Yellophant Digital bags digital marketing mandate for mySmilist

Yellophant Digital, an alliance of Merge Infinity Global, bagged the digital marketing mandate for a team of 'Dental Experts,' mySmilist, following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will manage the brand's digital marketing duties, consisting of creative and content solutions, social media management, digital campaign strategy, media planning & buying, ORM, SEO, and SEM.

mySmilist is a team of dental experts who specifically hold expertise in smile enhancement treatments. From repairing contours to filling gaps, they curate treatments and offer hassle-free experiences at home with the help of the progressive technique of invisible aligners. mySmilist knows the importance of a smile and hence is here to provide the solution through their invisible aligners treatment and spread the word about the same through digital.

Commenting on this collaboration, Akshat Dwivedi, Co-founder of mySmilist said, “We, at mySmilist, believe that a smile is the most beautiful asset that you own. It is your most prominent and best feature. Because YOUR SMILE…. IS YOU! ‘mySmilist’ brings to you personalist care by experts to Enhance YOUR SMILE! As we embark on this journey, we are proud to collaborate with the Yellophant Digital Team for realizing this dream through digital routes. We are confident that with their wide experience of supporting multiple start-ups to successfully scale-up, Yellophant Digital will add immense value in our journey of gaining consumers’ love, trust, and appreciation.”

Preksha Seth, Co-founder, Yellophant Digital, said, "The team of Yellophant Digital looks forward to taking up new challenges with every new partner brand. We are thrilled to collaborate with mySmilist, a brand that aims at enhancing the smiles of people through their technologically superior and progressive invisible aligners. This is a unique concept that most of the audience may not be aware of. We are fortunate and grateful that we have taken this responsibility to look after the brand’s complete digital mandate. We are super excited to come up with insightful first thoughts for the brand and aptly use social media to amplify awareness among the audience.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)