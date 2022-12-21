WION & Vikram Chandra team up for 2 weekly news shows
The founder of Editorji Technologies, Chandra will be headlining 'The India Story' and 'This World'
WION and Vikram Chandra, founder of Editorji Technologies, are coming together to present two weekly news shows - 'The India Story' and 'This World' in the new year.
The marquee shows are scheduled for an early January 2023 launch on both WION linear and digital, fulfilling Zee Media's commitment to take India's voice to the wider world.
Explaining the partnership, Zee Media publisher Dr. Subhash Chandra said, "Vikram is arguably the only broadcast journalist who's managed to remain neutral, non-controversial and rise above the 'noise at nine.' That's a rare attribute in these polarised times. He is seen as fair and balanced across the opinion spectrum, which lends a high degree of credibility. People trust his views on a subject, a factor we will build on with these two shows."
The prime objective of the two high-voltage shows on WION presented by Vikram Chandra is to help the world understand major global events from a uniquely Indian perspective. That will be the theme of 'This World' that Vikram Chandra will host on WION, World Is One. To top it, WION's global footprint will provide enhanced reach to 'The India Story,' which has already been running on Editorji, as it seeks to be the definitive programme explaining India to a global audience.
Vikram Chandra said, "I have been away from TV news for several years now, building within Editorji the technologies that I feel can transform video news and information. I had no intention of returning to the noise and din of news programmes dominated by domestic politics. But WION is different. It is the only true international channel out of India – and it has tremendous reach across the world. I look forward to placing 'The India Story' on WION and working with their talented team to make 'This World' a "must-watch" weekly show on global events."
Announcing the partnership, Madhu Soman, Chief Business Officer, WION, who joined the channel in August after a seven-year stint with Bloomberg in Hong Kong, said, "Believe it or not, we connected via LinkedIn a couple of months ago. Vikram didn't know me from Adam. Today, he's a friend and an ally in WION's journey, and I'm sure our partnership will make 'This World' sit up and take note of 'The India Story' as we seek solutions."
Two pedigreed professionals with no prior connection coming together organically is a testament to WION's commitment to the cause of neutral and non-controversial journalism. In addition, Vikram Chandra coming on board further strengthens WION's efforts to position India at the high table of global diplomacy.
"My conversations with Madhu were a breeze, and we are both clear that India, with its billion-plus population, needs its own voice in the world. That's where I felt WION offered a wonderful opportunity to bring the brightest minds together on our shows," added Vikram Chandra.
In addition to these two shows, the Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) and Editorji Technologies will collaborate on programmes for social transformation, combining Vikram's experience in programmes like 'The Greenathon,' 'Save Our Tigers' and 'Banega Swacch India' together with the massive reach of Zee Media including WION, Zee News and India.com.
Apart from presenting shows like 'The Big Fight,' '9 o'clock News' and 'Gadget Guru,' he has also been successful in introducing pioneering innovations such as news on mobile phones, live streaming of videos, etc.
Vikram won the title of 'Global Leader for Tomorrow' by the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Indian Television Academy Award for 'Best Anchor for a Talk Show,' the Hero Honda Award for 'Best Anchor-person' and the Teacher's Achievement Award for Communication, along with featuring in the top 20 on the Impact list of the Digital Power 100.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m-DNPA Annual Summit & Digital Impact Awards: Jury to reward excellence in digital media
The jury for the awards will be helmed by Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India & Former Secretary, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 4:13 PM | 2 min read
DNPA’s first annual conclave, organised in association with exchange4media Group, will be held on January 20, 2023, in New Delhi. The conclave is a platform for the exchange of ideas & thoughts, sharing of the latest technological developments in the field of digital media, and regulatory or policy challenges besides other issues that the media faces from time to time in its quest for growth and excellence in journalism. This time, the focus area of the conclave is expected to be unfolding new contours of the relationship between Big Tech and News Media publishers. Experts from across the globe are expected to participate in the day-long conclave along with top Indian leadership and other stakeholders.
The Summit will be attended by senior government leaders, foreign policymakers, senior journalists, publishers, technology leaders and other stakeholders to exchange experiences, ideas, challenges, and opportunities in making the world of digital media more vibrant and empowered.
DNPA would also take this opportunity to honour and celebrate achievers and innovators who made a difference across different categories. The e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023 will recognise and honour India's cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields. For this, the jury comprising great minds from the industry is set to meet for nominations on December 28, 2022.
The nominations in the first year have been selected by a research team of the e4m Group. The jury for the awards will be helmed by Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India & Former Secretary, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.
