Women, small towns, & senior citizens as influenced by digital as men: BCG & Meta report
The report unravels key consumer trends around how India is consuming content while busting myths and highlighting the growing digital influence driving people’s viewing preferences
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Meta today announced the launch of a new report around the increasing influence of digital in driving media and entertainment consumption in India across over-the-top (OTT), linear TV (LTV), and Movie Studios.
With the meteoric growth in online content and on-demand streaming platforms in India, the media and entertainment landscape in the country has transformed dramatically over the last few years. The report unravels key consumer trends around how India is consuming content while busting prevailing myths and highlighting the growing digital influence that is increasingly driving people’s viewing preferences. Digital influence implies the role of digital in content discovery, sharing, and engagement both before and after viewing content.
‘Seeing the BIG Picture - Harnessing digital to drive M&E growth’ a Meta-commissioned report by BCG was done with over 2600 consumers across 15 towns and cities. The study also includes in-depth interviews with consumers and industry leaders from Linear TV (LTV), OTT platforms, and Movie Studios.
Said Shaveen Garg, Managing Director and Partner BCG, “Consumers increasing time spent on digital video is well-known. But what was counter intuitive is how much digital is influencing their discovery of content, decision to watch and the engagement post watching. It is not limited to digital native mediums but across all content as category. It is clearer than before that many media companies haven’t embraced this power to unlock potential.
Content is king, no doubt, but kings also need an army of soldiers to become and reign. This digital interventions by companies is the army behind the great content”
The report aims to bust some myths and mindsets in the market around digital influence being limited to metros, men and English content viewers.
Among the most significant findings of the report is that contrary to industry perception women, small-town residents, and people over 35 years of age have significant digital influence driving their content discovery and consumption choices. For instance, among OTT watchers, after consuming the content, 78% of the surveyed men said that they use digital to engage with the content. This number was equally high at 77% for women.
Similarly, before watching something on OTT, more people from smaller towns (81%) use digital for content discovery than people from large towns (74%). Moreover, contrary to popular belief, digital discovery is on the upswing, even for linear TV, with linear TV viewers increasingly seeking information and engagement online for the content they watch.
Said Shweta Bajpai, Director and Vertical Head - Media, Finserv, Travel, Real Estate and Services for Meta in India, “The prevalent view presumes that consumer behaviour across small and large towns, across gender and age-groups is vastly distinct. While this may be true for some industries, when it comes to content consumption in India, there are more similarities than distinctions. The biggest similarity is that irrespective of where people consume content - OTT, TV or in movie theatres - they rely on digital to share, engage, and express themselves. 40%+ respondents discover content on digital via Word of mouth. This is a game changing insight for media companies and marketers in how they want to reach their customers.”
The study also showed that 60% consumers seek information about the content before deciding to watch. Up to 80% of this research occurs online across OTT, LTV, and Movies. The findings further revealed that higher digital engagement is correlated with higher watch time on both LTV and OTT.
Based on the insights, the study recommends that media and entertainment companies need to evolve.
- With boundaries blurring between different formats in the consumers’ minds, M&E companies should refrain from defining themselves as LTV/OTT/Movie Studios and reimagine themselves as content creators not chained to a delivery medium.
- Given the high digital influence, digital marketing could be effective across demographics, genres, and languages, and could be a crucial addition to the existing marketing efforts at every step of the consumption journey.
- The report also calls for diversifying digital activations including communities, influencers, personalized reach-outs and short videos to reach all kinds of consumers.
- Lastly, the report advises brands to develop in-house muscle, build a content factory, leverage the user engagement flywheel, develop a robust measurement strategy and impact attribution.
