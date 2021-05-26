WhatsApp approaches Delhi HC, says new IT rules can violate user privacy

The platform has objected to one of the rules that demand 'first originator of information' details

Facebook's messaging platform WhatsApp has approached Delhi HC, filing a legal complaint against the new Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code, according to media reports.

Pointing towards one of the rules in the guidelines, WhatsApp has contended that it can violate users privacy since it demands social media platforms to provide the "first originator of information."

It has now sought to block the regulations that have come into force on Wednesday.

WhatsApp also said that the rule cannot be enforced on certain errant people alone as the messages are end-to-end encrypted.

To comply with the rule, the platform will have to breach the encryption for receivers as well as "originators."

The new IT guidelines of the Indian government comes into effect from Wednesday May 26. The set of rules aim to bring about a level-playing field for digital entities in the country.

While the rules were introduced on February 25, 2021, the platforms were given a three-month window to comply to the guidelines, failing which they will be subjected to criminal action from the central government.

