Dabur Red Paste cheers for Team India, brings back ChaubeJi to ‘chabao’ rivals

The last quarter of 2023 is turning out to be a busy one, courtesy the coinciding of the much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup and the traditional festive season. It’s not a situation (this double event) that is new, or even rare, but this particular instance comes at a time when India is the one bright spot in an otherwise drab global economy. It comes at a time when sweeping technological innovations are providing brands and the agencies that serve them with a unique opportunity to try out these emerging tech solutions.

“2023 has been the biggest year for cricket online, where dual-screen activity is the new norm with 50% high interaction during game time. 60% of WC matches will be played on weekdays shifting viewership online for many,” remarks Mohammed Bangi, Associate Director - Media Planning, Dentsu Creative India, adding, that with the ICC World Cup being the tent pole event this festive season, many brands are looking at riding on it and incorporating new tech to capture consumer attention during this double event.

With the aid of new tech offerings and the increasing penetration of AI, brands can now stand out in the clutter, says Bangi, adding, “CTV advertising by brands too is growing, as bigger screens make a stronger impact. It is an ideal platform to reach the specific target audience to deliver the right message to captive premium audiences and cord-cutters.”

According to the Google Consumer Survey, 84% of Indians feel it is important to research all relevant information about products and services before making a purchase. This is where AI-based solutions will help deliver the right message to the right consumers at the right point in the purchase journey.

Tejinder Gill, General Manager, The Trade Desk, notes that the Third Festive Pulse survey by The Trade Desk reveals a striking 35 per cent year-on-year increase, with a substantial 70 per cent of Indians ready to boost their Diwali spending. “While the upcoming Cricket World Cup and Indian festive season presents immense opportunities for brands, marketers will have to ensure that their ads are reaching the right audience, at the right time.”

Gill says many marketers continue to use the traditional manual insertion order process for ad pricing negotiations with media owners, whether it's an OTT channel, music streaming platform, or news website. However, AI is now pivotal in transforming the way ads are bought, due to the proliferation of media channels and the complexity of data in today’s digital-centric landscape.

And speaking of complexity, many might wonder why we’re conflating the World Cup and Puja-Diwali celebrations, but their concurrent occurrence allows advertisers to test and tweak ideas and strategies and see what works best.

In a retail landscape that is going to be extremely loud, all-prevailing and incessant, this is the perfect time to throw things at the soft board and see what lands hard.

Mithun Mukherjee, ECD, FCB Kinnect, agrees that advertisers are warming up more and more towards newer ways to reach out to audiences. “From finding placements in properties that are created exclusively for the season, to investing in newer technologies that provide better connection with the audiences, there are enough ways that consumers are latching on to them. Rephrase.ai continues to be in vogue with advertisers, as newer campaigns continue to come to the forefront. Other AI based advertising solutions, like Bobble are also starting to attract a lot of attention. More and more players continue to offer custom targeting, ensuring that marketing spends are more streamlined,” he says.

“Our industry is brimming with innovation, as can be seen with brands heavily leveraging not only television commercials but also social commerce, e-commerce integrations, and games that make use of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, CGI and AI-driven content marketing, to name just a few innovations,” says Swati Nathani, Co-founder and CBO Team Pumpkin.

“At present, mixed reality advertisements have been taking the world by storm with sweepingly positive reactions among audiences, especially on platforms like Instagram. I expect to see advertising efforts that are a culmination of both offline and online tools in a way that works with one another and not against each other. A hybrid approach, integrating the best of both worlds, will captivate audiences in unique and unimaginable ways, leading to a marketing impact that reaches new pinnacles. The sky's the limit for brands that wish to push the creative envelope, especially during occasions where both festivals and cricket converge,” says Nathani.