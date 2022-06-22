Wipro retains Experience Commerce as its digital agency

Experience Commerce; a Cheil Group Company, today announced that it has consolidated the ongoing partnership with Wipro Consumer Lighting by retaining another year's contract for their digital mandate.

Over these six years, Experience Commerce (EC) has been in-charge of Wipro’s content development, creative designing, conceptualization, design, and development of branded content, including videos, and website & mobile application development, associated application solutions, technology infrastructure, and support, and maintenance services of application platforms and destination sites. EC has successfully delivered performance and quality that has propelled Wipro towards the top of its leadership game in the industry.

Jayaganesan Kandan, Marketing Head at Wipro Consumer Lighting, said that “it is extremely important for us to continuously be in touch with our consumers. Be it our new product launches, festive campaigns, or any other promotional drives, it becomes crucial for us to communicate in a crisp and clear manner that is creative too. Experience Commerce is highly focused and acts based on a sharp customer data-driven approach that helps the visibility of our products to the right audience and helps us increase our sales and revenue. Experience Commerce has provided us support irrespective of the day of the week or the hour of the day. We see a perfect partner in them for our digital requirements.”

Commenting on the mandate, Meera Ghare, Vice President, Account Management at Experience Commerce, says “Wipro is not our client but more like a family now. Since the early days of the digital journey, we have grown together from strength to strength. The partnership is very strategic, and we are extremely focused on delivering the best of ours to WIPRO. EC’s combination of content, technology, and strategy will continue to help Wipro increase its consumer base and business. While working together we have learnt so much from them and look forward to multiplying the value in their business”























Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)