Key Highlights
- 50%+ consumers are digitally influenced in consumption of any content - digital or offline
- Up to 50% of the discovery of content happens off platform/ network – both for TV and OTT
- Between content discovery and consumption, an average viewer experiences 3 digital touchpoints
- For LTV viewers, more women (34%) are digitally influenced than men (26%) in the pre-viewing stage
- 80% consumers stated that they not having good digital content for Linear TV content is a pain-point
- Digital engagement increases watch times for viewers by up to 40%
- For TV viewers, 22% more appointment viewing and for OTT, 20%+ reduced churn with higher off-platform digital engagement
- Best in class companies are nudging the Word of Mouth for content with structured interventions
- Media companies across TV, OTT and Movies must think of building this muscle with right talent, tech and data capabilities
Bobble AI launches new platform - Bobble Super
The application allows users to purchase directly from an AI-based keyboard
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 11:53 AM | 1 min read
Bobble AI has launched a new platform - Bobble Super that allows users to purchase directly from AI-based keyboard, media networks have reported.
The platform allows access to a gamut of services like food ordering, ticket booking and gifting.
The application employs intent detection technology that maps user intents across their smartphone usage. This allows personalisation of product offerings and service recommendations.
As per Ankit Prasad, Co-founder & CEO of Bobble AI, the platform allows swift transactions for brands and business partners through non-intrusive prompts on the keyboard, similar to word suggestions.
CTV is future-ready for a cookieless future: Prabhvir Sahmey, Samsung Ads
Sahmey, Senior Director, Samsung Ads India lead, shares with e4m insights into Samsung’s content recognition tool, the advent of CTV and its potential for advertisers
By Shantanu David | Mar 29, 2023 9:19 AM | 3 min read
Prabhvir Sahmey, Senior Director, Samsung Ads and India lead for the company, is confident that the company is future-ready for the cookie-less future.
When the first cookies were developed for browsers, users still had to prove their credentials through passwords and had to keep doing so even as ‘sessions’ saved the user’s information on the internet server. Cookies essentially allowed you to save that information.
“Service providers realized they were sitting on this goldmine of information, which would be very valuable to advertisers and consumer goods companies and that’s when the whole business started. So, you no longer have to log into your devices every time, but they also correspondingly have your information which can be sold to third parties and vendors,” he explained.
However, this is a phenomenon that is restricted to browsers, whether on PCs, phones or tablets. “TVs, even CTVs can’t store cookies and will therefore seamlessly transition into anonymization, a data processing technique that removes or modifies personally identifiable information, as the CTV is an individual device, meaning we are prepared for when cookies are off the table,” said Sahmey.
Besides, he noted, Samsung has ACR (Automatic Content Recognition) - a tool that can take images of what a consumer is watching at any given time and these content preferences can give insights into various metrics.
“Earlier, media plans had to be made a month in advance, but today, with addressable CTV, these can happen within 24-72 hour cycles. And we can provide data and media insights to our clients almost in real time, with data on reactions and to measure how well a piece of content or campaign is performing,” he says.
“The future of marketing is automated and our Samsung DSP will allow our clients to seamlessly manage reach and frequency of their video campaigns across linear TV, CTV, and other devices,” says Sahmey, adding, “We are helping platforms and vendors to automatize their data processes, even as we’re laying a foundational layer and selling the technology to digital buyers and marketers.”
And while Sahmey is more than enthusiastic about the future of Connected Television in India, he notes there’s still time before it becomes mainstream.
“Today we are at an inflection point in the adoption of Connected TV as consumers look to upgrade or switch their home TV devices to ones that can be connected to the internet. There used to be a time when people would buy a new phone every year, but now that has dropped to two-three years. Inversely, TVs used to be a long-time purchase, but now with cheaper screens, devices and data, consumers are looking to upgrade and will upgrade,” he pointed out.
“I look at this as Year Zero for CTV, as more and more consumers and advertisers get access to, explore, and settle on CTVs, with things beginning to massively scale up in 2024. Back in 2005, there were only 20 million people online, and that number rose to 100 million people only by 2015,” he says, continuing, “Today, the internet is ubiquitous with almost everyone at least having access to it. It’s the same with CTV except, because of the ubiquity of the internet, it’s going to take place at an accelerated rate.”