DNPA proposes to give awards in the following eight categories for the best use of digital media:
1. Human Resource Development & Education
2. Health
3. Financial Reforms
4. Sustainability and Environment Protection
5. Promote Ease of Business
6. Governance & Administrative Reforms
7. Women & Child Welfare Reforms
8. Ease of Living
The Jury members are as follows:
1. S Ravi, Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Company, Chairman- TFCI & Former Chairman, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)
2. Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, Ministry of IT & Electronics, Government of India
3. Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW & exchange4media
4. Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC)
5. Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder & Chairman, RD & X Network
6. Dr Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy officer & Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Commerce media gives us a perspective on how we shape our business'
At the e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit 2023, a panel of experts discussed the many possibilities of commerce media
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 2:55 PM | 3 min read
At the e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit, a panel of experts came together to discuss 'Commerce media: past, present and future of a fast-growing media opportunity.' Suyash Dongre, Head of Digital Marketing, VIP Industries; Sonali Malaviya, Managing Director, Essence India; Varadharanjan Ragunathan, Head- Monetization & customer engagement, Big Basket; Avinash Janjire VP & Head - Marketing, Thomas Cook; and Ankur Rathi, Head- DSP GTM Amazon were part of the esteemed panel.
Dippak Khurana co-founder & CEO, Vserv & Vmax moderated the session. He started by broaching the topic of commerce media. He told the audience that as consumers are ahead and they are spending more and more time on buying, commerce platforms are becoming media platforms. "Selling to brand is becoming an interesting area for commerce platforms. Brands, on other hand, are interested in using commerce platforms as media platforms", Khurana added.
"After the pandemic, e-commerce is now becoming mainstream. It is the part of the most discussed plans, from a brand's perspective," said Ragunathan. He thinks that the future is going to be a mixture of psychology and technology. Using human psychology and technology together will help e-commerce platforms to differentiate from others.
Rathi said, "Any commerce platform, including Amazon, has established a very clear matrix on enabling discovery. The demand is already getting catered to, and we are also catering for discovery. For any marketer or any buyer, the way they look at Amazon or any e-commerce platform is very important."
Talking about how brands try to leverage the increased demands on e-commerce platforms, Dongre noted, "Commerce media gives us a perspective of how we shape our business. It gives us a perspective on what we should produce next. We get various answers from the commerce media and that's how we hold relevance from e-commerce platforms."
Janjire spoke about lessons from Amazon while setting up Thomas Cook's ecomm presence: "Because of the advent of the digital and e-commerce platforms, we started building our e-commerce about 5-6 years ago. That is when we looked at the concept of Amazon. It is the fastest way to get to a relevant and aligned purchase audience. Because of various data cards and segmentations, there is a huge overlap between my audience and we were able to give the cohorts of frequent travellers per e- purchase, and mode of the purchases. Our intent was not to sell but to acquire a new set of customers which are primarily online buyers."
Malaviya shared that the marketplaces are a fairly recent entry into the media mix. "As lower funnel contributors, they have a very important role and that is how the business understands and naturally takes them, but as an upper funnel or when we go through the funnel, that is a recent consideration. Audiences are no longer linear, and audiences' journeys are no longer linear. Platform thinking is something of the past. Past, was all about thinking when the media was linear, today is a lot more dynamic. Today's are a lot more audience focused and the future is going to be even more so, powered by a lot more data and unification of that journey. We are still away from something which is integrating and Omnichannel, Omnicommerce, all of that is on the way, it's not there yet," she explained.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NXT Digital Limited to go for reorganisation
Sudhanshu Tripathi, Director, to take over as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 7:11 AM | 2 min read
In continuation with the business reorganisation process initiated by the company, which includes the proposed merger of the Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited into NXT Digital Limited (NDL), the Board of directors of the Company at their meeting held on December 19, 2022, was pleased to note that all steps and compliances relating to the demerger of the Digital Media & Communication Business undertaking into Hinduja Global Solutions Limited have been successfully completed including allotment of shares by Hinduja Global Solutions Limited to the eligible shareholders of NDL.
The shares which have been allotted in accordance with the swap ratio are eligible for trading on stock exchanges.
With respect to the proposed merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited with the company, the Board of directors of the Company had approved the Draft Scheme of Arrangement of Company with Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited (HLF) at their meeting held on November 25, 2022.
