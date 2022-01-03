Yellophant Digital bags digital mandate for Beleaf Organics

Yellophant Digital, an alliance of Merge Infinity Global, acquired the 360-degree digital mandate for Beleaf Organics, an online supermarket for organic food. The Mumbai-based agency will manage the brand's overall digital marketing strategy, ranging from executing social media campaigns as well as media spends, SEO, ORM to website hygiene.

Beleaf Organics is an online marketplace that delivers organic edibles to one's doorstep. They offer a wide range of organic food products from renowned Indian brands that are exclusively curated and have the best quality of produce.

Yash Lalwani, Founder, Beleaf Organics, said, “Seth Godin once said, ‘Marketing is no longer about the stuff you make, but about a story, you tell.’ To be working with Yellophant Digital has been an absolute pleasure. They add so much value with their expertise in directing a start-up in the right direction and also by creatively helping your business grow. I am looking forward to touching new heights with this group of storytellers for sure.”

Preksha Seth, Co-Founder of Yellophant Digital said: “As more and, more Indians are making a conscious shift towards a healthy lifestyle and putting the onus on their diet, it is brands like Beleaf Organics that are meeting the demands of the customer. That’s why I am super excited to have Beleaf Organics on board. Being an online marketplace for organic edibles, I’m impressed with their inventory and the kind of brands they have on offer. At Yellophant Digital, we look forward to increasing their social media presence by creating robust campaigns and elevating their business to the next level. Our team is eager to get the work started with Beleaf Organics.”



About Belief Organics: With more than 10 amazing organic brands that serve a range of products such as cereals, oils & ghee, pulses, snacks, etc. Beleaf Organics is a go-to superstore for all the organic needs. The brand was created for making people’s lives healthier and it is clearly reflected in the core values. Bringing chemical-free ingredients in today’s world is something Beleaf Organics takes immense pride in and wishes to continue making strides towards the same mission.



Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)