TRAI tells telecom service providers to inform it about any major network outage
Major network outages in the country for prolonged duration, especially in border and hilly areas, adversely affect the availability or quality of service in affected areas, said TRAI
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 6:19 PM | 1 min read
Releasing a statement, the authority said, “It has been observed that incidences of major network outage of telecom networks occurring due to technical reasons or due to natural calamities are not reported by the Telecom Service Providers (TSP) to TRAI. These major network outages in the country for prolonged duration, especially in border and hilly areas, adversely affect the availability or quality of service in affected areas.
To understand the root cause of major network outages and get relevant support from local authorities extended to the service providers, if needed, the Authority has decided to collect the information about any such outage at the district level.”
TRAI further added, “In view of the above, the Access Service Providers have been directed to report the following:
- all incidences of major network outages affecting the telecom services to the entire consumers of a district (revenue district as defined by the Union/State Government) continuously for a period of more than four hours, within twenty-four hours of their occurrence, in the format specified in the Direction.
- the root cause of such major network outage and corrective actions taken thereof, within seventy-two hours of restoration of services, in the format specified in the Direction.
The direction shall come into force with immediate effect, stated TRAI.
PubMatic announces strategic partnership with Silverpush
The alliance will enhance digital advertising in Indonesia, enabling brands and advertisers to better connect with their target audiences through data-driven advertising.
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 4:49 PM | 2 min read
PubMatic,(Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, and Silverpush, a leading AI-powered advertising solutions provider, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership that will enable brands and advertisers across APAC to better connect with their target audiences through data-driven advertising.
The partnership will allow advertisers to leverage Silverpush’s AI-powered contextual data programmatically through Connect, PubMatic's audience solution. Connect allows advertisers to engage audiences through privacy-compliant solutions that perform — without relying on third-party cookies or outdated strategies. Advertisers will now have access to valuable audience data, that can be applied on the sell side to bring greater efficiency to their campaigns.
Silverpush is an advanced advertising technology solution provider powered by artificial intelligence, offering its flagship products Mirrors and Parallels. Its contextual video ad placement targeting ensures the most relevant audience is reached in a brand-safe environment. With a mission to solve complex client problems using data-driven solutions and cutting-edge technology, Silverpush continues to drive innovation in the digital advertising industry.
Through Connect, advertisers will be able to access PubMatic's premium inventory and use Silverpush's hyper-contextual targeting capabilities to reach their targeted audience in the right context at the right moment which drives engagement and conversions.
"We're thrilled to be partnering with Silverpush - together, PubMatic and Silverpush will provide advertisers with a powerful suite of data-driven tools to help them optimize their campaigns and achieve their marketing objectives," said Brandon Lee, Director Audience Solutions, APAC at PubMatic. "Bringing targeting to the sell-side, via Connect, means buyers can gain greater control over how inventory and data are packaged and transacted to drive the best performance for their campaigns."
"We are excited to partner with PubMatic to provide our AI-powered contextual advertising solutions for a wider reach of audience. This partnership will enable advertisers to create highly targeted campaigns that are based on real-time consumer contexts, delivering better campaign results and ROAS." said Raushida Vasaiwala, VP-APAC at Silverpush.
The partnership is set to take effect immediately, with both companies working closely together to deliver their shared vision.
e4m & Lodestar UM podcast: GenZs want to start businesses that make a difference
Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik from Lodestar UM’s strategy team discuss how GenZs strive for balance even as they push for sustainable choices
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 7:59 AM | 1 min read
exchange4media has collaborated with Lodestar UM, one of India’s leading media agencies and a part of the Mediabrands India network, to create “Generational Zeitgeist” – a six-part Podcast Series that peaks into Indian Gen Zers’ mindset.
Based on multiple sources of learning including a three-part pan-India study with 1100+ GenZ respondents, Generational Zeitgeist covers a wide range of topics.
Each episode is a conversation between Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik, one of the contributors to the study from Lodestar UM’s strategy team.
About the fifth episode
Mishra and Kaushik did some crystal gazing into how GenZs are shaping the future. They discuss that GenZ is a generation of critical thinkers who prioritize self-development and rational decision-making, which will continue to shape their choices in the future.