The Board of Directors considered it expedient and necessary that with the demerger of digital and media undertaking business together with the trademark “NxtDigital”, the name of the company should be changed from Nxtdigital Limited to “NDL Ventures Limited” or such other name as approved by the Registrar of Companies/Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
With the new business focus, the board considered it appropriate to reconstitute the Board of Directors to give focus to the new ventures in consonance with future activities. In view of this, the Board of Directors approved that Ashok P. Hinduja will relinquish his role as Chairman-Non-Executive of the Company to align his focus on expansion of Digital and Media Business of the Hinduja Group. Sudhanshu Tripathi, Director, will assume the role of Non – Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Fake news: PIB’s Fact Check Unit cracks down on 3 YouTube channels
These channels had nearly 33 lakh subscribers and over 30 crore views
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 1:29 PM | 1 min read
In a series of over 40 fact-checks, the PIB Fact Check Unit (FCU) has busted three YouTube channels for spreading false information. These YouTube channels had nearly 33 lakh subscribers and their videos, almost all of which were found to be false, were watched over 30 crore times.
This is the first time when PIB has exposed entire YouTube channels as against individual posts on social media spreading false claims.
PIB said the channels were spreading false and sensational claims about the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India, government schemes, EVMs and farm loan waivers.
The YouTube channels were observed to be using fake and sensational thumbnails with logos of TV channels and images of their news anchors to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic. These channels were also found to be displaying advertisements on their videos, and monetizing misinformation on YouTube.
Action taken by PIB Fact Check Unit follows blocking of over one hundred YouTube channels by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the past one year.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Are advertisers looking past ‘walled gardens’ in India?
Industry observers note that large advertisers have started investing in other platforms, and tech biggies like Google and Meta are feeling the pinch
By Kanchan Srivastava | Dec 20, 2022 8:51 AM | 6 min read
After commanding the digital advertising space for years, tech giant Google is now looking at smaller portions of ad budgets globally. YouTube and Search, which have long been drivers of the company’s overall performance, have started showing some weakness of late, say industry observers. The reason, they say is marketers exploring new alternatives.
In FY22, Google recorded Rs 24,000 crore as ad revenue from India. This was nearly 75% higher compared to the previous year.
This may not be the story anymore. Leading Indian advertisers have now started slashing their ad monies for digital platforms like Google, media planners told e4m.
Paras Mehta, Business Head of Matterkind, a Reprise network company, said, “Leading FMCG brands and others too are eager to be present on platforms where their core TG is, and for doing so they are more open than ever to the idea of understanding and exploring new opportunities. Many advertisers now allocate 15-20% of their ad spends as ‘Test-Learn-Scale’ on platforms outside of the known walled gardens to reach out to their TG in the ‘Open Web’. The trend is likely to grow with more and more advertisers following the suit.”
Google, Meta and some other major digital advertising platforms are referred to as ‘walled gardens’. A walled garden is a closed ecosystem, in which the technology provider has total control over the content, ad inventory, ad buying and selling among others, thanks to their huge database.
Google, for instance, gets nearly 8.5 billion daily searches on its search engine, giving it a market share of 86% globally. The majority of its ad revenue comes from Search and Display.
It is being noticed that large advertisers are investing in eCommerce platforms that allow Search directs for intended consumers. This trend is clear from Flipkart and Amazon India alone pocketing Rs 7,000 crore of ad revenue.
Highlighting how the number of walled gardens has gone up from two to 2,000 over the last few years, Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder and Chairman, RD&X Network, said: “Until a few years ago, Google and Meta enjoyed complete duopoly in the digital space. Now, their market share must be roughly 80 per cent. In the last 5-10 years, new platforms like eCommerce brands, LinkedIn and several others have started eating up their pie.”
With advertising revenues in India growing year on year, the walled gardens’ revenue has not been hit in terms of absolute numbers. However, their dominance in digital advertising is being challenged by new digital ad platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. The trend is visible in international markets where TikTok has emerged as a potential challenge, says Sajal Gupta, Chief Executive - Kiaos Marketing.
It's noteworthy that Google and Meta’s market share in the US has dropped to 65% and TikTok is being cited as the main reason for the shrinking of the ad supply to the two walled gardens.
“Had TikTok not been banned in India, Google and Meta revenues would have suffered losses in India as well, like the US and European markets,” opines Gupta.
Marketers are generally concerned about inflation, negative market sentiment and global factors like the Russia-Ukraine war and the deceleration of Google and Meta’s growth engine. Massive layoffs at Google, Meta and many other tech platforms further indicate troubles in the tech sector in the coming days.
Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India, shares that advertisers have tightened their purse strings in Q3, which has impacted the digital ad spend as a whole. “Major brands have reduced their digital advertising budget by about 10 per cent and are likely to reduce it further in the fourth quarter. This includes their spending on Google, Meta and other platforms.”
