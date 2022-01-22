YouTube launches annual subscription plan in India

As part of its introductory offer, the annual subscription plan is priced at Rs 1159 while quarterly and monthly plans are available at Rs 399 and Rs 139 respectively

Video streaming giant YouTube has launched a non-recurring annual subscription plan for its ad-free service YouTube Premium which includes YouTube, YouTube Music and YouTube Kids. Till now, the YouTube Premium service had only monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

As part of its introductory offer, the annual subscription plan is priced at Rs 1159 while the quarterly and monthly plans are available at Rs 399 and Rs 139 respectively. The family plan, which allows subscribers to add up to 5 members above 13+ years, is available at Rs 189 per month. For students, the subscription service is available at Rs 79 per month.

With YouTube Premium, subscribers can watch videos across mobile devices, desktop, or enabled TV uninterrupted by ads, while using other apps, or when the screen is locked. Subscribers can also download their favourite videos and music on mobile devices to watch and listen offline for up to 30 days without being connected to the internet.