While they hold strong ideals, they strive for balance and consider practicality, as seen in their adoption of EVs, where they support sustainability but also weigh infrastructural support. This generation is characterized by their action-oriented mindset, big ambitions, and entrepreneurial spirit, always looking to experiment and try new things, including their career.
Many GenZ participants express a desire to start a purposeful business that makes a difference.
EORTV partners with ITC Engage for campaign
The campaign played out digitally on EORTV the streaming platform and its social media properties for a little more than two weeks
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 3:30 PM | 2 min read
LGBTQ-focussed OTT platform EORTV has tied up with ‘Engage’, a body fragrance brand from ITC, for a promotional campaign. The campaign played out digitally on EORTV the streaming platform and its social media properties for a little more than two weeks.
As a part of the campaign, the brand’s banner advertisements were put on EORTV’s website and streaming app for 15 days. A substantial brand exposure was given on the platform’s YouTube channel and other social media handles. A 15-second pre-roll of Engage perfume’s audio-visual creative was attached to EORTV’s driver property, I Love Us 3. On screen-logo pop up in each episode of the show, I love Us 3 was also integrated into the campaign.
A subsequent contest was also run where gift hampers of Engage were shared with early bird subscribers and winners to encourage them to subscribe and view the platform.
Speaking about the collaboration, Falguni Shah, COO, EORTV, said, “We are really thrilled to have Engage- ITC on board. When a mainstream brand associates with EORTV it is very reassuring. Right from the outset our mission has been to integrate the LGBTQ community into mainstream society. Any effort or association in that direction is always very heartening. A widely used brand like Engage associating with us is a proof of inclusion. It sets a precedent and helps in paving the way for a much-needed change”.
Speaking about the campaign Deepak Pandey, CEO, EORTV said, “Engage is a very powerful brand and this association shows that the brand is connecting with the audiences in a meaningful way. EORTV has a very strong niche and we feel this collaboration is a step in the right direction towards inclusivity ''.
EORTV is a video streaming app that offers thousands of hours of premium, exclusive and original content. The main mission of EORTV is to create a number of diverse and inclusive stories of the LGBTQ + community, thereby eliminating any kinds of biases based on gender stereotypes and sexual orientation(s).
PubMatic joins hands with Comscore's Proximic for offering ID-less targeting solutions
Data from Proximic by Comscore is now available to media buyers via PubMatic’s Connect platform
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 12:25 PM | 2 min read
PubMatic, an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, and Proximic by Comscore, a division of Comscore, has announced the integration of Proximic by Comscore’s Predictive Audiences and Content Targeting solutions into the PubMatic platform.
Proximic by Comscore’s solutions are contextually driven alternatives to ID-based targeting. They are powered by Proximic’s industry-leading contextual natural language processing engine and intelligent categorization technology, allowing marketers and media companies to drive incremental reach and performance at scale without IDs.
Data from Proximic by Comscore is now available to media buyers via PubMatic’s Connect platform which provides privacy-first access to market-leading data and insights to enhance how inventory and data are packaged and transacted. The integration enables PubMatic’s clients to leverage new targeting options to reach key audiences in premium, brand safe environments across desktop, mobile, and connected TV (CTV).
“We are excited to partner with PubMatic to make our Predictive Audiences easily accessible for targeting on the sell-side,” said Jessica Trainor, Head of Partnerships, Proximic by Comscore. “This partnership offers buyers access to ID-less audiences that can be applied to private marketplaces to help close the addressability gap left by the many compounding factors driving signal loss in our industry.”
“PubMatic is committed to providing advertising solutions that deliver results. This partnership with Proximic by Comscore enables us to offer addressable audiences, incremental reach and performance to our clients,” said Brandon Lee, Director, Addressability, APAC at PubMatic. “Digital advertising industry is shifting from buy-side to sell-side targeting, a strategy that delivers superior addressability and performance for both publishers and advertisers in a privacy-centric matter.”