As for Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO of Grapes, the impact is not going to be severe. “The industry is discussing a lot about the Google and Meta slowdown impacting the growth of the advertising sector. Well, we could see brands deducting some percentage of their overall marketing budget. But it's not going to impact the sector phenomenally.”
Some media agencies have not witnessed any significant decline in Google’s ad budget allocation. Kumar Awanish, Chief Growth Officer, Cheil India, said, “Google’s ad platform DV360 is quite robust, simple and cost-effective. Its scale and reach are phenomenal compared to any other platform. There is no question of slashing the Google budget or picking any other DSP or SSP.”
Multiple Platforms
Apart from Google’s DV360, offerings are available from multiple Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs) to bid on ad inventory. These platforms are namely Amazon, Walmart, Verizon, Mediamath and Flipkart. AdTech platforms or Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs) that manage the inventory of digital publishers’ websites and apps such as PubMatic, Magnite and Hivestack are also available, experts noted.
According to Paras Mehta, “The availability of multiple options has prompted media planners to propose 5-6 available options to advertisers apart from Google’s DV 360. Some marketers approve 3-4 of them.”
Bhasin agrees, “The entry of programmatic players like Mediamath in the market have increased the ad inventory.”
First-Party Data
Most advertisers have started investing in first-party data in anticipation of the deprecation of cookies by Google in the next few years.
“This has helped them be activation platform agonistic in their approach. Apple and Firefox have already implemented stricter rules around third-party audience tracking on browsers as well as apps,” Mehta explains.
Bhasin agrees, “Advertisers with their own first-party data are themselves becoming walled gardens. Hence, their dependence on tech giants has gradually declined to an extent.”
He stressed there is a need for a “Platform of Platforms” that breaks silos and allows integration of advertising technology and marketing technology.
It is noteworthy that Google has started the Privacy Sandbox initiative to collaborate with the ecosystem on developing privacy-preserving alternatives to third-party cookies and other forms of cross-site tracking. Trial versions of Privacy Sandbox APIs in Chrome have been released for developers to test.
Strengthening SEO
Besides, brands are strengthening their own websites with SEO strategies. This should further reduce their dependence on audiences available via walled gardens only. While some of these options are a must-have and some are good-to-have, it is important for clients to invest time and money in a solid 1P data strategy, a very robust analytics tool, and attribution models to sustain these efforts for times to come, explains Mehta.
Google’s Response Awaited
e4m has reached out to Google to get its perspective and response to the emerging market trend as pointed out by media agencies. The company had not shared its comments till the time of publishing the story.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Google for India event announces launch of 'multisearch' feature
The new feature allows users to search for things through both text and image
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 9:02 AM | 1 min read
The Google for India event yesterday saw a sit down between the internet giant's CEO Sundar Pichai and the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnav, among a slew of announcements and launches for and by Google India.
? Finding a notebook & a dress in Ikat? No dikkat ?— Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 19, 2022
Multisearch lets you take pictures or screenshots & add text to your query - just like naturally pointing at something & asking a question about it.
Coming ?in multiple Indian languages, starting with Hindi.#GoogleForIndia pic.twitter.com/ZtXKtnHsGD
Having introduced the multisearch option to its US customers in April, Google announced the launch of the same in India yesterday, available in English for now, with Hindi expected to be added next year. The new feature allows you to search for things through both text and image. For example, if a customer sees a textile pattern they like, they can take a photo and look for clothes made using the same pattern.
This should provide impetus to brands and products, especially those who can quickly crack the algorithm.
There was a lot of concentration on spreading Google's presence pan-India, with a lot of new features based around voice and search, in regional languages across a spectrum of features, all expected to be introduced over the next few months.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
JioCinema: 32mn tuned in to watch FIFA World Cup final
Over 110 million viewers watched the entire tournament on digital
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 5:00 PM | 1 min read
JioCinema has recorded 32 million viewers for the final day of the FIFA World Cup Final as Argentina picked the FIFA World Cup Trophy.
Over 110 million viewers watched the World Cup content on digital. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 clocked 40bn minutes of watch time across Sports18 and JioCinema.
“We promised to give consumers easy access to the world-class presentation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and on the back of that, the tournament became the most-watched global sports event on digital where India has not participated,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “This demonstrates the power of digital and the preference viewers and fans have shown to consume their favourite events, which will now see Paris Saint-Germain teammates and FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe and FIFA World Cup and Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi join forces in the Ligue1.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube