking the world by storm with sweepingly positive reactions among audiences, especially on platforms like Instagram. I expect to see advertising efforts that are a culmination of both offline and online tools in a way that works with one another and not against each other. A hybrid approach, integrating the best of both worlds, will captivate audiences in unique and unimaginable ways, leading to a marketing impact that reaches new pinnacles. The sky's the limit for brands that wish to push the creative envelope, especially during occasions where both festivals and cricket converge,” says Nathani.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp