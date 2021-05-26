ZEEL rejigs ad sales team to focus on top clients, widen advertiser pool

Media conglomerate ZEEL has restructured its ad sales team in order to extract more ad revenue from top clients and to widen the pool of advertiser base from regional clusters.

ZEEL's top clients include Hindustan Unilever, RB, P&G, ITC, Nestle, Dabur, Emami, Marico, and Godrej among others. The company has roped in former Star India SVP- Ad sales Omkar Kore as National Head - Key Accounts (TV + Digital). Kore has 21 years of experience across media, FMCG, and B2B sales and marketing. He has also worked in Hindustan Unilever, Marico, and Kone.

"We have Key Account Management teams who will manage top 40 clients. Then, we will have geographical heads in the North, East, West, and South. These branch heads will be spearheading the expansion of the business for the company. They are also handling the entire network in their geography," ZEEL chief growth officer - ad revenue Ashish Sehgal told exchange4media.

"KAM and Non-KAM teams are selling all the channels but KAM teams have selected clients because they are getting the volume business. There the idea is to offer customised solutions to big clients and increase our share of the revenue from them because these clients spend a lot of money on TV. The geographical heads are going to go deep into their geography and develop new clients and also handhold those smaller clients to make them big," he added.

As part of the strategic restructuring, ZEEL will have dedicated teams to service its top 40 clients. These are Key Account Management (KAM) teams. Then there are also the non-KAM teams that will also look at expanding the mid-level and long-tail business in their respective geographies.Sehgal said that the whole idea is to have a customer focus and also a complete organisational asset approach. "All these teams will not just concentrate on the TV business. There will also be digital teams aligned with them who otherwise sit under ZEE5. For large clients, these teams will come together so that we can offer a 360-degree approach for clients. We will offer integrated TV, digital, experiential, and social assets to clients," he added.In October 2020, ZEEL had announced a strategic restructuring of the organisation in line with its4.0 strategy. Subsequent to this restructuring, the company had realigned the leadership roles. Punit Misra took over as President - Content & International Markets. Amit Goenka became the President - Digital Businesses & Platforms. Shariq Patel was given the responsibility for the integrated Movies business while Anurag Bedi continues to drive the Music business.Former BCCI CEO and Discovery India head Rahul Johri was appointed as President – Business, South Asia and has been given responsibility for leading the integrated Revenue and Monetisation team.ZEEL has four lines of businesses including broadcast, digital, movies, and music. It also has a live events business underLive. The company is also monetising its social assets by offering branded content solutions to advertisers.Sehgal noted that ZEEL has created a separate division, which is internally known asInnovation Studio. Headed by ZEEL EVP - Business Head (New Initiatives) Ali Zaidi, this division will have 30-40 people. Apart from salespeople, it will also have ideation and creative talent."We have created a branded content and partnership division separately which will give bespoke advertising solutions to advertisers over and above the normal inventory sales. We want to give a separate identity to this division. This team will be led by Ali Zaidi. Currently, I am guiding this division. Informally, we call itInnovation Studio," Sehgal informed."ZEEL has brought its bespoke products under one umbrella. This division will take care of the selling of branded content across platforms - TV, social and digital. It will club the assets of, ZEE5,Live,Studios, andMusic together. It will also have content partnerships and alliances. This is more about co-curation of content as per platforms and doing revenue share deals. That is also a substantial revenue generator," he stated.The branded content and partnership division will help ZEEL to engage with the customers at a deep level. "We will go deep into understanding the clients' needs and then create a bespoke solution for them taking all the assets of ZEEL together," he said.Influencer Marketing will also be a key focus area for this division since it has a lot of artists at its disposal. "We can do Influencer Marketing across platforms using our own influencers,artists, and also those from the outside who are working with us," Sehgal noted.According to an industry source, ZEEL had recruited BCG to give recommendations on the company structure going forward especially on the sales front. "BCG did an audit and came up with a recommendation that there has to be synergy between mediums of monetisation across linear, digital, distribution, and other revenue verticals. They felt that there should be one head for monetisation and that's how they got Rahul Johri on board."BCG had also given a recommendation on the quality of talent, which is the ROI delivered by employees based on the salary that they are paid."They conducted a test for the sales team in January. There were lots of parameters based on which salespeople were judged. They came up with recommendations on the structure going forward. Based on the test, it was also recommended that people whose performance is not up to the mark should be eased out. Following that, close to 120 people were asked to go. Secondly, they de-linked strategy, planning, and execution from ad sales. They got Rajiv Bakshi as Chief Operations Officer, Revenue. They have created a separate head for Top Clients. That head is reporting to Rahul Johri."