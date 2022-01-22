YouTube launches annual subscription plan in India
As part of its introductory offer, the annual subscription plan is priced at Rs 1159 while quarterly and monthly plans are available at Rs 399 and Rs 139 respectively
Video streaming giant YouTube has launched a non-recurring annual subscription plan for its ad-free service YouTube Premium which includes YouTube, YouTube Music and YouTube Kids. Till now, the YouTube Premium service had only monthly and quarterly subscription plans.
As part of its introductory offer, the annual subscription plan is priced at Rs 1159 while the quarterly and monthly plans are available at Rs 399 and Rs 139 respectively. The family plan, which allows subscribers to add up to 5 members above 13+ years, is available at Rs 189 per month. For students, the subscription service is available at Rs 79 per month.
